👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Crossing Jordan

Image Source: Valu

Fresh off its June 2025 listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Valu is adding more value with a push beyond its home market and into Jordan. The fintech, owned by financial services group EFG Holding, is one of the biggest companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company has received final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to launch as a financial service provider in Q1 2026, under a specialised finance licence that will let it roll out a range of consumer financing products. Valu first received a greenlight from the CBJ in July 2025 to introduce its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services, and is now moving to a full launch.

State of play: Valu Jordan will be led by CEO Mohammad Al Yousef, who has over 18 years of experience across fintech, ecommerce, tech, and telecom, while Mothanna Gharaibeh, former Jordanian investment minister, will serve as board chairman. The company says Jordan is a key pillar in its regional expansion strategy, with rising demand for flexible credit and a fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem.

Valu’s EGX debut came as Egypt pushed for fresh listings and tried to draw in foreign and local retail investors to its bourse. The country floated its currency in 2024 to ease economic pressures and ensure participation in the capital markets. Valu listed through an in-kind dividend, where EFG Holding paid shareholders with 20.488% of Valu shares instead of cash; Amazon also bought 3.95% of those shares at EGP 6.041 ($0.13) per share. Today, Valu’s market capitalisation stands at EGP 18.7 billion ($395,000).

Zoom out: Valu is targeting Jordan’s underpenetrated consumer credit market, especially for retail services and Islamic finance. Digital finance in the country is growing, but competition remains limited. The move also extends its payments push in MENA after a 2022 partnership took its products to Saudi Arabia through FAS Labs, a joint venture of Alhokair and Arabian Centres Company. It is another example of a North African startup choosing to scale across MENA before looking south to the rest of Africa.