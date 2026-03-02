Table of contents
Apple kicked off the first week of March 2026 with a major hardware push, a shiftfrom centralised keynote events toward a multi-day rollout of product announcements. This “Big Week” started on Monday, March 2, 2026, through coordinated press releases and product videos on the Apple Newsroom.
The physical events will take place at the “Apple Experience” sessions on March 4, 2026, across three cities: New York, London, and Shanghai, starting at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. WAT). These are invite-only, in-person sessions giving local media a hands-on look at the hardware.
The central theme for this week is “Accessible Intelligence.” Apple is bringing features previously locked behind Pro pricing into its more affordable lineup. The iPhone 17e gets the A19 chip, and the new iPad Air runs on the M4 processor, meaning the full suite of Apple Intelligence features now works across the entire 2026 product line.
For buyers in Nigeria and across Africa, where the “e” series and Air models make up a significant part of the premium market, these updates are a meaningful step forward without requiring the price tag of a Pro Max or Ultra device.
iPhone 17e
Processor and performance
- A19 chip (3nm), 6-core CPU (4 performance + 2 efficiency cores)
- Up to 2x faster than iPhone 11
- 4-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and console-level gaming support
- 16-core Neural Engine redesigned for large generative AI models
Connectivity and battery
- Apple-designed C1X modem, up to 2x faster than the C1 in iPhone 16e
- 30% more energy-efficient than previous modems
- 26-hour battery life for video playback
- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, USB-C
Display
- 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz)
- Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, 3x better scratch resistance than previous gen
- Anti-reflective coating, peak HDR brightness up to 1,200 nits
Camera
- 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x optical-quality Telephoto
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID, 4K Dolby Vision
Storage and Accessories
- Starts at 256GB (512GB option available)
- MagSafe (15W) and Qi2 support, first time in an “e” model
Standout features Apple emphasised
- Ceramic Shield 2 and an IP68 rating make it the most durable “e” model yet
- Storage doubles from the previous gen at the same starting price, addressing a common pain point with high-resolution photos and 4K video
- MagSafe inclusion opens access to a wide ecosystem of magnetic accessories, including wallets, car mounts, and fast wireless chargers
- Action button now available on the “e” model for the first time, customizable for flashlight, camera, or Visual Intelligence
- New matte finish in soft pink, black, and white
Design changes in iPhone 17e vs. iPhone 16e
- Same 6.1-inch form factor, but with a new matte finish that resists fingerprints
- Still uses a notch for TrueDepth camera and Face ID (no Dynamic Island)
- IP68 water and dust resistance retained
- An action button was added, which was previously exclusive to Pro and standard iPhone 17 models
- New colour added: soft pink, alongside black and white
Specs summary
|Category
|iPhone 17e specification
|Processor
|A19 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
|Display
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz)
|Display features
|Ceramic Shield 2, Anti-reflective coating, 1,200 nits peak HDR
|Modem
|Apple C1X (5G and Wi-Fi 7)
|Rear camera
|48MP Fusion (2x optical-quality Telephoto)
|Front camera
|12MP TrueDepth (Face ID, 4K Dolby Vision)
|Storage options
|256GB, 512GB
|Connectivity
|MagSafe (15W), Qi2, USB-C, Bluetooth 6
|Battery life
|Up to 26 hours of video playback
Pricing
- 256GB: $599 globally
- 512GB: $799 globally
- Nigeria pricing for the iPhone 16e ranged from ₦1,200,000 to ₦1,400,000 at launch (2025)
- With double the base storage and the current exchange rate of approximately ₦1,370.89 per $1, the iPhone 17e is expected to retail between ₦1,500,000 and ₦1,700,000 at authorised resellers like iStore and iConnect.
Availability and release date
- Pre-orders open globally on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. WAT)
- In-store availability and shipping begin Wednesday, March 11, 2026
iPad Air M4
Chip and performance
- M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU
- Multi-core performance up to 30% faster than the M3 model and up to 2.3x faster than the M1
- GPU supports second-generation hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, with 3D rendering over 4x faster than M1
- 16-core Neural Engine, 3x faster than M1, for near-instant AI features like Image Wand and Clean Up
Memory and storage
- 12GB unified memory, up 50% from the previous generation
- 120GB/s memory bandwidth
- Storage options: 128GB up to 1TB
Connectivity
- Apple N1 chip enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support
- Cellular variants use the C1X modem, up to 50% faster cellular data than the previous model, and 30% more energy-efficient
- Available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations
Display
- Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour, True Tone
- Available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes
- 60Hz refresh rate (no ProMotion)
Camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with Centre Stage, now repositioned to the landscape edge for more natural eye contact during video calls
Standout features Apple emphasised
- Positioned as an “AI powerhouse” with full Apple Intelligence support out of the box
- 12GB RAM removes the bottleneck for running large AI models and creative apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro
- N1 chip brings Wi-Fi 7 for significantly faster and more reliable wireless speeds
- C1X modem on cellular models is ideal for professionals in Lagos and Abuja relying on 5G for mobile work
- Landscape camera placement improves the video call experience when using a keyboard
Changes vs. iPad Air M2
- Jumped directly from M2 chip to M4 chip, skipping the M3 entirely in this product line
- RAM increased from 8GB to 12GB
- Front camera moved to the landscape edge (both 11-inch and 13-inch models)
- N1 networking chip added, replacing the previous Wi-Fi solution
- Maintains the same thin and light design with no exterior changes
Full specs comparison
|Feature
|iPad Air M4 (11-inch)
|iPad Air M4 (13-inch)
|Chipset
|M4 (8-core CPU / 9-core GPU)
|M4 (8-core CPU / 9-core GPU)
|Memory
|12GB Unified Memory
|12GB Unified Memory
|Storage
|128GB to 1TB
|128GB to 1TB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, BT 6, C1X (Cellular)
|Wi-Fi 7, BT 6, C1X (Cellular)
|Front camera
|12MP Landscape Centre Stage
|12MP Landscape Centre Stage
|Display
|500 nits Liquid Retina
|500 nits Liquid Retina
|Accessories
|Pencil Pro / Magic Keyboard
|Pencil Pro / Magic Keyboard
Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard compatibility
- Fully compatible with Apple Pencil Pro: supports squeeze for tool palette, barrel roll for precise brush control, and haptic feedback
- Also supports the more affordable Apple Pencil (USB-C)
- Compatible with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, which includes backlit keys, a 14-key function row, a large Multi-Touch trackpad, and connects via Smart Connector (no Bluetooth pairing or separate charging needed)
- Magic Keyboard available in black and white to match the four iPad Air colour options: Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight
Global pricing (same as previous generation):
- 11-inch Wi-Fi: $599 | 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: $749
- 13-inch Wi-Fi: $799 | 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: $949
- Education pricing: $549 (11-inch) and $749 (13-inch)
Nigeria estimated pricing:
- Current M2 and M3 models retail between ₦1,200,000 and ₦1,900,000, depending on size and connectivity
- iPad Air M4 (11-inch Wi-Fi) expected to start at ₦1,550,000
- iPad Air M4 (13-inch Cellular) expected to retail upwards of ₦2,200,000
Availability and release date
- Pre-orders open globally on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- In-store availability and shipping begin Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Everything else announced
Beyond the iPhone 17e and iPad Air M4, Apple’s Big Week includes a steady stream of additional product announcements. Here they are, ranked by relevance to the everyday buyer.
Low-Cost MacBook
- Powered by an A18 Pro chip (same as iPhone 16 Pro), comparable in multi-core performance to the M1
- 12.9-inch LCD display in a durable aluminium chassis
- Ships with at least 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence support (some reports suggest 16GB)
- Available in fun colours: yellow, green, blue, and pink
- Notable tradeoffs to hit its price target: no backlit keyboard, lower display brightness (below 500 nits), no True Tone, single-NAND SSD (slower speeds), no N1 chip (uses MediaTek Wi-Fi solution instead)
- Global price expected between $599 and $699, with a potential $100 education discount
- Nigeria estimated price: ₦1,450,000 to ₦1,650,000 at authorised resellers
- Availability: late March 2026, following hands-on debut at Apple Experience events
MacBook Pro (M5 Pro and M5 Max)
- Available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, with an unchanged exterior design from the M4 generation
- M5 family built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process (N3P), delivering 15 to 25% performance increase over M4 Pro and Max
- Every GPU core now includes a dedicated Neural Accelerator for GPU-intensive AI tasks like high-resolution image generation and local ML model training
- M5 Max supports up to 128GB unified memory with nearly 546GB/s bandwidth
- N1 networking chip included, bringing Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support to Apple’s pro laptops for the first time
- Possible option to configure CPU and GPU core counts independently, a first for any Mac
- Retains Liquid Retina XDR Mini-LED display; OLED touchscreen expected in M6 generation
- Global prices: $1,999 (14-inch base) and $2,499 (16-inch base)
- Nigeria estimated prices: ₦3,800,000 (14-inch base) up to ₦8,000,000+ for a fully-loaded M5 Max 16-inch
- Pre-orders March 4; availability March 11, 2026
Studio Display 2
- Available in two variants: a 27-inch 5K LCD and a premium 27-inch Mini-LED model (with a potential 32-inch option)
- Mini-LED variant supports true HDR with 2,000+ local dimming zones and sustained brightness of 1,000+ nits
- Upgrades from 60Hz to ProMotion (up to 120Hz, with some reports suggesting 90Hz for the base model)
- Powered internally by an A19 or A19 Pro chip, replacing the ageing A13 Bionic
- Enhanced webcam processing, six-speaker Spatial Audio system, and AI-driven sound and image optimisation
- Thunderbolt 5 for enough bandwidth to drive 5K at 120Hz alongside other peripherals
- Standard model expected at $1,599; Mini-LED and larger variants priced between $1,999 and $2,499
- Nigeria estimated starting price: ₦3,200,000
- Expected to ship in the first half of 2026
iPad (12th Generation)
- Moves from the A16 chip to the A18, the same processor found in the standard iPhone 17
- Now ships with 8GB RAM, the baseline requirement for Apple Intelligence
- Base storage increased from 64GB to 128GB
- Retains a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina panel with Touch ID, and supports Apple Pencil (USB-C)
- Gives students and budget-conscious buyers access to Writing Tools, advanced Siri, and Stage Manager 2
- Battery life remains 10 to 12 hours of active use
- Global price expected to remain at $349
- Nigeria estimated price: ₦750,000 to ₦900,000
- Availability: mid-March 2026
Pricing and availability
Nigeria’s prices are estimates based on an exchange rate of ₦1,370.89 per $1, plus local import duties, VAT, and retailer margins typical in the Nigerian market.
|Product name
|Base size/Storage
|Global price (USD)
|Est. Nigeria price (NGN)
|Release date
|iPhone 17e
|256GB
|$599
|₦1,100,000 – ₦1,250,000
|March 11, 2026
|iPad Air M4
|11-inch / 128GB
|$599
|₦1,100,000 – ₦1,250,000
|March 11, 2026
|iPad Air M4
|13-inch / 128GB
|$799
|₦1,450,000 – ₦1,650,000
|March 11, 2026
|Low-cost MacBook
|12.9-inch / 256GB
|$599 – $699
|₦1,100,000 – ₦1,350,000
|Late March 2026
|iPad (12th Gen)
|10.9-inch / 128GB
|$349
|₦650,000 – ₦750,000
|March 2026
|MacBook Pro M5
|14-inch / 16GB
|$1,999
|₦3,600,000 – ₦4,100,000
|March 11, 2026
|Studio Display 2
|27-inch / 5K
|$1,599
|₦2,950,000 – ₦3,300,000
|Q2 2026