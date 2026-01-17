A few years ago, the decision to buy a budget smartphone was simple. If a phone was cheap, you already knew what you were giving up: smooth performance, durability, long-term usability, sometimes all three. Budget phones were stopgaps, not devices you expected to rely on every day.

That assumption doesn’t quite hold anymore.

I noticed this shift the first time I spent a full day with a Tecno Pop 10. Scrolling felt unusually smooth. The phone didn’t lag when switching between apps. It survived light rain without panic. And by the end of the day, the battery still had enough charge to get me through the night. At some point, it stopped feeling like a “budget phone” and became a phone that simply did its job well.

That moment is what this article is about.

The Tecno Pop 10 represents a new category of smartphones in 2026: devices that sit in the ₦100,000 ($68) to ₦150,000 ($101) range but borrow ideas, features, and design philosophies that used to belong exclusively to more expensive phones.

If you’re considering the Tecno Pop 10, or you’re just curious why it keeps showing up in conversations about value phones this year, here are 10 reasons why it might be one of the smartest buys you can make in 2026.

10 reasons to buy the Tecno Pop 10

120Hz high-refresh-rate display at a budget price Four-year fluency guarantee for long-term performance IP64 dust and water resistance with 1.5m drop protection Strong battery life with a 5000mAh battery and AI charging optimisation AI productivity features built directly into the operating system FreeLink offline calling and messaging without a network or internet Dual stereo speakers with DTS sound tuning Reliable everyday performance powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset Wet Touch display technology for use in rain or humid conditions Excellent value-for-money pricing in the ₦100,000–₦150,000 range

1. 120Hz high-refresh-rate display at a budget price

Image source: Edima Akpan on Youtube

The Tecno Pop 10 changes what you expect from a budget phone screen. The Pop 10 challenges this legacy by integrating high-refresh-rate displays, sophisticated artificial intelligence, and proprietary communication protocols that were, until recently, reserved for flagship hardware.

You interact with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel that represents a big step forward for the Pop series. The resolution stays at 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+), with a pixel density of approximately 263 ppi, but the key upgrade is the 120Hz refresh rate. This is described as a transformative inclusion for a device in this price bracket.

That 120Hz refresh rate means system animations, social media scrolling, and UI transitions move smoothly. According to Tecno, this “minimises visual stutter, thereby reducing eye strain during prolonged use.” In simple terms, your screen feels smoother and easier on your eyes during daily use.

The spec summary makes it clear:

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Provides flagship-level scrolling smoothness in the budget tier



2. Four-year fluency guarantee for long-term performance

The Tecno Pop 10 is built with long-term use in mind. The Tecno product sheet explains that “the structural and internal composition of the Tecno Pop 10 reflects a shift toward ‘long-cycle’ engineering,” which focuses on extending how long budget hardware stays usable.

This approach is evident in the TDV-certified four-year fluency guarantee. This guarantee means the hardware-software integration has been optimised to resist the system ‘rot’ typically associated with entry-level Android devices after 12 to 18 months of use.

For you, this matters financially. The 4-year fluency guarantee is a critical benefit in markets like Nigeria, where buying a smartphone is a serious household investment. You get confidence that your phone will not slow down badly within a year.

The result is simple and measurable. It reduces the ‘total cost of ownership’ by extending the replacement cycle from the typical 18 months to 48 months. You keep your phone longer and replace it less often.

3. IP64 dust and water resistance with 1.5m drop protection

Image source: Edima Akpan on Youtube

Durability is one of the Tecno Pop 10’s strongest points. The most notable engineering achievement in the build is the IP64 rating. This rating means the device is fully protected against dust ingress and resistant to water splashes from any direction.

In a budget phone, this matters a lot. In a budget context, IP64 resistance is a major differentiator. You can use the Pop 10 in dusty construction sites, in the rain, or in humid environments without worrying about internal corrosion or short-circuiting.

Physical strength goes beyond water and dust. The phone includes a reinforced internal structure that provides drop resistance of up to 1.5 meters. This places it among the more rugged non-specialised phones in the 2026 market.

The IP64 rating and 1.5m drop resistance provide peace of mind engineering for everyday use.

4. Strong battery life with a 5000mAh battery and AI charging optimisation

Battery life sits at the core of the Tecno Pop 10’s appeal. Battery endurance remains the cornerstone of the Pop 10’s value proposition.

You get a 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery, paired with an efficiency-focused Unisoc chipset and a 720p display. This combination is said to provide exceptional longevity. The endurance figures are clear and practical:

Up to 20 hours of continuous video playback

Up to 60 hours of music listening on a single charge

In everyday mixed use, the phone typically lasts up to 2 days for light-to-moderate users. When it is time to recharge, the Pop 10 uses 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. While 15W is described as conservative compared to flagship speeds, it is still an improvement over older 10W budget standards, cutting full charge time to about 2.5 to 3 hours.

The battery system also gets smarter over time. The AI Charging System learns your habits and adjusts charging cycles. This prevents the battery from staying at 100% for long periods, effectively doubling battery cycle life and keeping over 80% capacity even after years of use.

5. AI productivity features built directly into the operating system

Image source: Edima Akpan on Youtube

Software is where Tecno puts serious effort into standing out. The Pop 10 challenges this legacy by integrating high-refresh-rate displays, sophisticated artificial intelligence, and proprietary communication protocols that were, until recently, reserved for flagship hardware.

At the centre of this is the Unisoc T7250 chipset, described as the engine for the device’s AI capabilities and system fluidity. This is supported by MemFusion 3.0, a virtual RAM system that uses part of your storage as extra memory. In the 2026 version, this is an essential component for running the resource-heavy AI models included in HiOS 15.

The phone runs Android 15 (Go Edition) with a customised HiOS skin. This balance keeps the system light while still offering modern features. Tecno has invested heavily here to separate the Pop 10 from competitors.

The AI Productivity Suite is built directly into the system and includes tools designed to help you get things done:

AI Writing, with a text generator, proofreader, and summarizer accessible whenever text is selected

AI Translate supports 136 languages for text, 44 for voice interpretation, and 51 for photo-based translation

The translation tool also includes a face-to-face mode for real-time offline exchanges, which the research highlights as valuable for cross-border traders and travellers. On top of that, the Ella Voice Assistant uses on-screen awareness to understand context and help with navigation, call scheduling, and task management. AI Call Features add real-time call translation, AI-generated call summaries, and an AI Auto Answer function that filters telemarketing calls and summarises the call’s purpose for you.

6. FreeLink offline calling and messaging without a network or the internet

FreeLink is one of the most distinctive features on the Tecno Pop 10. It allows you to make voice calls, send text messages, and share voice notes without a SIM card, a cellular network, or internet access.

FreeLink uses high-gain Bluetooth to establish a direct connection between two compatible Tecno devices. This means your phone can still communicate when mobile networks are unavailable.

There are limits to the range. While open areas are sometimes reported to reach up to 500 meters or even 900 meters on some Spark-tier devices, in real-world use on the Pop 10, they are often capped at 10 to 50 meters in obstructed environments. Even with this limitation, the feature remains useful.

FreeLink becomes important in situations like:

Underground parking lots and remote hiking trails

Crowded concerts where cellular networks are congested

It provides a reliable backup for staying connected and supports offline digital resilience for budget-conscious users.

7. Dual stereo speakers with DTS sound tuning

The Tecno Pop 10 moves away from the usual mono speaker setup found on many budget phones. It comes with dual stereo speakers that are tuned with DTS Sound optimisation.

This setup gives you a wider soundstage and higher volume levels. You notice the difference when watching videos, listening to music, or playing games without headphones. The sound fills the space better, especially when you are using your phone as a shared entertainment device.

The speaker setup is clearly defined:

Speakers: Dual Stereo (DTS)

Compared to phones like the Samsung Galaxy A07, the Pop 10 stands out by offering both a smoother 120Hz display and dual speakers. Samsung leaves out dual speakers in its A0x tier, but the Pop 10 includes them at this price level.

8. Reliable everyday performance powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset

The Tecno Pop 10’s daily performance is handled by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. This is a 12nm octa-core processor designed to balance power and efficiency for everyday use.

The chipset uses a heterogeneous multi-processing architecture. Performance cores handle active tasks, while efficiency cores manage background processes. The hardware setup is clear:

Chipset: Unisoc T7250 (12nm FinFET)

CPU Configuration: 2x Cortex-A75 (1.8/2.0 GHz) + 6x Cortex-A55 (1.6 GHz)

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (850 MHz)

Performance is supported by MemFusion 3.0, which uses part of your storage as virtual RAM. For example, the 3GB RAM variant can function with 6GB of total available memory. This helps you keep more apps open and reduces app shutdowns during multitasking.

Benchmark results place the Pop 10 as a capable daily driver:

AnTuTu v10 scores between 260,000 and 264,000 points

Geekbench 6 scores around 439 for single-core and approximately 1,471 for multi-core

This level of performance handles standard app launches that average about 1.5 seconds and smooth social media multitasking. Heat management is also stable. The 12nm process handles heat well during sustained 720p video streaming, with only noticeable warming during intense gaming sessions such as PUBG Mobile Lite or eFootball.

9. Wet Touch display technology for use in rain or humid conditions

The Tecno Pop 10 includes Wet Touch display technology, which helps your screen respond even in less-than-ideal conditions. Touch sensitivity is designed to maintain functionality even when moisture is present on the screen or your fingers.

The display adjusts its capacitive touch layers to recognise input accurately when exposed to raindrops or high humidity. This makes a difference if you live in tropical regions or spend time outdoors where normal touchscreens often struggle.

The Wet Touch screen ensures your communication does not stop during sudden rainstorms or in high-humidity environments. You can keep using your phone without waiting for the screen to dry.

10. Excellent value-for-money pricing in the ₦100,000 to ₦150,000 range

The Tecno Pop 10 sits firmly in the entry-premium segment of the 2026 smartphone market. It bridges the gap between basic phone upgrades and more expensive mid-range devices, offering strong features at a lower cost.

Pricing varies by configuration and region, but in Nigeria, it has become one of the most popular phones in the ₦100,000 to ₦150,000 range. Lagos pricing includes:

3GB / 64GB: ₦103,300 to ₦126,500 ($65 to $79)

3GB / 128GB: ₦133,200 to ₦154,999 ($83 to $97)

4GB / 128GB (Pro): ₦144,500 to ₦179,999 ($90 to $112)



The value goes beyond the price tag. The 4-year fluency guarantee helps protect your investment by ensuring the phone does not become slow within 4 years. This reduces the total cost of ownership by extending the replacement cycle from 18 months to 48 months.

For 2026, the Tecno Pop 10 sets a clear benchmark for balancing price, durability, and useful features in the budget category.