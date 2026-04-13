Storipod, a mobile-focused microblogging platform designed for African creators, has struck a deal with Narrative Landscape Press to bring books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and other leading African writers onto its mobile reading platform, a move that could grow its local content push.

The agreement will see titles from the Lagos-based publisher distributed digitally via Storipod, as both companies look to widen access to African literature in markets where readers are increasingly consuming content on their phones rather than in print.

With weak distribution and high prices limiting print sales, many publishers, including media outlets, are turning to mobile platforms to reach readers who are already consuming most content on their phones.

“This partnership represents our shared commitment to making African literature accessible to everyone, everywhere,” Eghosa Imasuen, co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, told TechCabal.

Storipod’s model seeks to increase access to African literature across the continent. Its platform allows readers to unlock books chapter by chapter, a micropayment approach designed to lower upfront costs and align with mobile consumption habits. Once accessed, chapters remain in a user’s digital library.

The initial rollout will include several high-profile titles, among them Dream Count by Adichie, alongside works by Chude Jideonwo, Adorah Nworah, Pede Hollist, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, and Nikki May.

The agreement gives Narrative Landscape a digital route to global audiences while retaining control over intellectual property, a sensitive issue in an industry where piracy and weak enforcement have historically undermined revenues.

Beyond distribution, the partnership suggests a shift within African publishing towards prioritising digital rights management and alternative revenue models in response to shifting consumer behaviour.

For Storipod, the partnership will add literary weight to a platform it claims already hosts more than 150,000 creators and is available in over 170 countries.

“The completion of this agreement sets a new standard for the continent’s publishing infrastructure,” James Nelson, co-founder and chief executive of Storipod, told TechCabal. “Our model aligns with modern consumption habits while ensuring creators are compensated for every tap.”The deal bets on rising internet and smartphone use. In Nigeria—the two companies’ core markets—mobile devices account for more than 80% of web traffic, with roughly 100 million internet users. Across Africa, smartphone penetration is projected to reach 700 million by the end of 2026, according to GSMA’s Handset Affordability Coalition.