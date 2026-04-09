👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Zenith Bank is now in Kenya

Image Source: Zenith Bank

Nigeria’s tier-1 bank, Zenith Bank, has completed the full acquisition of Paramount Bank, a Kenyan lender, and will now be operational within the country. Previously, in January 2026, Zenith secured approval from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), the country’s competition and fair market regulator, for the deal.

Its entry into Kenya comes at an unprecedented time when lenders, big and small(er), are finding their way to the East African country. Access Bank, a Nigerian tier-1 bank, acquired the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in 2025 to deepen its existing presence in the country. Nigerian microfinance bank and fintech unicorn, Moniepoint, acquired Kenya’s Sumac Microfinance Bank in March. Several other banks are circling, including South Africa’s FirstRand, whose CEO Mary Vilakazi said “We’d like to go to Kenya” in 2025, and Nedbank, which is in theprocess of acquiring a 66% stakein Kenya’s NCBA.

The Paramount acquisition gives Zenith 0.2% of the market: Paramount was ranked the 33rd out of 39 licenced banks in Kenya in terms of scale. It operated with a limited, specialised network, notably holding only eight branches at the time of its acquisition. According to the Kenyan lender, it served 150,000 clients, a mere footnote in Zenith’s own 60 million customers. In its last report before the acquisition, Paramount held KES 12.8 billion ($98.9 million) in customer deposits, far outclassed by the KES 1.48 trillion ($11.4 billion) recorded by KCB, Kenya’s largest bank by assets.

Between the lines: The numbers show the level of turnaround Zenith has to pull off at Paramount if it wants the Kenyan acquisition to justify the capital, regulatory risk, and management attention it’s throwing at the deal. Zenith reportedly paid over $7.7 million to acquire the bank and is expected to retain about 78 employees.

The rest of the Kenyan banking industry is dominated by local players, including Equity Group, KCB Bank, NCBA, and foreign players who acquired their way into the country, such as Nigeria’s Access Bank (NBK), GTCO (Fina Bank), and United Bank for Africa (UBA), the odd one out that had a greenfield launch in 2009.

Now, add fintechs to the mix: Banks, big and small, will rival each other to grow their share of the Kenyan banking‑aware population. Yet, telecom players (read: Safaricom and Airtel Kenya) will be staking their own claim to be the default rails for everyday payments. With Kenyans nowusing mobile money services more than ever before, operators will be looking to keep them longer, luring them with credit, savings, and insurance, and steadily chipping away at banks’ relevance. Traditional fintechs, too, are not out of the mix; PalmPay also operates in the country, making payments a race to the top.