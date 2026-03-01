On Saturday, February 28, Xiaomi held its biggest international hardware showcase yet in Barcelona, Spain. The event took place just days before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. It served as the global stage for the Xiaomi 17 series, alongside a major expansion of Xiaomi’s “Human x Car x Home” ecosystem.

Xiaomi President William Lu set the tone early. Under the theme “The New Wave of Imagery,” he pointed to 2025 as a breakthrough year for the company with €55 billion in revenue, and announced plans to invest €24 billion in research and development. over the next five years. This event was a statement of intent to take on the premium smartphone market head-on.

According to Counterpoint Research and Canalys, Xiaomi has ranked as the world’s third-largest smartphone brand for five consecutive years and now holds strong positions in wearables and tablets too.

In Barcelona, the company leaned hard into “Essential Leica Imagery” and its “Strategic Co-creation Model,” where hardware and software are built together to recreate the look and feel of legendary cameras. The goal is a unified ecosystem, not a collection of separate gadgets.

Xiaomi 17 Series

The centrepiece of the Barcelona event was the global debut of the Xiaomi 17 series, comprising the Xiaomi 17 and the imaging-focused Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 3nm processor built for high performance and on-device AI.

One thing to note: the global versions have slightly adjusted battery sizes compared to their Chinese counterparts, which is standard practice due to international certification requirements and the goal of a slimmer chassis.

1. Xiaomi 17

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Xiaomi 17 is built for people who want a compact flagship without sacrificing anything. At 6.3 inches, it is designed to sit comfortably in your hand while delivering the same top-tier performance you would expect from a much larger phone.

Design-wise, the display bezels are just 1.18mm thin, achieved through LIPO display packaging technology, giving the phone an almost borderless look.

The screen uses an M10 display panel with SuperRED luminous material, hitting a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. That means the display holds up even under intense sunlight. It supports 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.

One of the biggest talking points at the event was the 6,330mAh silicon-carbon battery. That is the largest battery capacity you will find in any 6.3-inch flagship today, with an energy density of 894Wh/L. For charging, you get 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, with 22.5W reverse wireless charging as well.

On the camera side, the Xiaomi 17 packs a Leica-branded triple 50MP system. The primary sensor is the Light Fusion 950, measuring 1/1.31-inch and featuring a 13.5EV dynamic range. That sits alongside a 50MP ultra-wide (102 degree FOV) and a 50MP floating telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom and 10cm macro capability. The front camera is also 50MP and supports 4K/60fps video.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pairs with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Display 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 3,500 nits peak brightness RAM/Storage 12GB LPDDR5X / 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear camera 50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto (2.6x) Front camera 50MP (4K/60fps support) Battery 6,330mAh (Global) Charging 100W Wired / 50W Wireless / 22.5W Reverse Protection IP68 Dust/Water Resistant

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 17 starts at €999 for the 256GB variant and €1,099 for the 512GB model. Official Nigeria pricing has not been announced yet, but based on historical trends and the ongoing global memory shortage, expect a price range of ₦1,250,000 to ₦1,450,000. The phone will be available in Black, Venture Green, Alpine Pink, and Ice Blue starting in early March 2026.

2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is designed for photographers, content creators, and anyone who wants the absolute best in mobile imaging. It is also the first Ultra model to feature a flat display, which improves ergonomics without sacrificing screen quality. Despite housing a massive camera module, the phone measures just 8.29mm thick.

The display is a 6.9-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 3,500 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for 68 billion colours. Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is paired with a 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop cooling system that improves thermal conductivity by 50% compared to the previous generation. Memory goes up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage.

The camera setup is what separates the 17 Ultra from everything else. It features a triple-camera array co-engineered with Leica, anchored by a 50MP Light Fusion 1050L primary shooter with a 1-inch-type sensor and next-generation LOFIC High Dynamic technology, delivering an industry-leading 16.5EV sensor dynamic range.

The standout component is the 200MP periscope telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom from 75mm to 100mm (3.2x to 4.3x), capable of lossless 17.2x optical-level zoom and 26cm macro shots. The front camera shoots 4K at 120fps with Log support for professional video work.

Battery capacity is 6,000mAh with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. The phone supports 51 roaming bands across 210 countries and carries an IP69 rating for high-pressure water resistance.

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Display 6.9-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,500 nits RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5X / 512GB or 1TB UFS 4.1 Rear camera 50MP 1-inch Main + 50MP Ultra-wide + 200MP Periscope (Continuous Zoom) Front camera 50MP (4K/120fps Log support) Battery 6,000mAh (Global) Charging 90W Wired / 50W Wireless Protection IP69 Dust/High-Pressure Water Resistant

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at €1,499 for the 512GB version and €1,699 for the 1TB model. In Nigeria, expect a price range of ₦2,200,000 to ₦2,600,000. That jump from its predecessor reflects both the global DRAM shortage and currency shifts. Colour options are Starlit Green, White, and Black, with availability starting in early March 2026.

3. Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

One of the biggest surprises in Barcelona was the global launch of the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi. This is a special edition of the 17 Ultra built to mark 100 years of Leica, and it goes far beyond putting a logo on the back. Leica’s own optical engineers were directly involved in the hardware and industrial design, modelling it after the aesthetic of the Leica M-series cameras.

The phone has a durable aluminium-alloy body with a nickel-anodised finish and a unique rotating ring around the camera module that mimics a physical lens barrel for manual zoom control. It shares the core hardware of the 17 Ultra but comes with a Leica-tuned interface and an exclusive “Leica Essential” mode that lets you recreate the look of legendary cameras like the M3 and M9 through specialised filters and imaging algorithms.

Pricing and availability

The Leitzphone comes in only one configuration: 16GB + 1TB, priced at €1,999. In Nigeria, this niche luxury device is expected to land between ₦2,800,000 and ₦3,200,000 through authorised premium retailers. It comes in a Black finish with silver sides and will be available in select markets.

Everything else announced

Beyond the flagship phones, Xiaomi unveiled a full range of ecosystem products designed to support the “Human x Car x Home” vision. Here are all the other products announced at the event, ranked by significance.

1. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro was the biggest non-phone announcement at the event. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, putting it among the most capable Android tablets you can buy right now.

The display is an 11.2-inch 3.2K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. Xiaomi also introduced a Matte Glass variant that cuts reflections by 44%, a useful touch for anyone who works in bright spaces. Under the hood is a 9,200mAh battery, and the tablet supports the new Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard accessories for a proper productivity setup.

Pricing and availability

European pricing starts at €529 (8GB/256GB) and goes up to €599 (12GB/512GB). Nigeria pricing is expected in the ₦750,000 to ₦900,000 range, with availability from late March 2026.

2. Xiaomi Watch 5

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is a significant step forward for Xiaomi’s wearable line. It now runs Google’s Wear OS 6, which means you get full access to the Google Play Store, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and the first-ever integration of Google Gemini AI in a Xiaomi wearable.

The watch features a 1.54-inch AMOLED display, a stainless steel frame, and sapphire glass protection on both sides. A standout feature is gesture control powered by EMG sensors. You can snap your fingers or shake your wrist to dismiss calls or remotely trigger your phone’s camera. Battery life is up to 6 days in smart mode, powered by a 930mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is priced at €329 globally, with an expected price in Nigeria of ₦ 450,000 to ₦550,000. It comes in Black and Juniper Green, available from March 2026.

3. Xiaomi Pad 8

The standard Xiaomi Pad 8 is the more accessible option in the tablet lineup. It uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset instead of the full Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it shares the same 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display and 9,200mAh battery as the Pro. It supports the Focus Pen Pro and works as both an entertainment device and a productivity tool.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at €399 globally. In Nigeria, expect pricing around ₦550,000 to ₦650,000, available from late March 2026.

4. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

For urban commuters, Xiaomi also announced the Electric Scooter 6 Ultra. It runs on 12-inch tires with a peak motor output of 1,200W and delivers a real-world range of 75km on a single charge. It integrates with HyperOS for seamless route tracking and smartphone connectivity.

Pricing and availability

Global pricing is set at €719.99, translating to an expected Nigerian price of ₦ 1,100,000 to ₦1,300,000. Availability is set for Q2 2026.

5. Xiaomi Tag

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Xiaomi Tag is a new Bluetooth tracker that works with both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find Hub network simultaneously. That dual-network support sets it apart from the AirTag and most other trackers on the market. It weighs just 10g and carries an IP67 water resistance rating.

Pricing and availability

A single pack costs €12.99, and a four-pack is €44.99. Nigerian buyers can expect to pay approximately ₦20,000 to ₦75,000, depending on the pack size. Available from March 2026.

6. Redmi Buds 8 Pro

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

The Redmi Buds 8 Pro feature 55dB smart ANC and twin PZT ceramic tweeters for sharper high-frequency detail. They are Hi-Res Audio certified, optimised for spatial audio, and offer 33 hours of total battery life across all listening modes.

Pricing and availability

Priced at €64.99 globally. Nigeria’s pricing is estimated at ₦95,000 to ₦115,000. Available now.

7. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000

Image source: Xiaomi on YouTube

At just 6mm thick, the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is thinner than most smartphones. It supports 15W wireless magnetic charging, is MagSafe-compatible, and includes a 22.5W USB-C port to charge two devices at once.

Pricing and availability

Standard colours are priced at €49.99, with the Radiant Orange version at €54.99. Nigeria’s pricing is expected to be around ₦75,000 to ₦90,000, available from March 2026.

8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit and Pro Kit

Xiaomi also detailed two snap-on accessories specifically for the 17 Ultra. The standard Photography Kit offers basic controls and colour options. The Pro Kit steps things up with a leather finish, a built-in 2,000mAh battery, and a rotating ring for physical zoom control.

Pricing

Standard Photography Kit: €99.90

Pro Kit: €199.90

HyperOS 3.0 and software announcements

The software story in Barcelona centred on HyperOS 3.0, Xiaomi’s next-generation operating system built on Android 16. It is organised around three pillars: HyperCore for performance, HyperConnect for connectivity, and HyperAI for on-device intelligence.

HyperAI features

HyperAI is a suite of on-device AI tools that run locally using the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s NPU, meaning your data does not need to leave your phone to work. Key features include:

DeepThink Note Writing: Expands ideas into full notes, generates summaries, and helps refine the tone of anything you write.

AI Anti-Fraud: A live system that detects deepfake calls and videos to protect you from increasingly sophisticated scams.

Gallery AI Search: Lets you search your photo library using natural language, by content, objects, or context.

AI Voice Translation: Provides real-time multilingual translation during calls and video recordings.

HyperIsland and UI updates

Xiaomi introduced HyperIsland, a dynamic pill-shaped hub at the top of your display that pulls together notifications, live activity updates, and quick actions in one place. It supports over 70 apps, so you can control music, check charging stats, and manage your schedule without switching between windows.

HyperOS 3.0 also includes over 100 animation refinements to make the interface feel smoother throughout.

Ecosystem integration and Apple compatibility

A highlight of the software announcements was improved connectivity with Apple devices. Xiaomi is now offering:

Cross-Device Unlocking: Unlock your Xiaomi phone using your Mac’s Touch ID or iPhone’s Face ID.

Apple Connectivity: Xiaomi Interconnectivity Services let Apple users access files, photos, and notifications from Xiaomi devices without friction.

Universal Search: A system-wide AI search that finds files across your phone, tablet, and connected smart home devices at once.

Pricing and availability summary

Here is a consolidated look at every product announced at the Barcelona event, with global pricing and expected Nigeria ranges.