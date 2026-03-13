👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – One licence, two countries

Image: Oluwatobi Busola, Human Resource Manager, Redtech

Oluwatobi Busola is the Human Resource Manager at Redtech, the technology company backed by Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Holdings. Redtech helps businesses move money at scale through reliable systems that meet the compliance needs of enterprises and regulated sectors. With nearly a decade of experience across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, she has scaled HR systems to support rapid growth while embedding culture and performance frameworks that sustain momentum. In a sector obsessed with product and funding headlines, Busola’s work highlights the often invisible infrastructure of people, performance, and organisational design that makes fintech scale possible.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I help grown-ups work well together so they can build really important things. It’s like when you and your friends are playing ‘Build a Tower’ with blocks: everyone needs to play a part (one person brings the blocks, one stacks, one keeps it steady). I am the one who helps you agree on the plan and keep it steady, so the tower doesn’t fall.

You’ve worked across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. What’s one harsh truth about building and retaining talent in Africa that most companies don’t want to admit?

A lot of companies want high-performing talent, but not all of them want to invest in the systems, leadership, and development that make good people stay. You cannot build scale on passion alone. If people do not see growth, clarity, and capable leadership around them, they will leave, no matter how exciting the vision sounds.

If you could go back to the start of your career, what’s one decision you would make differently knowing what you know now?

I would have started earlier in seeing myself as a business leader, not just an HR professional alone. The sooner you understand the language of the business, the faster you move from supporting growth to actively shaping it.