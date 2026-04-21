Infinix is set to officially launch the GT 50 Pro on April 24, 2026. The brand confirmed the date on April 17, 2026, through its official @Infinix_Mobile channel.

The GT 50 Pro is the follow-up to the GT 30 Pro, which launched in May 2025. Infinix skipped the “GT 40” name entirely and jumped straight to 50. The phone is built around three headline features: an industry-first dual-pressure shoulder trigger system, a Micro-Pump HydroFlow liquid-cooling loop, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset. Its model number is X6891.

If you are already familiar with Infinix’s Note lineup, the GT 50 Pro targets a completely different kind of buyer: the mobile gamer who wants 144 FPS gameplay without paying flagship money.

Launch details and where the Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available

Infinix teased the GT 50 Pro on April 17, 2026, with the global launch confirmed for April 24, 2026. The phone is expected to roll out across these markets:

India (tipped for a May to June 2026 launch)

Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, and Hong Kong

Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia in Europe

Note that the European version will ship with a 6,150 mAh dual-cell battery instead of the 6,500 mAh single-cell unit that goes to every other market.

The GT 50 Pro carries on Infinix’s esports push. The brand’s True Rippers BGMI partnership, which started with the GT 30 Pro in India, is expected to continue. The GT 30 Pro was Krafton-certified for 120 FPS in BGMI; the GT 50 Pro pushes that ceiling to 144 FPS.

Features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro

Image source: Infinix Mobile on YouTube

1. Display

You get a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screen with a 1224 x 2720 (1.5K) resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10-bit colour, 2304 Hz PWM dimming, a typical brightness of 700 nits, 1,600 nits HBM, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i covers the front.

2. Chipset and performance

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate (MT6899), built on TSMC’s 4 nm process. It uses an all-big-core setup: one Cortex-A725 at 3.25 GHz, three more at 3.0 GHz, and four at 2.1 GHz. The GPU is a Mali-G720 MC7.

In early benchmark runs, the phone scored roughly 1.7 million on AnTuTu and around 1,850 single-core and 6,686 multi-core on Geekbench 6.

RAM is 12 GB LPDDR5X with extended virtual RAM support. Storage options are 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.0. There is no microSD slot.

3. Gaming features

This is where the GT 50 Pro earns its name. Here is what Infinix has built into it:

Micro-Pump HydroFlow Liquid Cooling: a 6,437 mm2 diaphragm (the largest Infinix has ever used) covering 100% of the core heat zones

Dual-pressure GT Triggers: physical shoulder keys rated for 3 million+ presses, with 20 ms latency, 10 pressure levels, and up to 8 mapping points. They also double as camera zoom sliders

MagCharge Cooler 2.0 (optional accessory): adds 15 W wireless charging, 12 W TEC cooling, and industry-first wireless bypass charging that feeds the SoC directly so your battery stays cool during long sessions

Mech Light Waves: a reactive LED strip on the back for visual feedback during gameplay

The back of the phone uses a cyber-mecha design with a semi-transparent “Pipeline Window” panel.

4. Cameras

The camera setup is practical rather than spectacular, and that makes sense for a gaming phone. Here is what you get:

50 MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS

8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide with autofocus and a 111-degree field of view

13 MP f/2.2 front camera

Video up to 4K at 60fps on the rear and 4K at 30fps on the front

1080p slow-motion at 240fps

5. Battery and charging

The GT 50 Pro ships with a 6,500 mAh battery in most markets. Charging speeds are:

45 W wired

30 W wireless

10 W reverse wired and 5 W reverse wireless

Software and Connectivity

The phone runs Android 16 with XOS 16 “Glow Space”. Infinix is offering up to two major Android upgrades for this device.

On the connectivity side, you get:

5G SA/NSA Sub-6

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4

NFC, IR blaster, dual-band GPS, and FM radio

USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support

No 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other features include stereo JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint reader, and an IP64 rating (dust-tight and splash-resistant).

6. Design and colours

The GT 50 Pro has a plastic frame with a Kevlar-textured back. Three colour options are confirmed: Black Abyss, Silver Glacier, and Red Blaze. Exact dimensions and weight have not been released ahead of the April 24 event.

Price: How much will the Infinix GT 50 Pro cost?

Infinix has not officially announced the price yet. The figures below are based on leaks, regional aggregators, and tipster reports. Treat them as estimates until the April 24 launch:

Market Expected price Approx. USD Source Global (USD) Not announced ~$300 to $400 (est.) Tipster consensus India (12/256 GB) Rs 29,999 to Rs 35,000 ~$350 to $420 91mobiles / Smartprix Pakistan PKR 134,999 ~$480 WhatMobile.com.pk Kenya KES 43,000 ~$330 Phonestablets.co.ke Nigeria Not confirmed yet Not confirmed yet No authoritative source as of April 21, 2026 Ghana On sale via Compu Ghana ~$250 to $280 (est.) Infinix Ghana social channels Hong Kong Pre-order open, price TBD TBD Transsion HK

A note on Nigeria: the ₦233,520 to ₦266,880 figures circulating online come from a single aggregator (Phoneaqua) that has the wrong specs attached (it mixes up specs from the older GT 20 Pro). Official sources have yet to report the verified Naira price as of April 21, 2026. Wait for the official announcement before making any buying decisions.

Two storage variants are confirmed: 12 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/512 GB.

Who is the GT 50 Pro Built for?

The GT 50 Pro is built for the mobile gamer who plays titles like BGMI, PUBG Mobile, or Call of Duty Mobile at a competitive level. If you care about sustained high frame rates, heat management during long sessions, and physical gaming controls built into the phone itself, this device was designed with you in mind.

It is not a camera phone. The 50 MP main shooter with OIS is more than enough for everyday photos and content creation, but if you’re spending your money on camera quality, the GT 50 Pro isn’t your best option. If you want gaming performance at a price closer to mid-range than flagship, it makes a strong case.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs Infinix Note 60 Ultra 5G

The last Infinix phone launched before the GT 50 Pro is the Infinix Note 60 Ultra 5G, which Infinix unveiled at MWC Barcelona on 4 March 2026. It went on sale first in Malaysia in mid-March 2026. The Note 60 Ultra is a Pininfarina-designed imaging-and-connectivity flagship, very different from what the GT 50 Pro is going for.

Both phones share the same chipset (Dimensity 8400 Ultimate), the same 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display size, and the same XOS 16 software base. Beyond that, they head in completely different directions.

Here is the full comparison:

Category Infinix GT 50 Pro Infinix Note 60 Ultra 5G Announced April 24, 2026 (global) March 4, 2026 (MWC Barcelona) First on sale Ghana and Hong Kong, April 2026 Malaysia, mid-March 2026 Purpose Gaming and esports Imaging and connectivity Display 6.78″ flat AMOLED, 1224 x 2720, 144 Hz, 4,500 nits peak, Gorilla Glass 7i 6.78″ curved AMOLED, 1208 x 2644, 144 Hz, 4,500 nits peak, Gorilla Glass 7i Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate (4 nm) GPU Mali-G720 MC7 Mali-G720 MC7 RAM 12 GB LPDDR5X 12 GB LPDDR5X Storage 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0, no microSD 256 / 512 GB UFS, no microSD Battery 6,500 mAh (6,150 mAh in parts of Europe) 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon with self-healing tech Wired charging 45 W 100 W (full charge in 48 min) Wireless charging 30 W (plus MagCharge Cooler 2.0 accessory) 50 W Reverse charging 10 W wired, 5 W wireless Supported Main camera 50 MP f/1.8, OIS 200 MP f/1.7, 1/1.4″ ISOCELL HPE, OIS Telephoto None 50 MP periscope, f/2.9, 3.5x optical, OIS Ultrawide 8 MP f/2.2, AF, 111 degrees 8 MP, 112 degrees Selfie 13 MP f/2.2 32 MP f/2.2 Max video 4K at 60fps, 1080p slow-mo at 240fps 4K at 60fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS + OIS OS / Updates Android 16 + XOS 16; 2 OS updates Android 16 + XOS 16; 3 OS updates + 5 years of security patches Cooling Micro-Pump HydroFlow, 6,437 mm2 diaphragm 3D IceCore vapour chamber Gaming features Dual-pressure GT Triggers, 144 FPS support, Mech Light Waves LEDs None Build Plastic frame, Kevlar-textured back, Pipeline Window Aluminum unibody, Pininfarina design, dot-matrix rear display IP rating IP64 IP64 Dimensions / Weight Not yet disclosed 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm, 220 g SIM Dual Nano-SIM Dual Nano-SIM + eSIM Satellite calling No Two-way Thuraya satellite voice (multi-country) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6 / BT 5.4 Wi-Fi 6 / BT 5.4 NFC / IR blaster Yes / Yes Yes / Yes USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Type-C 2.0, OTG Headphone jack No No Speakers Stereo, JBL-tuned, Dolby Atmos Stereo, JBL-tuned, Hi-Res Audio Fingerprint In-display optical In-display optical Health sensors No Heart-rate + SpO2 Colors Black Abyss, Silver Glacier, Red Blaze Torino Black, Monza Red, Amalfi Blue, Roma Silver Launch price Not announced (~$300 to $420 expected) RM 2,999 in Malaysia (~$760)

Bottom line

The GT 50 Pro and Note 60 Ultra share the same brain but solve completely different problems. The Note 60 Ultra is built around a 200 MP camera system, a 7,000 mAh battery with 100 W charging, satellite voice calling, and a premium aluminum design. It launched at around $760.

The GT 50 Pro strips all of that down and puts its resources into thermals, physical gaming triggers, and sustained high-frame-rate performance. It is expected to land somewhere between $300 and $420, meaning you are getting the same Dimensity 8400 Ultimate silicon at roughly half the price, in exchange for a plastic build and a simpler camera.

If gaming is your priority and you want the best performance Infinix has ever packed into a mid-range device, the GT 50 Pro deserves your attention. Watch for official pricing in your market after the April 24 global launch.