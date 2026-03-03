Apple just announced two new laptops, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M5 chip. They are faster, smarter, and more expensive.

The price increases are real, and we will get into the exact numbers. But the bigger story here is what these machines can now do. The M5 chip is built specifically to handle AI tasks directly on your laptop, without sending anything to the cloud. That means faster responses, more privacy, and no extra monthly bills for computing power.

If you are buying in Nigeria, the exchange rate of ₦1,378.32 to the US Dollar makes these machines a significant investment. This article covers the full specs, the pricing, and what you actually get for the money.

MacBook Air M5

Image source: apple.com/newsroom

The MacBook Air remains Apple’s best laptop for most people. The 2026 model keeps the thin, fanless aluminium design but adds a new “Sky Blue” colour option alongside Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. More importantly, Apple has moved the base storage to 512GB, ending the era of the cramped 256GB entry-level configuration.

This is the first MacBook Air to come with Apple’s N1 wireless chip, which brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 to a consumer laptop for the first time.

MacBook Air M5: Technical specs

The M5 chip inside the Air is built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process (N3P), which packs in 15% to 25% more transistors than the previous process. That efficiency gain is what keeps the laptop completely fanless and silent, even during demanding tasks that would have throttled older models.

Here is what you get:

Processor: Apple M5 chip, 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores

Apple M5 chip, 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores Graphics: Up to 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading

Up to 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading Neural engine: 16-core with per-core Neural Accelerators, 4x faster AI than M4

16-core with per-core Neural Accelerators, 4x faster AI than M4 Unified memory: 16GB (base), 24GB, or 32GB at 153GB/s bandwidth (28% faster than M4)

16GB (base), 24GB, or 32GB at 153GB/s bandwidth (28% faster than M4) Storage: 512GB (base), 1TB, 2TB, or up to 4TB with 2x faster read/write speeds

512GB (base), 1TB, 2TB, or up to 4TB with 2x faster read/write speeds Display: Liquid Retina (13.6″ or 15.3″), 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour

Liquid Retina (13.6″ or 15.3″), 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour Networking: Apple N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support

Apple N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support Battery: Up to 18 hours of video playback, fast-charge with 70W+ adapter

Up to 18 hours of video playback, fast-charge with 70W+ adapter Camera: 12MP Centre Stage with Desk View support

12MP Centre Stage with Desk View support Audio: Three-mic array, four-speaker (13″) or six-speaker (15″) system

Three-mic array, four-speaker (13″) or six-speaker (15″) system Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Size: 0.44″ thick (13″), 0.45″ thick (15″), fanless aluminium body

The 153GB/s memory bandwidth is the number that matters most for AI work. It means data moves almost instantly between the CPU and GPU, eliminating lag when running generative AI models locally.

Wi-Fi 7 offers nearly double the throughput of Wi-Fi 6E, which makes a difference if you work from busy offices or co-working spaces. The N1 chip also includes Thread support, positioning the MacBook Air as a hub for Matter-compatible smart home ecosystems.

US pricing

Model General price Education price 13-inch (M5, 16GB, 512GB) $1,099 $999 15-inch (M5, 16GB, 512GB) $1,299 $1,199 13-inch (M5, 24GB, 512GB) $1,399 $1,299 15-inch (M5, 24GB, 512GB) $1,599 $1,499

Pre-orders open on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 6:15 a.m. PST (3:15 p.m. WAT) via the Apple Store online and app. In-store availability begins on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, across 31 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. The $100 price increase over the previous generation is offset by the jump from 256GB to 512GB base storage.

Nigeria pricing

The Nigerian tech market prices Apple products based on import tariffs, value-added taxes, and local resellers’ currency hedging. At ₦1,378.32 per dollar, the raw conversion for the 13-inch base model comes to ₦1,514,773.68. Authorised dealers like iStore, Slot, and iConnect add their local costs on top of that.

Here is what to expect at retail:

Model Estimated Nigerian retail price Availability 13-inch Air M5 (512GB) ₦1,950,000 – ₦2,150,000 Late March 2026 15-inch Air M5 (512GB) ₦2,350,000 – ₦2,650,000 Late March 2026 13-inch Air M5 (1TB) ₦2,600,000 – ₦2,950,000 Special Order

Nigerian stock typically arrives 10 to 14 days after the global launch, as local channels coordinate with European supply hubs. iStore Nigeria and Slot are expected to begin receiving stock in the final week of March 2026, with “Special Experience” events planned to showcase M5’s on-device AI features to the local developer community.

MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max

Image source: apple.com/newsroom

The MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max is the most significant architectural update for Apple’s professional laptops since the 2021 redesign. These machines are built for high-intensity professional work: high-resolution 3D rendering, large-scale data processing, and training local machine learning models that require serious memory and processing power.

Technical specs

The M5 Pro and M5 Max are built on a “Fusion Architecture” that lets you independently configure CPU and GPU core counts, a first for the Mac lineup.

M5 Pro:

Up to 14-core CPU (10 performance + 4 efficiency cores)

Up to 20-core GPU

25% performance uplift over M4 Pro

Up to 48GB unified memory at ~250GB/s bandwidth

M5 Max:

Up to 16-core CPU

Up to 40-core GPU

Up to 128GB unified memory at ~546GB/s bandwidth (double the Pro model)

Full specs side-by-side:

Feature MacBook Pro M5 Pro MacBook Pro M5 Max CPU cores Up to 14-core Up to 16-core GPU cores Up to 20-core Up to 40-core Unified Memory Up to 48GB Up to 128GB Memory Bandwidth ~250GB/s ~546GB/s Base storage 1TB SSD 2TB SSD Max storage 4TB SSD 8TB SSD Networking Apple N1 (Wi-Fi 7, BT 6) Apple N1 (Wi-Fi 7, BT 6) Ports 3x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, SDXC 3x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, SDXC Display 14.2″ or 16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR 14.2″ or 16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR Battery life Up to 24 hours Up to 24 hours Camera 12MP Centre Stage 12MP Centre Stage

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models now come with Thunderbolt 5 ports, offering up to 120Gbps of bandwidth, triple what Thunderbolt 4 provided. That makes them capable of driving multiple 8K displays or connecting to ultra-fast external storage arrays used in film production.

A new “Nano-texture” glass option is available for the Pro line, cutting glare in bright environments without affecting colour accuracy. This matters for on-set colourists and designers working outside a controlled space.

The 16-inch model now delivers a record 24 hours of video-streaming battery life, enabled by the N3P process and a 72.4-watt-hour battery in the 14-inch model. Professional audio comes from a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and a studio-quality three-mic array.

US pricing

Configuration General price Education price 14-inch (M5, 16GB, 1TB) $1,699 $1,599 14-inch (M5 Pro, 24GB, 1TB) $2,199 $2,049 16-inch (M5 Pro, 24GB, 1TB) $2,699 $2,499 14-inch (M5 Max, 36GB, 2TB) $3,599 $3,299 16-inch (M5 Max, 48GB, 2TB) $3,899 $3,599

The highest-tier MacBook Pro configurations, such as the M5 Max with 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of storage, can go well above $7,000, putting them in the territory of a high-end desktop workstation replacement.

Nigeria pricing

The MacBook Pro market in Nigeria is split between institutional buyers and high-net-worth creative professionals. At ₦1,378.32 per dollar, the base M5 Pro 14-inch converts to roughly ₦3,030,925.68 before retail markup. Retailers like iStore and iDevices Nigeria currently list the base M5 14-inch model (non-Pro) at approximately ₦3,099,000, which sets the pricing floor for the Pro variants.

Model (Nigeria) Estimated retail price Best for 14″ M5 Pro (1TB) ₦3,850,000 – ₦4,400,000 Software Dev / Photo Editing 16″ M5 Pro (1TB) ₦4,800,000 – ₦5,500,000 Video Production / Audio 14″ M5 Max (2TB) ₦6,500,000 – ₦7,300,000 3D VFX / AI Model Training 16″ M5 Max (2TB) ₦7,500,000 – ₦8,800,000+ Large Format Film / Genomics

Pre-orders in Nigeria will open through authorised resellers from March 4, 2026. Retailers have confirmed that M5 Max configurations and Nano-texture display options are available through “Configure-to-Order” (CTO) services, with lead times of 21 to 45 days. General M5 Pro stock is expected to be available in flagship stores in Lagos and Abuja by March 25, 2026.

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro

Feature MacBook Air M5 (13″/15″) MacBook Pro M5 Pro (14″/16″) CPU Architecture 10-core (4P / 6E) 14-core (10P / 4E) Cooling Fanless (silent) Active (dual fans) Display Liquid Retina (IPS, 60Hz, 500 nits) Liquid Retina XDR (Mini-LED, 120Hz, 1600 nits) Networking Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 6 (N1 Chip) Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 6 (N1 Chip) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 3x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SDXC External Displays Up to 2 (lid closed) Up to 4 (advanced configurations) Base Storage 512GB SSD 1TB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Up to 24 hours Starting Price (US) $1,099 $2,199 Starting Price (NGN) ~₦1,950,000 ~₦3,850,000

The MacBook Air M5 is the right choice if you want the best portable laptop for everyday professional work, writing, coding, design, and light video editing without paying for thermal headroom you may rarely need. It is completely silent, lasts 18 hours, and starts at $1,099.

The MacBook Pro is for you if your work pushes a machine hard for long stretches. Colour grading full-length films, training machine learning models, and running complex 3D renders are the tasks where the Pro’s active cooling and Liquid Retina XDR display at 1,600 nits genuinely set it apart.