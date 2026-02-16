How to check your UIF status & balance online in 2026

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributes to the alleviation of poverty in South Africa by providing short-term unemployment insurance to all workers who qualify for unemployment-related benefits. The Fund is financed by a tax on the South African wage bill.

Application for your UIF status and balance is done through the uFiling platform, a free service offered by the UIF. This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process to check your UIF status and UIF balance online.

Checking via the uFiling Portal (Recommended)

This remains the most comprehensive method. It allows you to see your full claim history, specific status codes, and available credits.

Step 1: Visit the official portal at ufiling.labour.gov.za.

Step 2: Log in with your South African ID number and password (New users must register and activate their account via email/SMS).

Step 3: On the dashboard, navigate to “Benefit Payments”.



Step 4: Select “View My Claims”.



Step 5: Your current status and case number will be displayed.



Understanding Status Codes

Status code What it means in 2026 Sent to assessor Your claim is under review by a claims officer. Payment reserved Approval is complete; funds are allocated and ready for payout. Pending adjudicate There is an issue with your employer’s declaration; the file is being corrected. Payment finalised All available credits have been paid out; the claim is now closed.

The USSD (data-free) Method

In 2026, the USSD service is the fastest way to check your status without using mobile data.

Dial: *134*843# on any mobile network.

*134*843# on any mobile network. Process: Follow the on-screen prompts by entering your ID number.

Follow the on-screen prompts by entering your ID number. Benefits: This will show your “claim status” and “payment status” instantly.





Alternative: The UIF call centre

If the online systems are down or you encounter a “No Employee Found” error, you should call the toll-free number.

Number: 0800 030 007



0800 030 007 Tip: Have your 13-digit ID number and your UIF Reference Number (if you have one) ready before you call.

Note for 2026: If you are receiving a South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, be aware that receiving a UIF payment may disqualify you from the grant for that month, as SASSA’s system now syncs more frequently with the Department of Labour’s database.

Benefits of using UIF

There are many benefits to using UIF, which include:

Submit Claims for various UIF Benefits

Submit a request for Payment for various UIF Benefits

View Claims History

Submit a Notice of Appeal

View your Employee Declaration Status

Declare and pay UIF contributions to the fund

Verify that returns are up to date

Submit monthly or annual returns

Application for your UIF status and balance through uFiling is paperless, making the process instant and reliable.

For more information, please see the UIF user guide.