Lenovo’s gaming laptops have built a strong reputation over the years, and 2026 is no different. The company’s Legion and LOQ lines cover every tier from budget-friendly picks to desktop-replacement machines that rival full gaming rigs. This year also comes with a wave of AI-powered features built into the hardware, not just the software.

This guide covers every Lenovo gaming laptop worth your attention right now. That includes the full 2026 lineup announced at CES 2026, which took place from January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, plus a few 2025 models still widely available and punch harder than their newer counterparts.

Why Lenovo makes good gaming laptops

Lenovo has been making gaming laptops under the Legion brand since 2016, and the consistency shows. A few things set them apart:

Thermal design: Lenovo’s Coldfront cooling system, which uses vapour chambers and optimised airflow, keeps temperatures in check even during long gaming sessions. The higher-end models use liquid metal thermal compounds, which conduct heat more efficiently than standard paste.

Lenovo’s Coldfront cooling system, which uses vapour chambers and optimised airflow, keeps temperatures in check even during long gaming sessions. The higher-end models use liquid metal thermal compounds, which conduct heat more efficiently than standard paste. Display quality: Nearly every Legion laptop in 2026 ships with an OLED display. These panels have deeper blacks, faster response times, and more accurate colours than the standard IPS screens you get on many competitors at the same price.

Nearly every Legion laptop in 2026 ships with an OLED display. These panels have deeper blacks, faster response times, and more accurate colours than the standard IPS screens you get on many competitors at the same price. Build quality: The Legion line uses all-metal chassis across the board. You are not getting flex-prone plastic lids or creaky hinges at this price range.

The Legion line uses all-metal chassis across the board. You are not getting flex-prone plastic lids or creaky hinges at this price range. AI integration: Every laptop in this guide ships with Lenovo AI Engine+, a hardware feature that automatically manages CPU and GPU power in real time based on what you are doing. It is not a marketing sticker; it actively changes how the laptop performs under different workloads.

How we chose these laptops

Every laptop on this list had to meet four criteria before it made the cut:

A dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GPU, RTX-class only. Integrated graphics, no matter how capable, do not belong on a list of gaming laptop recommendations.

A display with at least a 144Hz refresh rate. Anything slower and you are leaving performance on the table, especially if the GPU can push high frame rates.

A cooling system that can sustain performance without throttling. A laptop that runs fast for two minutes and then drops frames is not a gaming laptop; it is a fire hazard with a keyboard.

Active availability in 2026. No discontinued models, no vaporware, no concepts. If you cannot buy it right now, it is not on this list. The one exception is a brief mention of the Legion Pro Rollable, which Lenovo showed at CES 2026 as a concept only.

Recommended 2026 Lenovo gaming laptops

These are the laptops Lenovo announced at CES 2026 in January, with most hitting shelves between April and June 2026. They run on AMD’s new Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen 200 processors, Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 (codenamed Panther Lake), and NVIDIA’s RTX 50-series mobile GPUs.

1. Lenovo Legion 7a Gen 11 (16″)

Image source: ShortCircuit on YouTube

The Legion 7a Gen 11 is Lenovo’s top new gaming laptop for 2026. It is a 16-inch OLED machine that Lenovo positioned for gamers and creators who want serious performance without carrying a brick. Compared to its predecessor, Lenovo says it is about 10% lighter and up to 5% thinner.

One thing to flag upfront: the highest GPU available in this chassis is the RTX 5060. If you need more graphical power than that, you will have to step up to a 2025-era Legion Pro model, which this list covers below.

Specs

Display: 16-inch PureSight OLED, 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA, 16:10), 240Hz with variable refresh, 0.08ms response, 500 nits peak, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000, NVIDIA G-Sync, factory-calibrated, glossy panel

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 400 series, up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (boost up to 5.20GHz). Lower SKU is the Ryzen AI 7 450 (2.0 GHz base / 5.10 GHz boost). Both chips include AMD’s XDNA neural processing unit (NPU)

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5X. Note: this is soldered to the board and cannot be upgraded after purchase

Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Battery: 84Wh. Ships with a 245W power adapter. USB-C Power Delivery supports up to 140W, which is not enough to fully sustain gaming, but is useful as a travel charger

Cooling: Lenovo Coldfront Hyper (vapour chamber-style) with rear-edge exhaust. Total system power up to 125W

Build: All-metal chassis in Glacier White or Nebula (dark blue). Weighs approximately 1.85kg (4.07lb). Approximately 17.5mm thick

Ports: 2x USB4 (40Gbps, DisplayPort, up to 140W PD), 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, 3.5mm combo jack

Audio: Quad-speaker Harman setup (2 woofers plus 2 tweeters) with Nahimic and Scenic Spatial Audio. Note: Some press materials cite a six-speaker configuration; this has not been consistently confirmed across sources

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

AI features: Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, Lenovo AI Engine+ with LA1 and LA4 cores for real-time CPU and GPU power tuning, AMD XDNA NPU for on-device AI tasks

Starting price: $1,999. Available April 2026

Note: A separate 15.3-inch Legion 7a Gen 11 exists (announced at MWC 2026 in March), but it runs on AMD’s Ryzen AI Max chip with only integrated graphics. No discrete GPU, meaning it is not a gaming laptop for the purposes of this guide.

2. Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 (15″)

Image source: The Tech Chap on YouTube

The Legion 5i Gen 11 is a 15-inch Intel-powered gaming laptop built on Intel’s new Panther Lake silicon. It shares its chassis design with the AMD-based Legion 5a, so the two look nearly identical. The main differences are the processor inside and a Thunderbolt port on the Intel model, instead of USB4.

Specs

Display: 15.3-inch PureSight OLED, 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA, 16:10), 165Hz, 1ms response, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600, G-Sync

CPU: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 (2x 16GB, dual-channel)

Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (two M.2 slots)

Battery: 80Wh

Cooling: Lenovo Coldfront

Build: Approximately 1.88kg (4.1lb), approximately 20mm thick

Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C, DisplayPort, up to 100W PD), 1x USB-C with DisplayPort, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm combo jack

Audio: 2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

AI features: Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, Lenovo AI Engine+ with LA1 and LA3 cores, Intel NPU

Starting price: $1,549. Available April 2026

3. Lenovo Legion 5a Gen 11 (15″) – Two Variants

Image source: SuperSaf on YouTube

The Legion 5a Gen 11 shares the same chassis and display as the Legion 5i but runs on AMD processors. Lenovo offers it in two CPU tiers at different price points, both using the same GPU and cooling setup.

Ryzen AI 400 variant: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 (with XDNA NPU). Starting at $1,499. Available April 2026.

Ryzen 200 variant: Up to AMD Ryzen 7 250 (8 Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, 38 TOPS NPU). Starting at $1,299. Available April 2026.

Shared Specs (Both Variants)

Display: 15.3-inch OLED, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, VESA TrueBlack 600, 1ms response, G-Sync

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop

RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 (2x 16GB)

Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe (two M.2 slots)

Battery: 80Wh

Build: Approximately 1.88kg (4.1lb), approximately 20mm thick

Ports: USB4, USB-C with DisplayPort, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, 3.5mm jack

Audio: 2x 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Cooling: Lenovo Coldfront

4. Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 (15″)

Image source: Lenovo Legion on YouTube

The LOQ line is Lenovo’s answer to budget gaming. The 15AHP11 is lighter and more compact than the 2025 model, and early reviews confirm that Lenovo fixed the display ghosting issue that made the previous generation frustrating for fast-paced games. If you want a capable gaming laptop without spending close to $2,000, this is where to start.

Specs

Display: 15.3-inch IPS at most configurations. Resolution is 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) at 180Hz, with 400 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB, and NVIDIA G-Sync. Top-tier configurations can go up to 2560 x 1600. Note: some retail listings still show a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz panel, which appear to be lower-tier SKUs or older carryover listings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 200 series, up to AMD Ryzen 7 250 (8 Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, approximately 38 TOPS NPU)

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7, 100W TGP). RTX 5050 available in lower configurations

RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5-5600

Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD across two M.2 slots (user-upgradable)

Battery: 60Wh

Cooling: Lenovo Hyperchamber (turbo fans with copper heat pipes)

Ports: 1x USB4 (140W PD), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm combo jack

Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

AI features: Lenovo AI Engine+ for automatic system tuning, AMD Ryzen AI NPU

Starting price: $1,149. Available April 2026

2025 Lenovo gaming laptops still worth buying

Lenovo did not refresh its flagship and enthusiast gaming laptops for 2026 because there were no new high-performance Intel HX or top-tier NVIDIA mobile GPUs to justify it. These 2025 models are still on sale through Lenovo’s own store and major retailers, and in most cases, they outperform the new 2026 laptops at their respective price points.

1. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 10 (18″)

Image source: Jarrod’sTech on YouTube

The Legion 9i Gen 10 is Lenovo’s biggest, most powerful gaming laptop. It is built for one purpose: maximum performance. If you want a portable gaming machine that can genuinely replace a desktop setup, this is it. XDA Developers reviewed it in late 2025 and described it as a machine that makes you question why you have a desktop at all.

Specs

Display: 18-inch IPS, 3840 x 2400 (4K), 16:10, 240Hz, G-Sync. Some configurations include Lenovo’s Naked-Eye 3D feature

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 24 cores and 24 threads. P-cores boost up to 5.40GHz, E-cores up to 4.60GHz, 40MB cache

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB) or RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7, 175W TGP, 1,824 AI TOPS)

RAM: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 192GB DDR5. User-upgradable via SO-DIMM slots

Storage: Up to 4TB SSD across multiple user-upgradable M.2 slots

Battery: Large internal battery with 400W external charger. Super Rapid Charge: 0 to 30% in 10 minutes, 0 to 70% in 30 minutes, 0 to 100% in 80 minutes

Cooling: Lenovo Coldfront Liquid (liquid metal compound plus vapour chamber)

Build: Carbon-fibre lid, anodised magnesium chassis. Weighs approximately 3.5kg (7.72lb)

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, 2.5GbE Ethernet, audio jack, eShutter button

Audio: 4-speaker setup (2 tweeters plus 2 woofers), RGB lightbar

AI features: Lenovo AI Engine+, Intel NPU, Windows 11 Copilot+

Starting price: $3,920 (US retail entry). Fully loaded RTX 5090 configurations with 192GB RAM and 4TB storage exceed $4,500

2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 (16″)

Image source: Jarrod’sTech on YouTube

The Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is Lenovo’s top 16-inch gaming laptop heading into 2026. It is the model to look at if you want an RTX 5090 in a more portable form than the 18-inch Legion 9i. The Coldfront Vapour cooling system is rated to handle up to 250W of sustained crossload, which means it can run the CPU and GPU at full tilt simultaneously without throttling.

Specs

Display: 16-inch PureSight OLED, 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA, 16:10), 240Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 1000, Dolby Vision, G-Sync, glossy

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 24 cores, P-cores up to 5.40GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7, 175W TGP)

RAM: Up to 96GB DDR5-6400 via 2x SO-DIMM slots (user-upgradable)

Storage: Up to 4TB. One M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot plus one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot

Battery: 99.99Wh. Up to 400W power adapter

Cooling: Legion Coldfront Vapor with hyperchamber technology, rated for 250W sustained crossload

Build: All-metal Eclipse Black chassis with backlit Legion logo and front and rear lightbars

Ports: USB-C with PD/DisplayPort/10Gbps, USB-C with DisplayPort/10Gbps, 4x USB-A 5Gbps (one Always-On), HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, 3.5mm jack, DC-in

Audio: 4 stereo speakers (2x 2W woofers plus 2x 2W tweeters), Nahimic, Smart Amp

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.4

AI features: Lenovo AI Engine+, Legion Space, Intel NPU, Windows 11 Copilot+

Starting price: Approximately $2,399 for the RTX 5070 base configuration. RTX 5090 configurations regularly exceed $3,500 at retailers including Best Buy, B&H, and Antonline

3. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 (16″)

Image source: Jarrod’sTech on YouTube

Notebookcheck called this the most powerful RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop they had tested as of mid-2025, and it remains a strong option heading into 2026. It sits below the Legion Pro 7i in Lenovo’s lineup but punches close to it in gaming performance, especially in the RTX 5070 Ti configuration. If you are comparing it against the new 2026 Legion 7a Gen 11 at a similar price, the Pro 5i wins on raw frame rates because the 7a tops out at an RTX 5060.

Specs

Display: 16-inch PureSight OLED, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz (top SKUs reach 240Hz), 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 1000, G-Sync. Samsung ATNA60HS01-0 panel

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Core Ultra 9 275HX (Arrow Lake-HX)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, RTX 5070 8GB, or RTX 5070 Ti 12GB (140W TGP)

RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5 via SO-DIMM slots (user-upgradable)

Storage: Up to 2TB (1TB plus 1TB) PCIe NVMe across two M.2 slots

Battery: 80Wh. Ships with a 245W AC adapter

Cooling: Lenovo Coldfront vapour chamber with dual fans

Build: All-metal Eclipse Black chassis. Weighs approximately 2.4kg

Camera: 5MP with privacy shutter

Ports: Left side: DC-in, HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort), 1x USB-C 10Gbps with PD 65-100W (DisplayPort), USB-A 10Gbps Always-On. Right side: 3.5mm headset jack, 2x USB-A 5Gbps, webcam shutter, RJ-45 Ethernet

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 in most SKUs (some ship with Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.4

AI features: Lenovo AI Engine+, Legion Space, Intel NPU

Starting price: $2,200 to $2,500, depending on configuration. The RTX 5070 Ti SKU is the recommended option

There is also an AMD variant of this laptop, the Legion Pro 5 (AMD), which runs an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor and tops out at an RTX 5070 with a 115W TGP. It uses the same chassis and is available in select markets.

Lenovo gaming laptop comparison table

Here is how all the laptops in this guide stack up against each other at a glance.

Laptop Display CPU GPU (Max) RAM (Max) Battery Starting Price (USD) Legion 7a Gen 11 (16″) 16″ OLED, 2560×1600, 240Hz AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 RTX 5060 64GB LPDDR5X (soldered) 84Wh $1,999 Legion 5i Gen 11 (15″) 15.3″ OLED, 2560×1600, 165Hz Intel Core Ultra 9 386H RTX 5060 32GB DDR5-5600 80Wh $1,549 Legion 5a Gen 11 (15″) – Ryzen AI 400 15.3″ OLED, 2560×1600, 165Hz AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 RTX 5060 32GB DDR5-5600 80Wh $1,499 Legion 5a Gen 11 (15″) – Ryzen 200 15.3″ OLED, 2560×1600, 165Hz AMD Ryzen 7 250 RTX 5060 32GB DDR5-5600 80Wh $1,299 LOQ 15AHP11 (15″) 15.3″ IPS, up to 2560×1600, 180Hz AMD Ryzen 7 250 RTX 5060 32GB DDR5-5600 60Wh $1,149 Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 (16″) [2025] 16″ OLED, 2560×1600, up to 240Hz Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX RTX 5070 Ti (12GB) 32GB DDR5 80Wh $2,200-$2,500 Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 (16″) [2025] 16″ OLED, 2560×1600, 240Hz Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX RTX 5090 (24GB) 96GB DDR5-6400 99.99Wh From $2,399 Legion 9i Gen 10 (18″) [2025] 18″ IPS, 3840×2400, 240Hz Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX RTX 5090 (24GB) Up to 192GB DDR5 Large (400W charger) From $3,920

Prices are in USD at launch. Configuration-level pricing for 2026 models may vary as more SKUs reach retail.

A few things to keep in mind

Lenovo has only published starting prices for the 2026 models so far. Mid-tier and high-tier configurations for the Legion 7a, 5i, and 5a have not yet been fully priced out across all retailers.

Also worth noting: the flagship 2026 Legion 7a Gen 11 is capped at an RTX 5060, which reviewers at Micro Centre, UltrabookReview, and Geo Spid have flagged as a weak point given competitors like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 offer RTX 5070 or higher at similar price points. The 2025 Legion Pro 5i with an RTX 5070 Ti is a better value for pure gaming performance if raw frame rates are your priority.

The LOQ 15IPH11 (Intel version) is not being sold in the United States. The Legion Pro Rollable shown at CES 2026 is a proof of concept with no price, no confirmed specs, and no release date.