👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Orda is up at Moniepoint

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Nigerian fintech unicorn Moniepoint has acquired Orda, a restaurant management platform. Operating across Kenya and Nigeria, Orda powers restaurant operations for major Nigerian chains such as those under the Eat’N’Go group and processes about 5.2 million transactions annually, as of 2024, signalling the platform’s scale. The acquisition will see Orda’s Nigerian operations folded into Moniepoint’s business point-of-sale (PoS) platform, Moniebook, to become Moniebook for Restaurants.

Under the new setup, a cashier records a sale inside the restaurant management software, the customer pays through a Moniepoint terminal, and the system instantly confirms and closes the transaction while generating a receipt that reflects both the sale and payment.

State of play: Orda is an operating system for restaurants and food businesses that connects how they take orders, process payments, manage inventory, run kitchens, and see analytics in one place, both for dine‑in and all their online channels. It bundles PoS, inventory, microsites/online ordering, basic credit, and reporting so a bukka, quick‑service joint, or franchise can see, in real time, what sold, through which channel, at what cost and margin.

Moniepoint’s informal‑market play has been to go beyond “just POS” into full business tooling for small merchants: first with Grocel (rebadged as Moniebook) to digitise everyday shopkeeping, then by tightly integrating bookkeeping, payments, and inventory for its agent and SME base.

Acquiring Orda plugs a mature, food‑vertical operating system into that Moniebook spine, giving Moniepoint instant depth in a large, fragmented restaurant and food‑vendor market, and letting it layer its strengths (payments, banking, credit, analytics) directly on top of daily operational workflows, which is the fastest way to scale usage and lock‑in across informal food businesses.

This is bigger than one acquisition. It is consolidating the scale and escape velocity opportunity in Nigeria’s informal market: from high-value transactions processed by restaurant chains to consistent mid-sized tickets in smaller bukkas. Like its peers all turning 10, it’s an exciting happenstance that Moniepoint, Flutterwave, and Paystack have all made acquisitions this year.

Does Chowdeck pose a threat? Chowdeck’s 2025 acquisition of Mira, a restaurant PoS and management system, signalled a move to own the same in‑store operating rails that Orda and now Moniepoint are betting on, meaning that if Chowdeck can deeply integrate delivery demand with restaurant operations and (embedded) payments at scale, it becomes a serious competitive counterweight for food businesses deciding whose ecosystem to live in.

Why restaurants are the prize: Large restaurant operations can be messy if not properly managed. A single order can involve multiple menu items, ingredients in inventory, and combos. Now scale that across multiple branches with their own inventory, staff, and demand patterns. It is something Orda was built for, and Moniepoint wants in because if they own that system where transactions happen constantly, they get to sit at the centre of how the business runs.