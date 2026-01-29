About 78% of Nigeria’s major roads now have mobile signal, reflecting growing investment in telecom infrastructure even as coverage gaps persist, according to a new industry performance report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

While nominal coverage is high, only around 42% of these corridors offer stable, high-speed 4G or 5G connectivity, highlighting a gap between network presence and service quality.

Millions of Nigerians rely on mobile networks while on the move, including farmers transporting goods to urban markets, security operatives monitoring highways, and emergency services responding to accidents.

“There’s a critical need for moving goods and general logistics, and connectivity plays a central role in that,” Umar S. Abdullahi, Special Adviser (Technical), Office of the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, said during the presentation of the report on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

That 78% of Nigeria’s major roads now have mobile connectivity matters because being connected on the move underpins safety, commerce, and daily economic activity. As millions of Nigerians travel highways to move goods, respond to emergencies, or secure key corridors, mobile networks have become as critical to national functioning as the roads themselves.

The report classified the country’s roads not by the traditional federal or state designation, but into three practical categories: trunk, primary, and secondary routes. Trunk roads connect major cities and economic corridors; primary roads serve urban centres, while secondary roads link smaller towns and rural communities.

Using geospatial mapping and crowdsourced device data, the NCC said it assessed both signal strength and quality to determine actual service availability.

Gaps and black spots

The report identifies significant black spots where mobile connectivity is weak or nonexistent.

Over 120 “critical black spots” were flagged, defined as highway sections longer than five kilometres with total signal loss, mostly concentrated in the North-Central and South-East regions.

The audit also found that the average dropped-call rate along high-speed corridors stands at 4.5%, more than four times higher than the national target of less than 1%.

Abdullahi said that while the economic corridors around Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt enjoy robust signals, border towns and rural areas often suffer from poor service. He explained that primary roads have relatively better coverage, whereas secondary roads are more sporadic due to their spread across lower-density areas.

Trunk roads, often high-speed interstate highways, face the greatest challenge in maintaining consistent signal strength due to the difficulty of sustaining coverage along long, fast-moving routes.

Infrastructure and security challenges

The report highlights several obstacles to achieving consistent mobile service along Nigeria’s highways. Vandalism is a major concern; highway base stations are three times more likely to be tampered with or have their batteries stolen than urban sites.

Power supply is another critical issue. Over 90% of highway towers rely solely on diesel generators, making service maintenance costlier than in cities, according to Abdullahi.

Right-of-way challenges further complicate network expansion. Despite federal directives to streamline access, some states still impose high fees for laying fibre along interstate highways, delaying the deployment of essential backhaul infrastructure for 4G and 5G networks. Abdullahi added that environmental factors, such as hilly and mountainous terrain, also affect coverage, particularly in remote areas.

The NCC said it has outlined several strategic interventions for 2026. One key initiative under consideration is inter-operator roaming along highway corridors, which would allow a subscriber’s phone to automatically switch to the strongest available network in low-coverage areas.

Dedicated highway spectrum is another priority, with the NCC planning to assign the 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands to operators that commit to end-to-end coverage on major routes. Because these low-frequency bands travel long distances and penetrate obstacles, they are well-suited to delivering consistent, wide-area mobile coverage along highways and across rural corridors.

The commission is also exploring colocation incentives for infrastructure companies (Infracos), encouraging the development of passive towers and power systems along highways to reduce costs for mobile operators.

Impact on safety and the economy

Poor highway connectivity has direct consequences for safety and economic activity. In the event of accidents or security incidents, delayed communication can hinder emergency response, potentially worsening outcomes.

From an economic perspective, improving connectivity on major roads is projected to boost Nigeria’s GDP by up to 0.5%, enabling real-time logistics tracking and data-driven decision-making for business travellers and transport operators, according to the commission.

Abdullahi explained that the NCC’s report provides the technical foundation for enforcement under the government’s 90-day framework. Operators that fail to resolve identified black spots within the stipulated period could face sanctions, representing a critical step in holding service providers accountable.

Performance across networks

The NCC’s analysis also compared coverage across operators. MTN emerged with the widest reach across primary, secondary, and trunk roads, followed by Airtel and T2, which are more heavily concentrated in urban areas.

The report emphasises that while 5G networks deliver the strongest signal when available, their coverage is limited, accounting for just 13% of the national network. 4G remains the most reliable option for consistent connectivity on the move.

Crowdsourced device data provided an accurate measure of real-world performance, revealing areas where nominal coverage exists but service quality is low. Signal strength and quality were measured using standard metrics, with signals below minus 100 dBm (decibels referenced to one milliwatt (mW), considered insufficient for reliable use. The data indicate that while most roads are nominally covered, ensuring usable connectivity remains a challenge.