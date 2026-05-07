👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Zenith eyes Cameroon entry

Image Source: Tenor

Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s second-largest commercial lender by assets, has plans to expand into the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) region, with Cameroon set to become its headquarters.

Zenith Bank disclosed the move at the launch of its Côte d’Ivoire subsidiary last week. The Côte d’Ivoire entry marked its second expansion this year, entering Kenya in the same month, and kicked off its operations in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) region.

The choice of Cameroon is not arbitrary. In 2025, Cameroon accounted for 46.5% of bank deposits in the CEMAC zone and remained the largest contributor to the region’s banking profits. Setting up there gives Zenith access to the deepest financial activity in the region and a position from which the lender can easily expand into neighbouring Central African markets.

We still don’t know how Zenith plans to enter Cameroon: When banks want to enter a new territory, they either get a licence and establish a subsidiary or acquire an existing institution. While Zenith has not disclosed its entry plan into Cameroon, its Francophone Africa ambition was never hidden.

In October 2025, after it acquired an Ivorian licence, the bank said it was going to expand to eight other Francophone African countries. That licence could allow Zenith to expand into all eight member states of the WAEMU, including Benin, Mali, and Togo, after the region unified a banking framework in 2023.

Nigerian banks are becoming continental banks: Access Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA), other Nigerian tier-1 lenders, are already active in Cameroon, and across several African markets, building networks that support trade.

For banks like Zenith, expansion has become a growth strategy and a competitive necessity to claw market share away from home.