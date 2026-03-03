Shoprite Holdings, South Africa’s largest retailer, has reported that its on-demand grocery delivery platform, Sixty60, increased sales by 34.6% to R11.9 billion ($733 million) for the 26 weeks ended December 28, 2025.

The platform outpaced the group’s overall sales growth of 7.2%, which brought total revenue to R136.8 billion ($8.44 billion).

The numbers, published in Shoprite’s unaudited interim results on Tuesday, highlight that Sixty60 is becoming one of the Group’s most important growth engines.

The gap between Sixty60’s growth rate and the broader business shows where Shoprite is finding incremental demand in a tough consumer environment.

Shoprite still relies on traditional grocery stores, but Sixty60’s rapid growth shows that fast, convenient online shopping is now a key way the company protects its market share, especially in busy cities where speed and low prices matter most.

Shoprite said part of Sixty60’s success comes from Petshop Science, its pet store chain with over 170 locations, which is now fully available through the app.

The retail giant also pointed to a strong festive season performance, noting that its core business grew at 5.3 times the pace of the rest of the market over the holiday period.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht attributed the results to a value-first approach. “To our incredible employees who put affordability for our customers ahead of all else, ensuring that our customers can live better, each day,” he said.

Sixty60’s performance comes as South Africa’s on-demand grocery race becomes increasingly crowded.

Woolies Dash reported 23% revenue growth for the same 26-week period. Pick n Pay’s online sales grew 31.8% in the 48 weeks to February 1, 2026, driven by its asap! service and grocery orders through the Mr D app. The retailer has also added clothing to its asap! platform that it expects will improve its sales.

South Africa’s e-commerce market surpassed R130 billion (over $7 billion) in 2025, capturing nearly 10% of total retail sales and growing at an annual rate of 38%, according to the Online Retail in South Africa 2025 Report by World Wide Worx, Mastercard, and Peach Payments.

That’s up from less than 1% of retail in 2019, a structural shift that platforms like Sixty60 are both driving and benefiting from.