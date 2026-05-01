If you have ever bought a laptop and felt frustrated when something breaks, you cannot fix it yourself, or the battery dies just two years in, Framework laptops were built for you.

Framework Computer is an American laptop maker founded in January 2020 by Nirav Patel, a former Apple engineer who also led hardware at Oculus and Meta. His idea was simple: laptops should be built to last, and when something goes wrong, you should be able to fix it yourself without sending it to a service centre or buying an entirely new device.

That idea turned into a company that now has about 60 employees, ships to 32 countries, and has raised around $44 million in funding. YouTube creator Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips personally put in $225,000 in 2021 because he believed in the concept.

Framework laptops have received a 10 out of 10 repairability score from iFixit, the gold standard for measuring how easy a device is to repair. TIME magazine named the first Framework laptop one of the best inventions of 2021.

Every Framework laptop ships with a screwdriver in the box. Every important component, such as the battery, RAM, storage, and ports, can be swapped out by you without any special tools or technical skills. Framework also sells individual replacement parts through its own marketplace, and it commits to keeping those parts available for at least five years after a product is discontinued.



Recommended Framework laptops

The lineup today covers five products: a compact convertible, two 13-inch laptops, a larger performance machine, and a desktop PC. Here is a breakdown of each one.

1. Framework laptop 12

Image source: Brad Colbow on YouTube

The Framework Laptop 12 is the most affordable and most portable in the lineup. It is a 12.2-inch 2-in-1 convertible, meaning the screen can fold all the way back so you can use it like a tablet. It launched in 2025 and is aimed at students and everyday users who want something light and practical.

Display

12.2-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio

1920 x 1200 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

Over 400 nits of brightness

Glossy glass with touch and stylus support (MPP 2.0 and USI 2.0 compatible)

Processor and performance

Intel Core i3-1315U or Core i5-1334U (both are 13th Gen Intel chips)

These chips do not have an NPU, so this is not a Copilot+ PC

Three power modes: Performance, Balanced, and Efficiency

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Memory and storage

One SO-DIMM DDR5 slot, user-replaceable, up to 48GB

M.2 2230 NVMe storage slot, user-replaceable, up to 2TB

Battery

50Wh battery

Battery life is the weakest point of this model, a known trade-off with the older Raptor Lake chip

Build and design

TPU-overmolded plastic chassis built for shock absorption and drop resistance

Dimensions: 287 x 213.88 x 18.45mm, which translates to roughly 11.3 x 8.42 x 0.73 inches

Available in five colours: Black, Gray, Lavender, Bubblegum, and Sage

Chassis uses 30% to 35% post-consumer recycled plastic

Ports and connectivity

4 user-selectable Expansion Card slots plus a 3.5mm audio jack

Card options include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, MicroSD, SD, and storage cards

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Other features

1080p webcam with a hardware privacy switch

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader

Windows 11 pre-installed on pre-built models; DIY Edition supports Linux and other operating systems

Price

DIY Edition: starts at $549 (you bring your own RAM, storage, and operating system)

starts at $549 (you bring your own RAM, storage, and operating system) Pre-built: starts at around $799 to $849

The DIY Edition is for people who want to save money and are comfortable setting up their own storage and OS. The pre-built version is ready to use out of the box. The stylus is sold separately.

2. Framework laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series)

Image source: Framework on YouTube

The Framework Laptop 13 is the standard version of the 13-inch line. It was updated in 2025 with AMD Ryzen AI 300-series chips and remains the most balanced option in the lineup if you want a portable everyday laptop without paying premium pricing. It is in stock and ships immediately.

Display

13.5-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives you more vertical space for reading and working

Two panel options: 2.2K (2256 x 1504, 60Hz, over 400 nits) or 2.8K (2880 x 1920, 120Hz, over 500 nits)

Both options are matte with anti-glare coating and cover 100% sRGB

No touchscreen support on this model

Processor and performance

AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz)

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.0GHz)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.1GHz)

Integrated AMD Radeon graphics: Radeon 840M (4 cores), 860M (8 cores), or 890M (16 cores), depending on which chip you pick

Memory and storage

Two SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 slots, user-upgradeable, up to 64GB

M.2 2280 NVMe storage, user-upgradeable, up to 2TB from the order page; larger drives can be installed yourself

Battery

61Wh battery

Real-world battery life is around 8 to 11 hours, depending on what you are doing

Build and design

Aluminum top and bottom covers with magnesium-aluminum internals

Dimensions: 296.63 x 228.98 x 15.85mm, same footprint as the Laptop 13 Pro

Weight: approximately 1.3kg

Ports and connectivity

4 Expansion Card slots plus a 3.5mm audio jack

Full compatibility with the Expansion Card library

Wi-Fi 7 via AMD RZ717 and Bluetooth 5.4

Other features

1080p webcam at 30fps with a 9.2MP sensor and 87-degree field of view

Hardware privacy switches for the webcam and microphones

Keyboard with 1.5mm key travel

Conventional Windows Precision touchpad

Dual-array microphones and stereo speakers (no Dolby Atmos on this model)

Fingerprint reader

Linux works well on this model; Fedora 40 is widely reported to work out of the box

Price

DIY Edition: starts at approximately $899 (AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, no RAM, storage, or OS)

starts at approximately $899 (AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, no RAM, storage, or OS) Pre-built: starts at around $1,099 to $1,199, depending on configuration

Prices have risen slightly in 2025 and 2026 due to a global shortage of DRAM and NAND storage components. Framework has been transparent about this, stating that it is driven by supplier costs rather than a decision to increase margins.

3. Framework Laptop 13 Pro

Image source: Framework on YouTube

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro is the latest and most capable version of the 13-inch laptop. It was announced on April 21, 2026, at Framework’s Next Gen Event. Framework describes it as a ground-up redesign of the 13-inch line, and early coverage from publications including Tom’s Hardware and Notebookcheck agrees it is the first Framework laptop that feels genuinely premium, not just functional. First units ship in June 2026, and demand has already pushed some orders into August 2026.

Display

13.5-inch custom LTPS LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio

2880 x 1920 resolution

Variable refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz

Up to 700 nits of peak brightness

1800:1 contrast ratio

In-cell touch support, which is the first touchscreen on any Framework 13-inch laptop

Per-unit colour calibration before shipping

Matte anti-glare surface

Processor and performance

Intel options: Core Ultra 5 325, Core Ultra X7 358H, and Core Ultra X9 388H (all Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / Panther Lake)

AMD option: Ryzen AI 7 350 (Ryzen AI 300 series)

All chips include an NPU for on-device AI tasks

Intel variants: integrated Intel Xe3 graphics on the base model; Intel Arc B390 graphics on the X7 and X9 models

AMD variant: integrated AMD Radeon graphics

Memory and storage

LPCAMM2 memory modules, the first Framework laptop to use this newer, faster format

LPCAMM2 is user-replaceable, unlike the soldered memory in most thin laptops

Up to 32GB LPDDR5X at 7467 MT/s at launch, with higher capacities coming on the LPCAMM2 roadmap

M.2 2280 NVMe storage with PCIe 5.0 support, the first Gen5 storage on any Framework laptop

Storage speeds over 14,000 MB/s read and write; up to 8TB capacity

Battery

74Wh battery, a 21% increase over the previous 61.5Wh cell

Framework claims up to 20 hours of battery life, tested with 4K Netflix streaming at 250 nits brightness, 60Hz, and Wi-Fi on

In-box charger upgraded from 60W to a 100W GaN USB-C adapter

Build and design

Full CNC-machined chassis made from extruded 6063 aluminum blocks, covering the top cover, input cover, and bottom cover

Available in a new Graphite anodization colour; Silver is also available for people upgrading an existing Laptop 13

Dimensions: 296.63 x 228.98 x 15.85mm

Weight: 1.4kg (approximately 3.09 lbs)

Same outer footprint as earlier Laptop 13 generations, so older mainboards drop straight into the new chassis

Ports and connectivity

4 user-selectable Expansion Card slots plus a 3.5mm combo headphone jack

Intel variants support Thunderbolt 4 across all four slots (no Thunderbolt 5)

Card options include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, MicroSD, SD, and 250GB or 1TB storage cards

A new 10 Gigabit Ethernet Expansion Card from a third-party maker called WisdPi is also available

Wi-Fi 7 via Intel BE211 on Intel models; Bluetooth 5.4

Input

Haptic touchpad using four piezoelectric actuators; this is the first haptic touchpad on a Laptop 13

Active area: 124.0 x 77.0mm with fully adjustable feedback settings

Keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, available in black and two new coloured options

Fingerprint reader compatible with Windows Hello and Linux’s libfprint

Other features

1080p 30fps webcam with a 9.2MP Omnivision sensor, 87-degree field of view, and 5-element lens

Hardware privacy switches that physically cut power to both the camera and microphones

Side-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, which is the first Framework laptop to include Dolby Atmos

This is also Framework’s first Ubuntu Certified laptop; it ships with Ubuntu or Windows 11 pre-installed, and the DIY Edition supports any operating system

Framework reports that Ubuntu pre-built configurations are outselling Windows ones

Full backward compatibility: existing Laptop 13 owners can buy and install the new chassis, display, or Pro Input Cover Kit separately without replacing the whole laptop

Price

DIY Edition (Intel): starts at $1,199 (Core Ultra 5 325, no RAM, storage, or OS)

starts at $1,199 (Core Ultra 5 325, no RAM, storage, or OS) Pre-built (Intel): starts at $1,499 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Windows or Ubuntu)

starts at $1,499 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Windows or Ubuntu) DIY Edition (AMD): starts at $1,399

starts at $1,399 Pre-built (AMD): starts at $2,099 (32GB RAM, 1TB storage)

The DIY Edition is significantly cheaper because you supply your own RAM, storage, and operating system. For the Intel model, buying a 16GB LPCAMM2 module adds around $240, and storage starts at $115 for 500GB. The pre-built option is easier and ready to use from day one.

4. Framework Laptop 16

Image source: Just Josh on YouTube

The Framework Laptop 16 is the most powerful in the Framework lineup. It is the only laptop on the market, not just from Framework but from any manufacturer, where you can swap out the dedicated graphics card yourself. This makes it the obvious choice if you want serious performance for gaming, video editing, or heavy workloads, without being locked into today’s GPU forever.

Display

16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio

2560 x 1600 resolution

165Hz refresh rate

Approximately 500 nits of brightness

100% sRGB coverage with a matte anti-glare surface

NVIDIA G-SYNC support added in 2025 with a dedicated mux on the mainboard for direct GPU-to-display routing

Processor and performance

AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (8 cores, 16 threads, 45W sustained TDP)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores, 24 threads, 45W sustained TDP)

Integrated AMD Radeon 860M (with the AI 7 350) or Radeon 890M (with the HX 370)

Discrete GPU options (Expansion Bay)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB: 4,608 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR7 at 384GB/s, 100W TGP on AC power, DLSS 4, and G-SYNC. Priced at $699 as a standalone module

4,608 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR7 at 384GB/s, 100W TGP on AC power, DLSS 4, and G-SYNC. Priced at $699 as a standalone module NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB: Same core specs with 12GB GDDR7. Priced at $1,199 as a module, which is a 72% premium over the 8GB version due to the current global GDDR7 shortage

Same core specs with 12GB GDDR7. Priced at $1,199 as a module, which is a 72% premium over the 8GB version due to the current global GDDR7 shortage AMD Radeon RX 7700S (2nd Gen): 32 compute units, 8GB GDDR6 at 100W TGP; a good pick if you run Linux and want open-source driver support

32 compute units, 8GB GDDR6 at 100W TGP; a good pick if you run Linux and want open-source driver support Expansion Bay Shell: No GPU, lower weight and power draw for those who only need integrated graphics

Memory and storage

Two SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 slots, user-upgradeable, up to 96GB

Primary storage: M.2 2280 NVMe Gen 4 up to 8TB

Secondary storage: M.2 2230 slot up to 2TB

An optional Dual M.2 SSD Holder Module in the Expansion Bay adds up to 16TB more

Add storage Expansion Cards on top, and the total internal capacity can exceed 24TB

Battery

85Wh battery

Real-world battery life is around 6.5 to 8.8 hours for light productivity, based on testing of earlier generations

Framework does not publish a specific hour figure for the current 2026 refresh

Build and design

New CNC aluminum top cover with improved rigidity

Magnesium-aluminum bottom cover made from 90% post-industrial recycled material

Dimensions with GPU module: 356.58 x 290.20 x 20.95mm, weighing 2.4kg

Dimensions without GPU module: 356.58 x 270.00 x 17.95mm, weighing approximately 2.1kg

Ports and connectivity

6 Expansion Card slots; rear ports support USB-C charging and display output

PCIe x8 Expansion Bay slot is what makes the upgradeable GPU possible

Wi-Fi 7 via AMD RZ717 and Bluetooth 5.4

Ships with a 240W GaN USB-C charger, one of the first 240W USB-C adapters to reach the market

Input

Hot-swappable, backlit keyboards running QMK firmware with full N-key rollover

Optional new One Piece Haptic Touchpad (124.0 x 77.0mm) or standard precision touchpad with matte glass

Optional numpad module, RGB macropad, and LED Matrix input modules

The touchpad position can be moved

Other features

1080p 60fps webcam with hardware privacy switches

Upward-firing stereo speakers (sound is not muffled when the laptop sits on a desk or soft surface)

Redesigned heatsink and fan system using Honeywell phase-change thermal interface material for quieter operation under heavy GPU and CPU loads

OCuLink Dev Kit sold separately, which exposes the Expansion Bay’s PCIe x8 lanes via OCuLink 8i at up to 128 Gbps; this lets you connect external desktop GPUs, NVMe storage arrays, or other PCIe devices

Windows 11 pre-built or DIY Edition for Linux and other operating systems

Price

DIY Edition: starts at $1,499 (Ryzen AI 7 350, no GPU module, no RAM, storage, or OS)

starts at $1,499 (Ryzen AI 7 350, no GPU module, no RAM, storage, or OS) Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 DIY: starts at around $1,799

starts at around $1,799 Pre-built (Performance Pro): HX 370 with RTX 5070 8GB, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Windows 11 Pro lands in the $2,500 to $2,800 range

HX 370 with RTX 5070 8GB, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Windows 11 Pro lands in the $2,500 to $2,800 range High-end build: configurations with the 12GB RTX 5070 module and 64GB RAM exceed $3,500

The RTX 5070 12GB Graphics Module ships starting in June 2026. The 8GB module is in stock now.

5. Framework desktop

The Framework Desktop is not a laptop, but it belongs in this guide because it is built on the same philosophy: open, repairable, and upgradeable. It is a 4.5-litre Mini-ITX desktop computer powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max chip, the same chip family found in some of the most powerful handheld gaming PCs on the market. Framework announced it in February 2025 and began shipping in the third quarter of 2025.

Processor and performance

AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.6GHz base, 5.0GHz boost, 32MB L3 cache)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16 cores, 32 threads, 3.0GHz base, 5.1GHz boost, 64MB L3 cache)

Both run at 120W sustained, 140W boost

XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks

Integrated Radeon 8050S (32 compute units) on the Max 385; Radeon 8060S (40 compute units) on the Max+ 395

These integrated GPUs deliver performance close to a dedicated mid-range graphics card

Memory

Soldered LPDDR5x memory: 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB

Memory is not upgradeable after purchase

The trade-off: soldered memory is how Framework enables the Ryzen AI Max’s 256-bit bus and 256GB/s memory bandwidth, which you cannot get with removable modules

The 128GB configuration is priced aggressively because Framework acknowledges that you cannot upgrade it later

Storage

Two M.2 2280 NVMe slots, user-upgradeable, up to 16TB total

Build and design

4.5-litre chassis, roughly 9 inches tall and 4 inches across

Choice of black or translucent side panels

Optional RGB fan and a carrying handle for LAN parties

Front panel has 21 interchangeable decorative tiles (sold in packs of seven for $10 to $15, or individual logo tiles for $5 each)

Mainboard follows the standard Mini-ITX form factor, so it can be dropped into any third-party Mini-ITX case

Ports and connectivity

Front: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (Expansion Card compatible)

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (Expansion Card compatible) Rear: HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort, 2x DisplayPort 2.1, 5 Gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 3.5mm combo audio jack

HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort, 2x DisplayPort 2.1, 5 Gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 3.5mm combo audio jack Wi-Fi 7 via MediaTek RZ717 and Bluetooth 5.4

Power and cooling

400W Flex ATX power supply developed with FSP

Standard 120mm cooling fan; options include a Noctua NF-A12x25 (28.8 dBA), a Cooler Master Mobius 120P ARGB, or you can bring your own fan

Honeywell phase-change thermal interface material

Operating system and AI capability

Supports Windows 11, Ubuntu, Fedora, Bazzite, and Playtron; Framework explicitly markets it as gaming-OS friendly

DIY-only, meaning you assemble it yourself; Framework says assembly takes about 10 minutes

The 128GB configuration can run large AI models locally at conversational speeds, including Llama 3.3 70B and DeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 70B

AMD’s own testing positioned the Framework Desktop with 128GB at around $2,566 against an NVIDIA DGX Spark at roughly $4,000 for comparable local AI workloads

Price

Ryzen AI Max 385 with 32GB: starts at $1,099 (no storage or OS)

starts at $1,099 (no storage or OS) Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 64GB: around $1,599 to $1,699

around $1,599 to $1,699 Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB: starts at $1,999

starts at $1,999 Mainboard only: from $799

from $799 Fully loaded builds typically land in the $2,500 to $2,800 range

Side-by-side comparison

Here is a quick look at all five Framework products in one table so you can compare them directly.

Feature Laptop 12 Laptop 13 Laptop 13 Pro Laptop 16 Desktop Screen Size 12.2″ 13.5″ 13.5″ 16″ N/A Resolution 1920×1200 2256×1504 or 2880×1920 2880×1920 2560×1600 N/A Processor Intel Core i3 or i5 (13th Gen) AMD Ryzen AI 5/7/9 (300 series) Intel Core Ultra 5/X7/X9 or AMD Ryzen AI 7 AMD Ryzen AI 7 or AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 or Max+ 395 RAM Up to 48GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB LPCAMM2 Up to 96GB DDR5 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB NVMe Up to 2TB NVMe Up to 8TB NVMe (PCIe 5.0) Up to 24TB+ combined Up to 16TB NVMe GPU Intel UHD integrated AMD Radeon integrated Intel Xe3 / Arc B390 integrated Upgradeable: RTX 5070 8GB/12GB or RX 7700S Radeon 8050S or 8060S integrated Battery 50Wh 61Wh 74Wh (up to 20hrs) 85Wh N/A (desktop) Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz or 120Hz 30-120Hz VRR 165Hz N/A Touchscreen Yes (+ stylus) No Yes No N/A Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Weight ~1.3kg ~1.3kg 1.4kg 2.1-2.4kg 4.5L mini PC DIY Price (from) $549 ~$899 $1,199 (Intel) / $1,399 (AMD) $1,499 $1,099 Pre-built Price (from) ~$799-$849 ~$1,099-$1,199 $1,499 (Intel) / $2,099 (AMD) ~$2,500-$2,800 DIY only

Prices shown are starting figures. The final cost will depend on the memory, storage, GPU, and operating system you choose. Framework publishes full pricing on its website at frame.work.