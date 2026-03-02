Apple kicked off the first week of March 2026 with a major hardware push, a shiftfrom centralised keynote events toward a multi-day rollout of product announcements. This “Big Week” started on Monday, March 2, 2026, through coordinated press releases and product videos on the Apple Newsroom.

The physical events will take place at the “Apple Experience” sessions on March 4, 2026, across three cities: New York, London, and Shanghai, starting at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. WAT). These are invite-only, in-person sessions giving local media a hands-on look at the hardware.

The central theme for this week is “Accessible Intelligence.” Apple is bringing features previously locked behind Pro pricing into its more affordable lineup. The iPhone 17e gets the A19 chip, and the new iPad Air runs on the M4 processor, meaning the full suite of Apple Intelligence features now works across the entire 2026 product line.

For buyers in Nigeria and across Africa, where the “e” series and Air models make up a significant part of the premium market, these updates are a meaningful step forward without requiring the price tag of a Pro Max or Ultra device.

iPhone 17e

Processor and performance

A19 chip (3nm), 6-core CPU (4 performance + 2 efficiency cores)

Up to 2x faster than iPhone 11

4-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and console-level gaming support

16-core Neural Engine redesigned for large generative AI models

Connectivity and battery

Apple-designed C1X modem, up to 2x faster than the C1 in iPhone 16e

30% more energy-efficient than previous modems

26-hour battery life for video playback

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, USB-C

Display

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz)

Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, 3x better scratch resistance than previous gen

Anti-reflective coating, peak HDR brightness up to 1,200 nits

Camera

48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x optical-quality Telephoto

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID, 4K Dolby Vision

Storage and Accessories

Starts at 256GB (512GB option available)

MagSafe (15W) and Qi2 support, first time in an “e” model

Standout features Apple emphasised

Ceramic Shield 2 and an IP68 rating make it the most durable “e” model yet

Storage doubles from the previous gen at the same starting price, addressing a common pain point with high-resolution photos and 4K video

MagSafe inclusion opens access to a wide ecosystem of magnetic accessories, including wallets, car mounts, and fast wireless chargers

Action button now available on the “e” model for the first time, customizable for flashlight, camera, or Visual Intelligence

New matte finish in soft pink, black, and white

Design changes in iPhone 17e vs. iPhone 16e

Same 6.1-inch form factor, but with a new matte finish that resists fingerprints

Still uses a notch for TrueDepth camera and Face ID (no Dynamic Island)

IP68 water and dust resistance retained

An action button was added, which was previously exclusive to Pro and standard iPhone 17 models

New colour added: soft pink, alongside black and white

Specs summary

Category iPhone 17e specification Processor A19 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz) Display features Ceramic Shield 2, Anti-reflective coating, 1,200 nits peak HDR Modem Apple C1X (5G and Wi-Fi 7) Rear camera 48MP Fusion (2x optical-quality Telephoto) Front camera 12MP TrueDepth (Face ID, 4K Dolby Vision) Storage options 256GB, 512GB Connectivity MagSafe (15W), Qi2, USB-C, Bluetooth 6 Battery life Up to 26 hours of video playback

Pricing

256GB: $599 globally

512GB: $799 globally

Nigeria pricing for the iPhone 16e ranged from ₦1,200,000 to ₦1,400,000 at launch (2025)

With double the base storage and the current exchange rate of approximately ₦1,370.89 per $1, the iPhone 17e is expected to retail between ₦1,500,000 and ₦1,700,000 at authorised resellers like iStore and iConnect.

Availability and release date

Pre-orders open globally on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. WAT)

In-store availability and shipping begin Wednesday, March 11, 2026

iPad Air M4

Chip and performance

M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU

Multi-core performance up to 30% faster than the M3 model and up to 2.3x faster than the M1

GPU supports second-generation hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, with 3D rendering over 4x faster than M1

16-core Neural Engine, 3x faster than M1, for near-instant AI features like Image Wand and Clean Up

Memory and storage

12GB unified memory, up 50% from the previous generation

120GB/s memory bandwidth

Storage options: 128GB up to 1TB

Connectivity

Apple N1 chip enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support

Cellular variants use the C1X modem, up to 50% faster cellular data than the previous model, and 30% more energy-efficient

Available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations

Display

Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour, True Tone

Available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes

60Hz refresh rate (no ProMotion)

Camera

12MP front-facing camera with Centre Stage, now repositioned to the landscape edge for more natural eye contact during video calls

Standout features Apple emphasised

Positioned as an “AI powerhouse” with full Apple Intelligence support out of the box

12GB RAM removes the bottleneck for running large AI models and creative apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

N1 chip brings Wi-Fi 7 for significantly faster and more reliable wireless speeds

C1X modem on cellular models is ideal for professionals in Lagos and Abuja relying on 5G for mobile work

Landscape camera placement improves the video call experience when using a keyboard

Changes vs. iPad Air M2

Jumped directly from M2 chip to M4 chip, skipping the M3 entirely in this product line

RAM increased from 8GB to 12GB

Front camera moved to the landscape edge (both 11-inch and 13-inch models)

N1 networking chip added, replacing the previous Wi-Fi solution

Maintains the same thin and light design with no exterior changes

Full specs comparison

Feature iPad Air M4 (11-inch) iPad Air M4 (13-inch) Chipset M4 (8-core CPU / 9-core GPU) M4 (8-core CPU / 9-core GPU) Memory 12GB Unified Memory 12GB Unified Memory Storage 128GB to 1TB 128GB to 1TB Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, BT 6, C1X (Cellular) Wi-Fi 7, BT 6, C1X (Cellular) Front camera 12MP Landscape Centre Stage 12MP Landscape Centre Stage Display 500 nits Liquid Retina 500 nits Liquid Retina Accessories Pencil Pro / Magic Keyboard Pencil Pro / Magic Keyboard

Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard compatibility

Fully compatible with Apple Pencil Pro: supports squeeze for tool palette, barrel roll for precise brush control, and haptic feedback

Also supports the more affordable Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Compatible with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, which includes backlit keys, a 14-key function row, a large Multi-Touch trackpad, and connects via Smart Connector (no Bluetooth pairing or separate charging needed)

Magic Keyboard available in black and white to match the four iPad Air colour options: Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight

Global pricing (same as previous generation):

11-inch Wi-Fi: $599 | 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: $749

13-inch Wi-Fi: $799 | 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: $949

Education pricing: $549 (11-inch) and $749 (13-inch)

Nigeria estimated pricing:

Current M2 and M3 models retail between ₦1,200,000 and ₦1,900,000, depending on size and connectivity

iPad Air M4 (11-inch Wi-Fi) expected to start at ₦1,550,000

iPad Air M4 (13-inch Cellular) expected to retail upwards of ₦2,200,000

Availability and release date

Pre-orders open globally on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

In-store availability and shipping begin Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Everything else announced

Beyond the iPhone 17e and iPad Air M4, Apple’s Big Week includes a steady stream of additional product announcements. Here they are, ranked by relevance to the everyday buyer.

Low-Cost MacBook

Powered by an A18 Pro chip (same as iPhone 16 Pro), comparable in multi-core performance to the M1

12.9-inch LCD display in a durable aluminium chassis

Ships with at least 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence support (some reports suggest 16GB)

Available in fun colours: yellow, green, blue, and pink

Notable tradeoffs to hit its price target: no backlit keyboard, lower display brightness (below 500 nits), no True Tone, single-NAND SSD (slower speeds), no N1 chip (uses MediaTek Wi-Fi solution instead)

Global price expected between $599 and $699, with a potential $100 education discount

Nigeria estimated price: ₦1,450,000 to ₦1,650,000 at authorised resellers

Availability: late March 2026, following hands-on debut at Apple Experience events

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro and M5 Max)

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, with an unchanged exterior design from the M4 generation

M5 family built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process (N3P), delivering 15 to 25% performance increase over M4 Pro and Max

Every GPU core now includes a dedicated Neural Accelerator for GPU-intensive AI tasks like high-resolution image generation and local ML model training

M5 Max supports up to 128GB unified memory with nearly 546GB/s bandwidth

N1 networking chip included, bringing Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support to Apple’s pro laptops for the first time

Possible option to configure CPU and GPU core counts independently, a first for any Mac

Retains Liquid Retina XDR Mini-LED display; OLED touchscreen expected in M6 generation

Global prices: $1,999 (14-inch base) and $2,499 (16-inch base)

Nigeria estimated prices: ₦3,800,000 (14-inch base) up to ₦8,000,000+ for a fully-loaded M5 Max 16-inch

Pre-orders March 4; availability March 11, 2026

Studio Display 2

Available in two variants: a 27-inch 5K LCD and a premium 27-inch Mini-LED model (with a potential 32-inch option)

Mini-LED variant supports true HDR with 2,000+ local dimming zones and sustained brightness of 1,000+ nits

Upgrades from 60Hz to ProMotion (up to 120Hz, with some reports suggesting 90Hz for the base model)

Powered internally by an A19 or A19 Pro chip, replacing the ageing A13 Bionic

Enhanced webcam processing, six-speaker Spatial Audio system, and AI-driven sound and image optimisation

Thunderbolt 5 for enough bandwidth to drive 5K at 120Hz alongside other peripherals

Standard model expected at $1,599; Mini-LED and larger variants priced between $1,999 and $2,499

Nigeria estimated starting price: ₦3,200,000

Expected to ship in the first half of 2026

iPad (12th Generation)

Moves from the A16 chip to the A18, the same processor found in the standard iPhone 17

Now ships with 8GB RAM, the baseline requirement for Apple Intelligence

Base storage increased from 64GB to 128GB

Retains a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina panel with Touch ID, and supports Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Gives students and budget-conscious buyers access to Writing Tools, advanced Siri, and Stage Manager 2

Battery life remains 10 to 12 hours of active use

Global price expected to remain at $349

Nigeria estimated price: ₦750,000 to ₦900,000

Availability: mid-March 2026

Pricing and availability

Nigeria’s prices are estimates based on an exchange rate of ₦1,370.89 per $1, plus local import duties, VAT, and retailer margins typical in the Nigerian market.