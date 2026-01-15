South African e-commerce sellers that ship single items directly to the United States (U.S.) remain under pressure after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to deliver a long-anticipated ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, offering no indication of when a decision might come.

The unresolved case leaves in place a 30% tariff that has turned once-profitable cross-border sales into loss-making transactions for small exporters selling goods such as fashion items, skincare products, handmade art and wine directly to American consumers. Every parcel now attracts duties and entry fees, eroding margins and threatening the viability of direct-to-consumer models.

The tariffs, enforced on August 1, 2025, have already reshaped the sector. According to the SME Export Index, compiled by TUNL, a Cape Town-based international shipping platform, the gross monthly value of the U.S.-bound shipments fell by 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter, before the tariffs fully took effect.

For many independent sellers, the impact has gone beyond shrinking margins. Exporters who spoke to TechCabal say they have spent months adjusting prices, shipping methods and fulfilment strategies, often unsuccessfully, as the U.S. market became increasingly volatile. Many now face a choice between raising prices and losing customers, or absorbing tariffs and operating at a loss.

“About 80% of my clients are U.S.-based, and the remaining 20% is not enough to sustain the business,” said Job Guwhe, CEO of JNGcape African Arts. “I had to increase prices in a way that discouraged U.S. buyers, but if I didn’t, I would lose money on every shipment.”

TUNL CEO Craig Lowman said that even the Christmas period failed to deliver its usual lift. “In effect, this represents close to a 50% swing against what SMEs would ordinarily expect at this time of year,” he added in an interview with TechCabal on Wednesday.

By contrast, exports to non-U.S. destinations rose 11.3% over the same period, underlining how U.S. trade measures have disproportionately disrupted South Africa’s niche e-commerce exporters.

The Supreme Court is yet to indicate when it will rule on whether the tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are lawful, leaving small online exporters in limbo.

For South Africa’s small online exporters, the stakes are high.

A favourable Supreme Court ruling could restore access to the U.S. market, stabilise cash flows, and allow SMEs to scale again.

Until then, businesses are navigating an uncertain environment, balancing survival against growth, with every shipment to the U.S. carrying the weight of unpredictable tariffs and the looming risk of insolvency.

The decision, when it comes, will not only shape trade but could determine the future of a sector that has become a critical engine for South Africa’s niche ecommerce ecosystem.