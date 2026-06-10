OnePlus launched two new phones in China on Wednesday: the Turbo 6X and the Turbo 6X Pro. Both phones are built around one idea: big batteries, long-lasting performance, and displays that are easy on your eyes. If you have been looking for a mid-range phone that can last all day on a single charge, these two are worth your attention.

The smartphones are only available in China for now, with sales opening on June 15, 2026, via the official Oppo online store. There is no confirmed global launch date yet, but this isn’t OnePlus first time. The Turbo 6 later launched globally as the Nord 6, and the Turbo 6V became the Nord CE 6.

What is in the Turbo 6X series

The series has two phones. The standard Turbo 6X is the more affordable option with a 7,000mAh battery and an LCD display. The Turbo 6X Pro steps things up with a bigger 8,000mAh battery, a sharper AMOLED display, faster charging, and stronger water resistance. Both run on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top, and both come with NFC, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.

OnePlus Turbo 6X specs

Here is what you get with the standard Turbo 6X:

Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, hardware-level DC dimming

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super (4nm)

RAM and storage: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, or 12GB/256GB; supports microSD card expansion up to 2TB

Battery and charging: 7,000mAh, 45W SuperVOOC wired charging, plus reverse wired charging

Cameras: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50D) + 2MP secondary on the back; 8MP front camera

Durability: IP64 rated; military-grade durability

Dimensions and weight: 165.85 x 75.85 x 8.55mm, 208g; plastic frame

Colors: Black, Green, and White

Fingerprint: Side-mounted, integrated in the power button

Other: NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, USB-C

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro specs

Image source: IZ TECH on YouTube

The Pro model upgrades almost everything. Here is what you get:

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772) Samsung AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, full-range DC dimming, co-developed eye-protection tech

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super (4nm), 360-degree surround antenna design

RAM and storage: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, or 12GB/256GB; no microSD slot

Battery and charging: 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 80W SuperVOOC wired (up to 55W with third-party chargers), plus reverse wired charging. OnePlus claims up to 29 hours of video playback, 17 hours of navigation, or 8 hours of gaming on a single charge

Cameras: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide on the back; 16MP front camera. Features include Live Photo, Soft Light Portrait, and film filters

OS: ColorOS 16 on Android 16; OnePlus promises six years of smooth operation and six-year battery health

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated; passed seven military-grade endurance tests

Dimensions and weight: approx. 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.8 mm, 213 g

Colors: Black and Orange

Fingerprint: In-display optical sensor

Other: NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, AI writing and translation tools, gaming features

OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro price

Every variant of both phones comes in under CNY 2,400 (~$354). Here is the full breakdown:

Turbo 6X:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 1,899 (~$280)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 1,999 (~$295)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2,299 (~$340)

Turbo 6X Pro:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 1,999 (~$295)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,099 (~$309)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2,399 (~$354)

One thing worth noting: the base Turbo 6X Pro (8GB/128GB) starts at CNY 1,999, just CNY 100 more than the standard Turbo 6X at the same storage tier. For that small difference, you get AMOLED over LCD, 80W charging over 45W, a bigger battery, and much stronger water resistance. The Pro is hard to ignore at that gap.

Availability

Both phones are China-only for now. Pre-orders are live through the official Oppo online store in China, with open sales and deliveries starting June 15, 2026.

A global launch under the OnePlus Nord name is expected but not officially confirmed. OnePlus followed this same path with the Turbo 6, which launched globally as the Nord 6, and the Turbo 6V, which became the Nord CE 6 in India and other markets.

If that pattern holds, you can expect a rebranded version of the Turbo 6X series to arrive globally in the coming months, running OxygenOS instead of ColorOS. Until OnePlus makes an official announcement, any pricing estimates for India or other global markets are speculative.