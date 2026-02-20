Why verifying a business in Africa is harder than moving money

The modern African cross-border payment executes in mere seconds. A financial technology platform using the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) can route $50,000 from a corporate treasury account in Johannesburg to a manufacturing supplier in Lagos almost instantly.

Yet, the operational reality behind the scenes of this transaction tells a vastly different, highly frustrating story. While the capital moves at the speed of light, verifying that the receiving business actually exists, operates legally, and is controlled by legitimate actors routinely takes weeks.



The financial industry continuously celebrates frictionless consumer identity verification (KYC) and biometric “selfie” onboarding, but the true bottleneck throttling the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and broader Business-to-business (B2B) economic growth is the deeply broken state of Know Your Business (KYB) verification.

The registry gap

This operational paralysis is driven by the Registry Gap. African business registries are heavily fragmented, frequently offline, and plagued by severe data latency. The issue extends far beyond mere technological infrastructure. It is fundamentally a crisis of data availability and cross-border harmonisation.

As global anti-money laundering standards tighten, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed immense pressure on African jurisdictions to accurately verify Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs). For example, the FATF’s grey-listing of South Africa in 2023 forced a frantic, nationwide scramble for UBO data, ultimately pushing the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) to implement rigid hard stops on annual returns.

This aggressive regulatory posture yields undeniable macroeconomic results. In October 2025, both South Africa and Nigeria successfully managed to exit the FATF grey list, a milestone achieved specifically by tightening their beneficial ownership transparency and proving to international evaluators that their corporate registries could effectively map complex entities. Removing the grey-list friction tax is vital for sovereign borrowing and foreign direct investment, but the compliance burden has merely been passed down the chain.

In Nigeria, despite recent artificial intelligence upgrades, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) struggles with massive operational backlogs, where a handful of staff manually process thousands of complex corporate registrations daily.



When national registries cannot communicate across borders, identifying the true beneficiaries behind a complex shell company in Nairobi or a layered holding firm in Mauritius becomes a bureaucratic nightmare that halts trade.

The operational cost of manual verification

The view from the trenches reveals exactly why operations teams absolutely dread B2B onboarding. When an Application Programming Interface (API) query to a national registry times out or returns incomplete shareholder data, automated straight-through processing instantly fails.

The corporate application drops into a manual review queue, triggering archaic and expensive workarounds. Compliance analysts are routinely forced to call company directors directly on WhatsApp to confirm basic operational intent. Operations teams must manually scrutinise physical utility bills, documents that are now highly susceptible to generative AI forgery or even deploy third-party agents on motorcycles to verify that a registered physical address in Nairobi is a functioning warehouse and not an empty lot.



These manual interventions utterly destroy unit economics, driving the cost of corporate onboarding to thousands of dollars per entity and pushing onboarding abandonment rates dangerously high. This nightmare is compounded by the millions of unregistered SMEs forming the backbone of the informal economy, often referred to as thin-file businesses.

In South Africa, nearly 80% of township businesses remain completely unregistered. Because they return zero database hits, they are left completely locked out of formal cross-border supply chains. For an industry built on optimisation and speed, this friction is a silent killer of revenue.

From identity orchestration to continental harmonisation

The immediate remedy lies in rigorous systems optimisation and intelligent orchestration. Advanced KYB-as-a-Service platforms are fundamentally changing the landscape by aggregating API connections to multiple national registries and layering them with sophisticated artificial intelligence. By utilising automated UBO extraction and dynamic liveness detection, operations teams can partially bypass the manual verification trap.



However, technological overlays are entirely insufficient without structural macroeconomic reform. Solving the KYB bottleneck permanently requires deep, continent-wide policy harmonisation.

The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, specifically its critical annexe on Digital Identities, presents a unique opportunity to rewrite the rules. Member states must collaborate to establish a pan-African business registry standard, a federated, fully interoperable framework where corporate identities, once verified in one jurisdiction, are cryptographically recognised and trusted across the entire continent.

Such an integrated system would eliminate the need for redundant multi-jurisdictional compliance checks, instantly reducing both onboarding times and associated legal costs for cross-border merchants.

Dismantling the wall for AfCFTA’s success

KYB must no longer be viewed merely as a tedious compliance checkbox dictated by international regulatory task forces. It is the foundational infrastructure of trust required for Africa’s next major macroeconomic growth phase.

If the continent intends to unlock trillions of dollars in B2B trade and fully actualise the promise of AfCFTA, the invisible wall of corporate verification must be entirely dismantled. Seamless, real-time cross-border payments fundamentally require seamless, real-time trust.

Until African business registries are modernised, digitised, and fully interconnected, the ultimate economic promise of a unified continental market will remain perpetually delayed.



Babatunde Hammed is a fintech operations leader and open payments advocate with expertise in scaling cross-border payment infrastructure and driving financial inclusion. As Global Head of Operations at Chimoney, he champions interoperable systems, ecosystem partnerships, and developer-led innovation across emerging markets.