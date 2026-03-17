Uber drivers in Ghana can now access instant loans of up to GH₵10,000 ($920) following a partnership between the ride-hailing platform and Fido, a Ghana-based fintech platform that offers instant loans, savings products, and microinsurance.

The partnership allows eligible drivers to apply for loans through Fido’s digital platform without collateral or extensive paperwork, giving drivers quicker access to working capital to support their daily operations.

This move comes as ride-hailing drivers in Ghana grapple with rising financial pressure. Fuel, maintenance, and platform commissions eat into their earnings, leaving little room for unexpected expenses. Many work long hours to break even and, with earnings stretched thin, struggle to set aside enough for repairs or investment.

“By partnering with Fido, we are enabling drivers on the Uber platform to access credit that is fast, transparent, and tailored to the realities of running their business,” Jada Badu, country manager for Uber Ghana, said. “This support gives drivers greater financial flexibility to manage day-to-day operational needs, maintain their vehicles, and stay on the road with confidence. Ultimately, it is about helping drivers operate more efficiently and unlock more consistent and sustainable earning opportunities.”

Under the partnership, eligible drivers can start with smaller credit limits, which can increase over time based on disciplined repayment behaviour. Loans require minimal documentation, no collateral, and are processed quickly to ensure drivers can cover urgent operational costs such as vehicle repairs, fuel, and other day-to-day expenses.

Beyond loans, the partnership also gives qualifying drivers access to additional financial products Fido offers, including free insurance cover, discounted airtime and data bundles, and flexible savings through EasySave, a product developed in partnership with Access Bank.

EasySave allows drivers to earn returns on savings while maintaining the flexibility to withdraw funds without fees, a structure designed to support the irregular income patterns common among gig-economy workers.

“Through Uber’s platform, we are reaching a community of digitally active entrepreneurs who face barriers to traditional banking services, including limited formal credit histories and overbearing documentation requirements. Our machine-learning-driven underwriting model allows us to extend instant credit responsibly while fostering long-term financial discipline,” Philip Twum, head of business development at Fido, said.

Launched in 2015 by Nadav Topolski, Tomer Edry, and Nir Zepkowitz, Fido provides digital loans using machine-learning-driven credit assessment tools. The company focuses on serving individuals and small entrepreneurs who have limited access to formal banking services. It says it currently serves more than 400,000 customers in Ghana and has expanded its operations to countries including Uganda, Zambia, and South Africa.

The partnership with Uber is Fido’s latest collaboration in the ride-hailing sector. In 2025, the company partnered with Bolt in Ghana to provide credit solutions to drivers, highlighting its focus on delivering financial services tailored to the needs of gig-economy workers.

Across Africa, ride-hailing platforms are increasingly partnering with fintech and healthtech companies to improve driver welfare. In Nigeria, inDrive recently partnered with healthtech startup Heala to provide drivers with access to healthcare services directly through the app. Mobility companies like Bolt and Chowdeck have also introduced insurance products and other financial services for drivers, reflecting a growing trend of platforms providing support beyond ride earnings.