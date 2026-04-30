👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – ‘MoMo, we need to talk’

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Nigeria has been trying to get its financial institutions to report fraud and breaches openly since 2015. Nearly a decade later, barely a third of them were doing it—and in 2026, compliance around disclosures remains weak. Now, regulators want to extend that same expectation to every organisation in the country.

Here’s what happened: On the sidelines of GITEX Africa in Morocco on April 9, Kashifu Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria’s tech regulator, said organisations across all sectors need to start disclosing cyberattacks, or at least sharing threat intelligence, as attacks grow more frequent and interconnected. This doesn’t target banks or fintechs, which have faced mandatory fraud reporting since the Central Bank of Nigeria’s June 2015 circular—it applies to everyone else.

Why the existing system is already broken: Even within finance, where reporting is compulsory,only 60 out of 163 institutions reported fraud incidents in 2023, a compliance rate of just 37%. In Q3 2025, fraud lossesreached ₦5.26 billion ($3.81 million) across 14,697 incidents, according to the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC). Outside finance, the silence is deeper, with breaches at organisations like the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) receiving little formal public disclosure.

What is being done: NITDA is coordinating with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and the government is establishing a cybersecurity coordination council. On the financial side, the CBN has also been tightening its own screws: in December 2025, it mandated a72-hour window for customers to report fraudulent transfers and a 16-working-day cycle for banks to investigate. Recently, it introduced a cybersecurity self-assessment tool for financial institutions.

Will organisations actually talk? Nigeria is not starting from zero, but a decade of trying has not achieved full compliance in finance alone. Across Africa, countries are moving in the same direction: Kenya mandates breach disclosures within 48 hours. South Africa enforces transparency through the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA). Nigeria is moving the same way. Whether that movement translates into actual openness is a different matter entirely.