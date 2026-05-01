👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Home Affairs’ AI problem

TGIF.☀️
April 30 was supposed to be the day we said goodbye to Showmax, the streaming app of African pay-TV giant MultiChoice. I’ve been refreshing the Google Play Store all day. I wrote this opening lede on Thursday night, standing guard, watching for the exact moment Canal+ sunsets the app. When you read this in the morning, give me your own update, soldier: is Showmax still up?
That said, South Africans, if you are reading this, how are you feeling about saying goodbye to Showmax? Will you be migrating to DStv Stream at the discounted price? Send us a reply, write to us.
Before I send you on your way, important announcement: Moonshot 2026 is back! A new venue, bolder conversations. 🚀
Africa’s flagship tech conference is back! On October 28–29, Moonshot by TechCabal returns to Lagos, moving to the iconic National Theatre. Join over 7,000 founders, investors, and policymakers for two days of deal-making, masterclasses on profitability, and deep dives into AI, fintech, and climate-tech.
The ecosystem is gathering to define what’s next—will you be there?
🎟️ Save 15%: Grab your Early Bird tickets here before prices increase!
features
Quick Fire 🔥 with Michael Emeeka
Michael Emeeka is the Business and Customer Operations Lead and Country Lead for Blockchain.com in Nigeria, where he oversees user operations, market growth, and customer-centric strategies for one of the world’s leading crypto platforms. Before he entered crypto, Emeeka had a tenured career in traditional finance, where he worked as a Customer Service Executive at Nigerian lender, Zenith Bank.
- Explain your job to a 5-year-old.
You know how you can send a message on a phone? I help people send money like that, making sure none of it gets lost.
- Describe a day in the life of a Country Lead for a large crypto firm like Blockchain.com.
I spend most of my day fixing problems, talking with my team, and trying to make things easier for people using our app. I’m also focused on growth, finding ways to get crypto to more people who actually need it. Some days are calm, and everything runs smoothly. Other days, it feels like everything is on fire and we’re just trying to fix things as fast as possible.
- If your job were a warning label, what would it say?
Be ready. Things will break.
20+ Markets. One API.
Fincra connects your business to Africa’s payment rails without building market by market. For collection, payout, FX, and settlement through a single integration. See what this means for your business.
government
South Africa’s Home Affairs suspends officials over AI-generated references
The South African government documents are probably having an identity crisis right now. If they could think, it’ll probably be something along the lines of: “Am I… AI-generated?”
On Thursday, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) precautionarily suspended a chief director and the director involved in the drafting of the Cabinet-approved Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection. In a statement, the DHA spokesperson to the minister Leon Schreiber said the suspensions were due to “hallucinations” found in the white paper, which had already crossed cabinet on March 26.
The spokesperson, Carli van Wyk, said the hallucinated references were not used in the draft’s body, making it glaring that it was made up. This compounds the pressure on South Africa’s public departments, including the communications and digital technologies parastatal, which has already come under fire for pushing out a confirmed AI policy that also hallucinated references.
The political tension: Like fellow minister Solly Malatsi, Schreiber is a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) party, making them easy targets for the parliament members at the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party leading the government coalition. On Wednesday, the ANC pushed for Malatsi to appear before a jury. The difference here is that Schreiber took swift action (suspended alleged culprits or at least those culpable), and we’re, in fact, not tempted to say the minister took a hint from what happened in the unfortunate AI policy fiasco.
The department is now on ChatGPT-watch: Following the suspension of senior staff involved, the DHA has now withdrawn the entire reference list and brought in two independent law firms to manage the disciplinary process and audit every policy document produced since November 30, 2022 (the day ChatGPT went public).
Is AI cool now to write or be used to write critical public-facing documents? Well, nobody in South Africa is laughing about it. It is one thing when your chatbot hallucinates; it is another when your government does. The situation has a certain irony to it: policies meant to guide national decisions are now dealing with fictional footnotes, possibly undermining the confidence people place in public drafts. If regulators didn’t notice fake citations, what else was not properly checked? Combined, the DHA and tech ministry scandals are giving “I did my own research” a whole new, terrifying meaning.
The Safe and Reliable Banking App
With over 35 million users and a 99.9% transaction success rate, PalmPay is making digital banking safer, simpler, and more reliable for everyday Nigerians. Download the app to learn more.
telecoms
Onatel, a Burundian telco, is investing $5.9 million in 4G Internet
If you think using 4G Internet is a bare minimum, imagine being stuck on 2G in 2026, a year when astronauts are travelling further in space and breaking new records. Yet, there are communities in Burundi living this reality; the country’s third-largest telecom operator just remembered them and wants to put an end to their nightmare.
Onatel, the state-owned telco, has signed a$5.9 million contract with the Project Support to Digital Economy Foundations (PAFEN) programme, a government initiative aiming to increase digital adoption in the country, to deploy 4G mobile Internet across 92 rural communities, reaching an estimated 370,000 people within eighteen months.
Why it matters: It is the second major infrastructure agreement under PAFEN, following Lumitel’s $5.2 million deal in March, which the World Bank topped up to round to $10 million. Both deals target 178 communities and nearly 786,000 residents.
Between the lines: In 2025,Burundi’s Internet penetration stood at 12.5%, with only 32% of its population on 4G. As of 2020,the World Bank estimated that 66% of mobile subscribers still relied on 2G, a figure that has likely worsened since then due to the country’s declining urban population. Burundi is one of thepoorest countries in the world, with73.2% of its adult population living in rural areas.
The Burundian government, with support from the World Bank, is trying to incentivise telecom infrastructure investment in the deepest stretches of the country, even allowing operators to co-own and share resources.
Zoom out: A 2026 GSMA Mobile Economy report estimates that about 21% of Africa’s population, roughly 386 million people, will be on 5G networks by 2030, while globally, legacy 2G and 3G networks will fall to just 1% and 5% of connections, respectively. About 370,000 Burundians might just count themselves lucky not to be a part of that metric—if Onatel keeps to its word and hastens deployment before 2030.
TECHCABAL 4.0
In March 2013, TechCabal published its first article. Thousands of stories later, the work continues, and today, it goes deeper.
TechCabal has always been free. That’s not changing.
We’ve opened a new layer. Reporting that goes further, built on sources you won’t find anywhere else, and told in ways we haven’t tried before. You’re among the first to see it.
Getting in takes less than 15 seconds.
You’re one step away from the other side.
Click the button below to see what TechCabal 4.0 looks like and what it means for you.
insights
Funding Tracker
CrossBoundary Energy, a Kenyan cleantech startup, raised $40 million in investment from Inspired Evolution. (Apr 24)
Here are the other deals for the week:
- Dodai, an Ethiopian e-mobility startup, raised $13 million in a series A funding round. The round includes $8 million in equity and $5 million in debt, with participation from British International Investment (BII) and Japanese investors, including Value Chain Innovation Fund, UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Nagase, For Seasons, CBC Co., Ltd, Inclusion Japan (ICJ), and Japan-linked energy firm Persistent Energy, which operates in Africa. (Apr 28)
- Omia, a Ugandan agrictech startup, raised $500,000 in funding from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and Bayer Foundation. (Apr 28)
- SokoFresh, a Kenyan agritech startup, raised $500,000 in funding from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and Bayer Foundation. (Apr 28)
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more funding announcements. Before you go, what does “tech of the people, by the people” actually look like in practice? Find out here
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$77,091
|
+ 1.87%
|
+ 12.66%
|Ether
|$2,282
|
+ 1.71%
|
+ 7.48%
|XRP
|$1.37
|
+ 0.70%
|
+ 2.50%
|Solana
|$84.08
|
+ 1.72%
|
+ 0.12%
* Data as of 06.46 AM WAT, May 1, 2026.
JOB OPENINGS
- Big Cabal Media — Senior Motion Designer, YouTube Growth Strategist, Quality Assurance Engineer, Editor-in-Chief (TechCabal) — Lagos, Nigeria
- Moniepoint —Backend Engineer (Women in Tech Internship) — Lagos, Nigeria
- Airvend — B2B Technical Support — Lagos, Nigeria
- Bridgemax Technologies — Cloud Administrator — Lagos, Nigeria
- Union Systems — Software Technical Writer — Lagos, Nigeria
There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board. If you have job opportunities to share, please submit them at bit.ly/tcxjobs.
Written by:Zia Yusuf, Emmanuel Nwosu, and Opeyemi Kareem
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu and Ganiu Oloruntade
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Francophone Weekly by TechCabal: insider insights and analysis of Francophone’s tech ecosystem
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.