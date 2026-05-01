👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Home Affairs’ AI problem

TGIF.☀️

April 30 was supposed to be the day we said goodbye to Showmax, the streaming app of African pay-TV giant MultiChoice. I’ve been refreshing the Google Play Store all day. I wrote this opening lede on Thursday night, standing guard, watching for the exact moment Canal+ sunsets the app. When you read this in the morning, give me your own update, soldier: is Showmax still up?

That said, South Africans, if you are reading this, how are you feeling about saying goodbye to Showmax? Will you be migrating to DStv Stream at the discounted price? Send us a reply, write to us.

Before I send you on your way, important announcement: Moonshot 2026 is back! A new venue, bolder conversations. 🚀

Africa’s flagship tech conference is back! On October 28–29, Moonshot by TechCabal returns to Lagos, moving to the iconic National Theatre. Join over 7,000 founders, investors, and policymakers for two days of deal-making, masterclasses on profitability, and deep dives into AI, fintech, and climate-tech.

The ecosystem is gathering to define what’s next—will you be there?

🎟️ Save 15%: Grab your Early Bird tickets here before prices increase!