👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – KCB goes River-shopping

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso. Image Source: CBN.

Nigeria’s fintech heavyweights just got a regulatory glow-up.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has upgraded the licences of leading fintechs and microfinance banks, including Moniepoint, OPay, PalmPay, and Kuda, to national status, formally recognising the nationwide scale they have built through apps and agent networks.

The regulator is admitting what everyone already knows: these fintechs are national players. The licences are simply catching up to operations that have long outgrown regional labels.

With the new standards comes stricter oversight. National Microfinance banks must now hold a minimum capital of ₦5 billion ($3.2 million), a significant increase from previous tiers. The move lands amid heightened regulatory scrutiny: in 2024, the CBN fined OPay and Moniepoint ₦1 billion ($650,000) each over compliance breaches.

For the CBN, the upgrade is a double-edged strategy: it cements these digital-first institutions as central to Nigeria’s financial inclusion push, while demanding greater capital strength, compliance, and accountability in return.

The decision also fits into Nigeria’s broader 2026 banking recapitalisation cycle. As commercial banks scramble to meet new capital thresholds by March 31, the CBN is signalling that fintech-led players serving the mass market will be held to similarly higher standards.