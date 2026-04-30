Search

Follow us

Flagships

Ask An Investor

Center Stage

My Life In Tech

Factsheet

Digital Nomads

The BackEnd

Web3

Quick Fire

Newsletters

TC Daily

Entering Tech

The Next Wave

TC Weekender

Francophone Weekly

Events

Reports

TC Insights

Video

About

Advertise

Tech Women Lagos

Editorial Policies

Quick Links

Search

Menu

Menu

Categories

Newsletter

Events

  • Chams profit rises 188% as cybersecurity revenue triples

    By

    Temitayo Jaiyeola
    Chams profit rises 188% as cybersecurity revenue triples
    Image source: Proshare

    Share

    Share

    Chams Holding Company Plc, a Nigerian identity management and transactional technology provider, grew its profit by 188.44% to ₦429.40 million ($311,281) in the first quarter of 2026, as rising demand for cybersecurity services boosted its earnings.

    Revenue rose 8.52% to ₦4.20 billion ($3.05 million), while a 7.18% drop in cost of sales boosted profitability, according to its unaudited Q1 results.

    The results highlight cybersecurity as a key growth driver for Chams, as Nigerian organisations ramp up spending to defend against escalating cyber threats and stricter regulatory demands. While biometrics and card services still anchor revenue, the security and digital infrastructure are emerging as the next phase of expansion. 

    Revenue from its cybersecurity and infrastructure business jumped 240.11% to ₦730.31 million ($529,417), meaning the company has already achieved 88.44% of its full-year 2025 revenue from the segment in just one quarter. 

    The surge reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s risk environment. Cyberattacks have intensified across financial institutions and government agencies, with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria’s tech regulator, pushing for organisations to begin disclosing breaches and share intelligence to improve collective resilience. 

    Through its subsidiary, Chams Access, which provides cybersecurity solutions, the group is benefiting as organisations ramp up spending on cyber defence.

    Data Explorer

    The Chams Revenue Engine

    While legacy hardware provides scale, Cybersecurity is the new multiplier. Toggle the timeline below to see how shifting revenues and dropping costs drove a massive 188% profit spike.

    Cybersecurity & Infrastructure ₦730.3M
    Biometrics & Devices ₦1.61B
    Data Card Products ₦1.80B

    Total Revenue

    ₦4.20B

    Cost of Sales

    ₦2.87B

    Net Profit

    ₦429.4M

    TechCabal Source: Chams HoldCo Unaudited Financial Statements

    Biometrics and cards still drive scale 

    Beyond cybersecurity, the company’s more established businesses continue to deliver scale. 

    Card-related revenue, classified as “data card products supply,” generated ₦1.80 billion ($1.31 million) in Q1, driven by increased SIM card production for telecommunications providers. CardCentre, a Chams subsidiary, said it was producing about three million SIM cards monthly and 5,000 bank cards daily as of September 2025. 

    Biometrics, another core revenue line, contributed ₦1.61 billion ($1.17 million) in the quarter. The company remains a key player in biometric identity solutions, with clients across government and financial services, including First Bank and Sterling Bank. In 2025, biometrics was its largest segment, generating ₦10.65 billion ($7.72 million) out of total revenue of ₦17.48 billion ($12.67 million). 

    Since 2025, Chams has aligned its strategy around SIM distribution, payments infrastructure, and digital services.

    In August, 2025, the company announced plans to raise ₦7.65 billion ($5.55 million) to invest in a card personalisation plant and expand into cross-border digital payments. By February 2026, it had created a new subsidiary, ChamsCorp Plc, to target opportunities in artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure. 

    For now, one of its fastest-growing opportunities is tied to a more immediate concern for many organisations: cybersecurity. 


    Kenswitch taps Visa as Kenya’s national payments switch race heats up


    Companies

    Kenswitch taps Visa as Kenya’s national payments switch race heats up

    Adonijah Ndege
    |
    4 weeks ago

Read more