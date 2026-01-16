Quick Fire 🔥 with Enor Izomor

Enor Izomor is a customer experience leader with nearly 10 years of experience across the wealth management and healthcare sectors. Proven at designing and executing customer experience strategies that drive satisfaction, retention, and sustainable business growth. She’s also demonstrated success in scaling CX for rapidly growing customer bases, optimising end-to-end customer journeys, and building and leading high-performing teams. Enor is known for people-centric leadership, operational excellence, and leveraging technology to deliver efficient, impactful customer experiences at scale.

Before entering tech, Enor studied Medical Biochemistry and Genetics, a background that taught her to think critically and pay attention to details, skills she now applies to understanding customer behaviour and building better systems. Outside of her professional role, Enor writes about customer experience, builds learning communities, and explores how technology can simplify everyday life. In her personal time, she enjoys visiting art galleries and seeing theatre performances.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old.

At the basic level, my job is to make sure people are happy when they use our company’s app or services. I help the people who work with customers learn how to be kind, helpful, and fast when someone needs help. If something is confusing or broken, I help fix it so it’s easier for many more people to use. I also make sure we listen to customers, understand what they like or don’t like, and make things better for them. So, my job is kind of like being a helper and a problem-fixer, making sure everyone has a good experience.

You studied Medical Biochemistry and Genetics. What pulled you into tech?

The cute answer is curiosity. The real answer is a deep desire to make a meaningful impact without being emotionally worn out every single day.

I had always dreamed of working in public health and even started my career there, but the realities of the field and the constant exposure to illness made it clear, very early on, that it wasn’t sustainable for me. Medical practitioners who work closely with people battling all kinds of illnesses truly deserve our admiration. It takes an incredible amount of strength to do that work daily. Tech became my way of still solving meaningful problems at scale, improving people’s lives, and staying close to impact, without losing myself in the process.

You’ve been at Cowrywise for nearly eight years. What has kept you there this long?

Three things, really. First, the people I get to work with every day. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside incredibly smart, kind, and driven people who genuinely care about doing good work and doing right by customers. That kind of environment keeps you motivated, challenged, and excited to show up consistently.

Second, the impact of the work I do. At Cowrywise, the work isn’t abstract. We can clearly see how what we build and how we support customers directly affects their financial confidence, habits, and long-term outcomes. Knowing that my contributions help people make better decisions with their money makes the work deeply meaningful.

And finally, the real value in my own personal finances. Working at Cowrywise hasn’t just been a job; it’s changed how I think about money. I’ve built discipline, clarity, and long-term thinking into my own financial life, and that personal transformation reinforces my belief in the mission every single day.

What’s one underrated skill that’s helped you thrive in customer experience?

Take 3 again. Emotional regulation, resilience, and adaptability. In customer experience, no two days are the same, and things rarely go exactly as planned. Being able to stay calm and grounded when systems fail, customers get frustrated, or priorities shift makes all the difference. Emotional regulation allows you to listen deeply, separate signals from noise, and respond thoughtfully instead of reacting to pressure in the moment.

Resilience is what keeps you showing up through tough days, repeated challenges, and periods where progress feels slow or invisible. It’s the ability to recover quickly, learn from setbacks, and keep yourself motivated even when the work is emotionally demanding.

Adaptability is what helps you stay effective in a constantly changing environment. Whether it’s evolving customer expectations, new tools, or shifting business priorities, the ability to adjust quickly without losing focus is critical. It also means meeting both customers and team members where they are, and evolving your approach as circumstances change.

If someone wants to grow into a managerial CX role, what’s your step-by-step advice?

To grow into a managerial CX role, you first need to be excellent at the fundamentals. Deep product knowledge, strong problem-solving skills, great communication skills and consistent delivery. From there, start thinking beyond individual tickets and focus on patterns, root causes, and process improvements that create better experiences at scale.

Then take ownership early by leading small initiatives, improving workflows, or supporting teammates, even before you have a formal title. At the same time, invest heavily in people skills: communication, stakeholder management, coaching, and giving feedback. CX management often involves change and competing priorities.

Finally and most importantly, understand the business context. Learn how CX impacts the bottom line: customer acquisition and retention, growth (whatever that means for the business you represent), and, of course, revenue. Also, practice translating customer insights into clear, actionable input for stakeholders. When you combine operational excellence, people leadership, and business awareness, you’re already operating at a managerial level.

What’s the hardest part of leading a CX team that people don’t talk about enough?

Managing the emotions of multiple parties alongside yours. This actually comes with any team leadership position.

Great CX leaders are constantly holding space for other people’s emotions, including customers who are frustrated or anxious, team members who are stretched, and a couple of other stakeholders. As a CX leader, you often have to absorb that pressure, stay steady, and make thoughtful decisions without passing the stress down the line.

What people don’t talk about enough is that you’re rarely “off.” Even when things are going well, you’re thinking ahead, listening for spoken and unspoken customer needs, anticipating issues, engaging your team and stakeholders, and balancing empathy with accountability. It’s invisible work, but it’s hard work, and learning how to carry it sustainably is one of the hardest parts of the role.

How do you balance data and empathy when making customer decisions?

At the end of the day, it’s really about combining data-driven insight with human understanding. Data gives you patterns, trends, and evidence of what’s happening at scale; things like adoption rate, churn rates, net promoter scores (NPS), or repeat complaints. But numbers alone don’t tell a full story.

Empathy brings context. It helps you understand the emotions and motivations behind the data. So in practice, I use data to identify where action is needed, then apply empathy to guide how we act. That ensures decisions aren’t just efficient, they’re meaningful and human-centred. The best customer outcomes happen at the intersection of both.

What’s one lesson your science background still influences in your work today?

That would be data-driven decision-making. In CX, this mindset translates directly: I make decisions grounded in customer insights, relevant metrics, and real-life observations, rather than relying solely on instinct or precedent. At the same time, it keeps me curious, always testing, iterating, and looking for patterns that reveal how to make our customer engagement and experiences better.

Another lesson is the “possibility mindset”, the belief that no problem is without a solution. It helps me to approach challenges methodically, explore multiple angles, and stay resilient until there’s a path forward.

What’s the most rewarding customer story you’ve encountered at Cowrywise?

Every now and then, I meet someone random who tells me how Cowrywise helped transform their finances. The stories are usually incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. It’s one thing to see customers on the database taking action; it’s another to see real people tell you how those actions have changed their lives for the better.

When you’re not working, what’s your favourite way to unwind or recharge?

I love art, though I don’t own a masterpiece yet. But I often visit art galleries and see live plays, particularly musicals. The beach is also one of my favourite places to relax. I find the sound of the waves incredibly soothing.