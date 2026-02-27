Co-creation HUB (CcHUB), Nigeria’s first innovation centre and technology hub, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has begun accepting applications for Cohort 4 of its EdTech Fellowship in Nigeria.

The program will select 12 early-stage startups building inclusive edtech platforms to receive $100,000 in equity-free funding alongside a 12-month incubation programme offering mentorship, technical support, and access to ecosystem partners.

Despite rapid growth in edtech across Africa, many students remain underserved. In Nigeria, connectivity and infrastructure gaps mean that large numbers of schools and learners in rural areas cannot access digital learning platforms. Students with disabilities are particularly affected, as most edtech tools lack accessibility features that will aid easy learning.

Cohort 4 targets founders building for learners mainstream edtech has largely bypassed: people with disabilities, refugees and displaced persons, underserved and rural communities, and young girls and women. It is also calling for startups developing education data systems that fit real school workflows, not just dashboards built for pitch decks.

Previous cohorts of the Fellowship have tried to bridge these gaps: Cohort 3 in 2025 supported 12 startups that reached over 21,000 learners, including girls, students living in rural areas, and children with limited access to digital resources. Cohort 4 aims to build on that experience.

The fellowship also prioritises startups developing education data systems that fit real school workflows and improve decision-making and learning outcomes. Mastercard said Cohort 4 deliberately seeks solutions that may be complex to implement but have the potential to reach learners often overlooked by mainstream edtech.

“Cohort 4 reflects our commitment to supporting solutions designed for learners who are too often underserved by mainstream innovation. This means building for real-world environments where infrastructure maybe limited and implementation requires contextual understanding,” said Nissi Madu, Managing Partner and Practice Lead, re:learn.

Since its launch in 2019, EdTech Fellowship has supported 72 startups across Africa, collectively reaching over 700,000 learners, 89% of them children and youth, with nearly equal representation of 49% female and 51% male.

Eligible Nigerian edtech startups can apply for the fellowship at futureoflearning.cchub.africa. Applications close on 30 March 2026.



Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional details.