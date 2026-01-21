The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released its February 2026 grant payment schedule amid battling a wave of misinformation on social platforms, prompting multiple clarifications from both SASSA and the Department of Social Development (DSD).

False claims about grant eligibility and policy changes continue to circulate on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook. The latest alleges that the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant regulations have been amended to allow broader access for foreign nationals.

SASSA dismissed the claim as false and misleading, warning that misrepresenting eligibility criteria creates confusion for applicants. The agency said any changes to SRD regulations would be announced by the Minister of Social Development and formally published through official government channels.

Separate claims that the government plans to terminate the SRD grant have also gained traction online. The Department of Social Development described these videos and graphics as “categorically false,” adding that no policy, directive, or Cabinet decision has been taken to end the programme.

SASSA and DSD urged beneficiaries to verify updates through official government statements rather than social media content or anonymous influencers.

The SRD grant remains a digital-payment heavy system, often targeted with misinformation that exploits confusion around eligibility rules and policy shifts. For millions of South African households, grant payments form part of monthly financial planning, making accurate information more valuable than ever.

SASSA payment dates for February 2026

SASSA will disburse funds over three days to manage queues and reduce payment bottlenecks:

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Children’s and all remaining grants: Thursday, 5 February 2026

How to check your SASSA grant status

After applying for a SASSA grant, beneficiaries often want to know whether their application has been approved and when payments will be made. Fortunately, SASSA offers several secure and convenient ways to check your status. Don’t forget to use the same ID number and contact details you provided when applying.

1. Online:

Visit the official SASSA SRD website: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status

Enter your South African ID number and the mobile number used in your application.

Submit the form to see whether your application is approved, pending, or declined. If approved, payment dates will also be displayed.

2. WhatsApp:

Save SASSA’s WhatsApp number: 082 046 8553

Send a message and follow the prompts to provide your application ID and details. You will receive your grant status via chat.

3. SMS:

Open your messaging app and send: STATUS <space> ID number to 32555

You will receive a reply with your current grant status.

4. Call or visit in person:

Call SASSA toll-free at 080 060 1011 for assistance.

Alternatively, visit your nearest SASSA office to check your status in person, including biometric queries if needed.

Read more: Here is how to update your SASSA banking details and cellphone number