Africa’s industrial future requires a different kind of capital

A quiet frustration spreads through Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. In 2024, over 70% of equity funding went to fintech. Payments, lending, neobanking, and remittances dominate headlines while companies building sovereign defense systems, industrial automation platforms, climate infrastructure, health systems, and deep scientific platforms struggle to raise even modest capital.

This imbalance reflects a narrow definition of what constitutes a “good technology business”: fast-scaling, asset-light, platform-driven companies promising venture-scale exits within a decade. By that standard, technologies critical to Africa’s long-term development are structurally disqualified. Consider Terra Industries, a Nigerian defence technology company that got validation from Silicon Valley before local VCs. If a startup cannot produce classic venture outcomes, it is implicitly treated as undeserving of serious capital, no matter its strategic importance in nation-building.

Africa cannot afford this logic.

Venture capital is powerful. But it is a specialised capital structure optimised for rapid user growth, low marginal costs, global scalability, and clear exit pathways. This works exceptionally well for consumer internet and fintech. It works less well for asset-heavy sectors requiring longer development cycles, heavier upfront capital, and deeper institutional integration. Their value compounds over decades, not the compressed timelines most VC funds demand.

The problem isn’t irrational investors; they’re responding to their incentives. The problem is that Africa’s tech ecosystem has allowed one financing instrument to become the yardstick for technological legitimacy.

Fintech has created real value in Africa. It has improved financial access, reduced friction, and expanded digital participation. But a financial system is ultimately derivative. It reallocates value; it does not create the underlying productive base. You cannot build a strong economy on payment rails alone. If Africa over-invests in financial abstractions while under-investing in technological capability, the continent risks becoming excellent at moving money while having a structurally weak industrial base. That is not a path to prosperity; it is a path to permanent vulnerability.

Africa’s real technology frontier

The technologies shaping Africa’s future include sovereign defense capabilities, tools raising agricultural yield, systems accelerating pharmaceutical development, bioprocessing, electrified mobility, healthtech, energy technologies, and manufacturing efficiency platforms, etc. These are not “sexy” by venture standards, but they directly determine whether Africa can build indigenous productive capability, capture more value locally, build resilient locally embedded supply chains, fight disease and hunger, and create skilled technical jobs

If Africa waits for venture capital to solve this problem, it will wait indefinitely. The continent must deliberately cultivate alternative capital stacks: patient equity vehicles accepting slower liquidity timelines; revenue-based financing for companies with predictable enterprise revenues; public-private co-investment sharing early technical risk; project-linked technology finance tied to specific deployments rather than abstract platform growth; and development-backed commercial capital with softer return expectations. These instruments exist globally, but Africa has simply underutilised them for technology.

A regulatory opening

Nigeria’s Investment and Securities Act 2025 creates an important opportunity. By modernising capital market rules and accommodating new categories of securities, fundraising mechanisms, and private market structures, it signals recognition that capital formation must evolve with economic reality. When regulation only fits venture-style fundraising, ecosystems tilt toward venture-style companies.

When regulation expands, a more diverse technology economy becomes possible. Nigeria now has a chance to design capital pathways for industrial, scientific, and infrastructure-adjacent technologies—not just digital platforms.

However, policy alone is insufficient. A deeper cultural shift is needed across founders, investors, accelerators, and media. We must stop asking only “Can this become a unicorn?” and start asking “Does this meaningfully expand Africa’s productive capacity?” A company that digitises 200 factories, raises national manufacturing quality, and creates thousands of skilled jobs may never be worth $10 billion. But its economic impact could exceed that of many billion-dollar consumer apps. Impact and valuation are not the same thing. Both matter and are not interchangeable.

Africa needs a second dominant tech narrative alongside venture-backed startups: technology as sovereign capability and industrial infrastructure. This narrative naturally attracts different capital sources—pension funds, sovereign vehicles, development finance institutions, etc. When storytelling changes, capital flows follow.

Fintech will remain important. Venture capital will remain useful. But neither should be mistaken for the totality of Africa’s technology future. If Africa is serious about transformation, it must finance the technologies that make things, not only the technologies that move money. Nigeria’s evolving regulatory environment offers a platform to lead this shift.

The real challenge is whether ecosystem actors—founders, investors, policymakers, and media—have the courage to widen the aperture of what they regard as “investable tech.” Africa’s industrial future will not be built by one funding model. It will be built by a financial imagination large enough to match the scale of its ambitions.

____

Olumide Awoyemi is the founder of Symmex, a technology company focused on developing innovative industrial tech products.