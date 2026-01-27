Samsung’s 2026 phone lineup is built around deeper on-device AI and a new release schedule. After launching flagships in January for the past two years, Samsung is moving back to a late-February window. This was confirmed during CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2026 sessions and media briefings.

The main announcement will happen at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. Pre-orders will open on February 26, followed by a special pre-sale from March 5 to March 10. The full retail launch begins on March 11, 2026, across the United States, Europe, India, and Nigeria.

Samsung’s 2026 plans go beyond just the S-series. The company is expanding its foldable lineup, including the Galaxy Z TriFold, which will launch globally in Q1 2026 after its South Korean debut in late 2025. The mid-range lineup is also arriving earlier, with the Galaxy A17 5G launching on January 7, 2026.

All these devices are part of Samsung’s 2026 theme, “Your Companion to AI Living.” This means your phone is designed to run advanced AI features directly on the device, while keeping your data private.

That said, here are the Samsung Galaxy phones coming in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy phones coming in 2026

Samsung’s 2026 phone lineup covers premium, foldable, and budget devices. Each model is designed to balance rising hardware costs with your need for longer software support and stronger AI features.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra remains Samsung’s top premium phone. In 2026, it focuses on better comfort, stronger display tech, and longer battery efficiency. The design now uses slightly rounded corners, replacing the sharp look of the S24 and S25. This makes the 6.9-inch body easier for you to hold with one hand.

The phone features an M14 OLED panel that reaches over 3,000 nits of peak brightness and uses new organic materials to improve power efficiency. It also debuts the “Privacy Display” (Flex Magic Pixel). This feature automatically narrows your screen’s viewing angle when sensitive apps are open, helping protect your screen in public.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, used globally, so you get the same Galaxy AI experience everywhere. The phone supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is needed for on-device LLMs and the improved ProVisual Engine.

Market price:

In the United States, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to start at $1,299.99 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB versions priced at $1,419.99 and $1,659.99. In Nigeria, the starting price is projected at ₦1,705,000, driven by the global DDR RAM shortage and local currency changes.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm/2nm), Up to 4.74 GHz Display 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, QHD+, 120Hz, 3000+ nits, M14 OLED RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X (10.7 Gbps) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 (No microSD) Main camera 200MP (f/1.4 Wide, OIS, 24mm) + 50MP (Ultrawide) + 50MP (5x Periscope) + 10MP (3x Telephoto) Front Camera 12MP (Dual Pixel PDAF, 85-degree FOV) Battery 5,500 mAh (Stacked Battery Technology) Charging 60W Wired (PD 3.0), 25W Qi2 Magnetic Wireless, 4.5W Reverse Build Grade 5 Titanium Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68 OS Android 16 with One UI 8.5 (7 Years of Upgrades)

2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

The Galaxy S26 Plus is built for you if you want a large screen and flagship power without paying for the Ultra’s camera system. For 2026, the biggest design change is the new camera island on the back, replacing the separate lens rings used before.

Samsung is using different processors by region. The United States and China will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while Europe and India are expected to use the Exynos 2600. The display remains 6.7 inches, with higher peak brightness and the same anti-reflective coating as the S25 Ultra.

Market price:

In the United States, the Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to cost $999.99 for the 256GB model and $1,119.99 for the 512 GB model. In the UK, the starting price is projected at £999.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (US/China) / Exynos 2600 (Europe/India) Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, FHD+, HDR10+, 1900 nits peak RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB (Possible 1TB variant in select regions) Rear camera 50MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 10MP (3x Telephoto) Front camera 12MP Battery 4,900 mAh Charging 45W Wired, 15W Wireless (Qi2 ready) Build Armor Aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68

3. Samsung Galaxy S26

The Galaxy S26 is designed for you if you want a compact flagship with stronger battery life. The screen has grown from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches, making room for a 4,300 mAh battery, up from 4,000 mAh in earlier models. Even with the larger battery, the phone stays slim at about 6.9mm and weighs 164g, so it still feels easy to hold.

All versions now come with 12GB of RAM, which is 4GB more than before. This supports Galaxy AI tools like AI Select and Generative Edit. Like the Plus model, the S26 uses a Snapdragon and Exynos split depending on your region.

Market price:

In the United States, Samsung is expected to keep the starting price at $799.99 for the 128GB/256GB model. In Nigeria, the projected price is ₦1,135,000.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Display 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, FHD+, 1900 nits peak RAM 12GB Storage 128GB (limited regions), 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 50MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 10MP (3x Telephoto) Front camera 12MP Battery 4,300 mAh Charging 25W Wired, 15W Wireless Software One UI 8.5 with Android 16

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be announced in July 2026. This model focuses on making foldables thinner and reducing screen creases. Samsung is introducing a dual Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) structure, with glass layered on both sides of the OLED display. This reduces crease depth by 20% compared to the Z Fold 7.

The phone may use carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the internal frame to cut weight. This could bring the device down to 215g, which is close to the weight of standard flagship phones. The camera is also expected to improve, with a possible 200MP main sensor, matching the S-series.

Market price:

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start at $1,999.99 for 256GB, $2,119.99 for 512GB, and $2,419.99 for 1TB.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Global) Display (Inner) 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Dual UTG Display (Cover) 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 RAM Up to 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera 200MP (Main) + 50MP (Ultrawide) + 12MP (3x Telephoto) Front camera 10MP (Cover) + 10MP (Under-display) Battery ~5,000 mAh (Dual Cell) Charging 45W Wired, 15W Wireless Thickness 8.9mm (Folded)

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is built for you if you want a slim, stylish foldable with better everyday use. Samsung is targeting a design that is 10% thinner than the Flip 7 and weighs 150g.

The phone will feature a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow cover screen. You will be able to reply to messages and use third-party app widgets without opening the phone. The main camera is being upgraded to 50MP, with better image processing to reduce shutter lag.

Market price:

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to start at $999.99 for the 256GB version.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Display (Inner) 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Display (Cover) 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow RAM 8GB or 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 50MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12MP (Ultrawide) Battery ~4,000 mAh Build Thinner 7.1mm chassis, refined longevity hinge

6. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Image source: news.samsung.com

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s boldest phone design for 2026. It launched in South Korea on December 12, 2025, and will roll out internationally, including the United States, in Q1 2026.

The phone uses a dual-hinge “Z” fold that lets a 6.5-inch phone open into a 10-inch QXGA tablet screen. It is built for work, with a three-cell 5,600 mAh battery powering the large display. You also get Samsung DeX, both wired and wireless, so you can use it like a desktop when connected to other devices.

Market price:

In the United States, the Galaxy Z TriFold will retail for $2,759 for the 512GB model.

Feature Detailed specification Main display 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QXGA (2160×1584), 120Hz Cover display 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 16GB Storage 512GB or 1TB Rear camera 200MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 10MP (Telephoto) Front camera 10MP (Cover) + 10MP (Internal) Battery 5,600 mAh (3-cell architecture) Dimensions 3.9mm thin (Unfolded), 12.9mm (Folded) Weight 309g

7. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

The Galaxy A57 5G is Samsung’s top mid-range phone for 2026, built for you if you want strong performance at a lower cost. It runs on the Exynos 1680 with the Xclipse 550 GPU based on AMD RDNA. This lets you play demanding games like Genshin Impact at stable frame rates on a mid-range device.

Samsung has also made the phone thinner at 6.9mm, the same thickness as the base S26, and has promised at least six years of OS upgrades.

Market price:

In the United States, the Galaxy A57 is expected to cost $499 or $529.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Exynos 1680 with Xclipse 550 GPU Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+, 1900 nits, IP67 RAM 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB or 256GB (No microSD) Rear camera 50MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) Front camera 50MP (High-resolution Selfie upgrade) Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 45W Wired

8. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

The Galaxy A37 5G is built for you if you want a reliable phone with a large, high-quality screen. It uses the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as the A57 but runs on a more power-efficient chip, such as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or Exynos 1430.

This model is focused on long battery life and screen quality, not gaming performance. It also keeps the Key Island button design for easier use.

Market price:

The Galaxy A37 5G is expected to start at $399, with some markets pricing it at $429.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or Exynos 1430 Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1900 nits RAM 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Rear camera 50MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro/Depth) Front camera 12MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 45W Wired

9. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

The Galaxy A27 5G is a mid-range option for you if you want a large screen and solid performance at a lower price. It comes with a 6.7-inch display, a triple-camera setup, and the Exynos 1480 processor. This is the same 4nm chip used in the A55.

This means you still get efficient performance and several years of OS support in a more affordable phone.

Market price:

The Galaxy A27 is set for a March 2026 release and is expected to cost between $299 and $349.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Exynos 1480 (4nm) Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits RAM 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Rear camera 50MP (Main) + 6MP (Ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 25W Wired

10. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Galaxy A17 5G is Samsung’s entry-level phone for 2026. It was officially released on January 7, 2026. Even at $199.99, you get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, which is rare at this price.

The phone runs on the Exynos 1330 and comes with six years of security and OS updates, which is a first for a phone at this price.

Market price:

The retail price in the United States is confirmed at $199.99.

Feature Detailed specification Processor Exynos 1330 (5nm) Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz, FHD+ RAM 4GB Storage 128GB (supports 2TB microSD expansion) Rear camera 50MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) Front camera 13MP Battery 5,000 mAh Build 7.5mm slim frame, Key Island 2.0, IP54

11. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition on January 27, 2026. It is a special device designed only for athletes at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Around 3,800 units are being given to athletes from about 90 countries to help them capture and share moments during the Games.

The phone has a blue Italian azure glass back and a custom gold metal frame. It also includes exclusive software, such as the Galaxy Athlete Card and Olympic-themed apps.

Market price:

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition is not for sale. It is only given to competing athletes.