👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – AI, made in Morocco

Image Source: TechCabal Memes

Morocco is putting real money behind its AI ambitions. The country has signed a MAD 12 billion ($1.28 billion) memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nexus Core Systems, a UK-based AI infrastructure company backed by Lloyds Capital, to build what it calls an “AI factory.”

The project, announced during GITEX Africa last week in Marrakech, will combine a high-performance computing data centre, a training hub, and an innovation centre, forming the backbone of a broader push to scale AI capacity under the country’s Digital 2030 strategy.

State of play: Morocco wants to anchor itself in the global AI supply chain. Nexus Core Systems, which focuses on GPU-powered infrastructure for machine learning workloads using technologies from NVIDIA and Naver Cloud, will export a ready-made AI stack into Morocco. The inclusion of training and innovation components suggests the country is not just renting compute power but attempting to build local capability alongside it.

Yet, MoUs are famously optimistic documents. The first phase alone involves MAD 5 billion ($540 million) for a 16 megawatt (MW) site, with a second phase adding another MAD 7 billion ($756 million). Delivering on timelines, talent development, and sustained utilisation will determine whether this becomes a regional AI hub or an expensive press release that will be forgotten in the next few months.

What this means for Africa: Morocco is moving ahead with infrastructure, while several other African countries, including Kenya and South Africa, are still focused on drafting AI policies and regulatory frameworks. The contrast is notable: policy sets direction, but compute capacity determines who actually gets to build.

If Morocco follows the plan to the last detail, the project could position it as a destination for AI workloads serving Europe and Africa, particularly given its proximity and existing data centre ecosystem, where it has 14 facilities from at least 8 operators. It also points to an evolving trend where African countries are competing for access to compute (read: South Africa’s Cassava Technologies partnering with NVIDIA to build an AI factory).

Seriousness, however, will be measured in execution. Africa has seen no shortage of ambitious digital strategies; fewer have delivered at scale.