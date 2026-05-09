If you receive the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R370 ($22.59) grant, you already know that your payment does not arrive on the same day as the older persons or disability grants. The SRD runs on its own schedule, and May 2026 is no different.

SASSA has confirmed that SRD payments for May 2026 will be processed between Saturday, May 24 and Saturday, May 30, 2026. Since SASSA only processes payments on business days, most beneficiaries will see their money between Monday, May 25 and Friday, May 29.

Your personal payment date within that window depends on when your monthly verification clears. The quickest way to find your exact date is to log into srd.sassa.gov.za with your South African ID number and the cellphone number you used when you applied.

What is the SASSA SRD R370 grant?

The SRD grant is a monthly cash payment from SASSA for unemployed people who have no other source of income or government support. It pays R370($22.59) every month and is the last in the payment queue, always processed after all permanent grants have gone out.

Unlike grants such as the Older Persons or Child Support Grant, the SRD does not have a permanent approval. SASSA reassesses every application each month against government databases before releasing any payment. This is why your payment date is different from your neighbour’s, and why the same person can be approved one month and declined the next.

To qualify for the SRD R370 grant, you must:

Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, refugee, or asylum seeker with a valid Section 22 permit Be between 18 and 59 years old Have no income above R624($38.09) monthly in any bank account linked to your ID Not be receiving any other SASSA grant, UIF payments, or NSFAS funding Not be living in a state-funded institution such as a prison or care facility

A single deposit that pushes your account balance above R624 ($38.09) in a given month, even from a family member or a refund, can trigger an automatic decline for that month. This is one of the most common reasons people get declined, even when they have no regular income.

The SRD grant was first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended several times since.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed in the November 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that the grant will run until March 31, 2027, and is backed by an additional R36.4 billion($2.22 billion) in Treasury allocation. The government has signalled it may be replaced by a more permanent income-support arrangement after March 2027, but no final design has been published yet.

SASSA confirmed the May 2026 SRD payment window as May 24 to May 30, 2026. The table below shows the full payment schedule for all grants this month.

Grant Type Payment Date Who it covers Older Persons Grant Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Senior citizens and linked accounts Disability Grant Wednesday, May 6, 2026 People living with disabilities and linked accounts Child Support, Foster Child, Care Dependency, Grant-in-Aid Thursday, May 7, 2026 Parents, guardians, caregivers SRD R370 Grant May 24 to May 30, 2026 Unemployed individuals who passed the monthly verification check

Since May 24 is a Sunday and May 30 is a Saturday, actual processing will happen on business days within that range. SASSA does not process payments on weekends, so plan around Monday, May 25, through Friday, May 29.

Your personal date within that window depends on when your monthly means test clears. SASSA cross-checks your application against records from SARS, UIF, Home Affairs, NSFAS, and your bank before assigning your payment day. Once that check is complete, your date will appear on your status page at srd.sassa.gov.za.

Banks and retailers also process at different speeds. If your payment shows as released by SASSA, allow one to three business days for it to reflect in your account, depending on your bank or payment channel.

How to check your SRD payment status

There are four ways to check your status. The online portal is the most reliable because it shows your month-by-month history and your personal payment date once assigned.

Option 1: Online at srd.sassa.gov.za (most reliable)

Open a browser and go to srd.sassa.gov.za. Make sure the address ends in .gov.za. Click “Check Your Status” or “Application Status.” Enter your 13-digit South African ID number. Enter the cellphone number you used when you applied. Submit. Your month-by-month result and, where available, your personal payment date will appear.

Option 2: WhatsApp at 082 046 8553

Save 082 046 8553 as a contact and open WhatsApp. Send “Hi” or “Status” to start the chat. Follow the menu prompts and enter your ID number when asked. The chatbot will return your current grant status.

Option 3: USSD by dialling *120*3210# (no data needed)

Dial *120*3210# from any cellphone. Select “SASSA R370 Status” or “Status Check” from the menu. Enter your ID number. Your status will appear on screen. If *120*3210# fails, try the legacy code *134*7737#.

Option 4: Toll-free call centre at 0800 60 10 11

Available Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 16:00. Have your ID number and your registered cellphone number ready before you call. An agent will read your latest status aloud.

What your status result means

Status What it means and what to do Approved / Period Approved You passed the means test for that month. A pay date will be assigned. Approved – Paid SASSA has released the money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for it to show in your account. Pending Verification is still running against SARS, UIF, Home Affairs, and bank records. Up to two weeks at the start of the month is normal. If it goes past three weeks, call 0800 60 10 11. Declined Your application did not pass at least one check that month. The portal will show the specific reason. Referred Your file has been escalated for extra verification. You may need to complete biometric or eKYC verification. Reapplication Required Your profile needs to be resubmitted. This usually happens after a previous cancellation.

What to do if your application is declined

A declined status does not always mean the end of the road. SASSA gives you 90 days from the date of the decline to request a reconsideration. This process is free, and you do not need a lawyer.

The most common reasons SASSA declines SRD applications are:

A bank deposit pushed your account above R624 ($38.09) in the assessed month, even if it was a once-off transfer from a family member or a refund UIF payments or an active UIF registration were detected NSFAS funding was found linked to your ID Your identity details do not match what Home Affairs has on record You were found to be receiving another SASSA grant Your age is recorded as being outside the 18 to 59 bracket in government records

To appeal a declined application:

Go to srd.sassa.gov.za/appeals or click ‘Request Reconsideration’ on your status page. You will need to enter your ID and cellphone number, then request a one-time password (OTP). Select the specific month that was declined. Each declined month must be appealed separately. Explain your situation clearly and match your explanation to the reason SASSA gave. For example, if the reason is ‘Alternative income source identified,’ explain what that deposit was and where it came from. Attach supporting documents such as a bank statement or a short affidavit from the person who sent you money. The reconsideration is handled by the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA), which operates separately from SASSA. ITSAA typically issues a decision within 60 to 90 days and notifies you by SMS. If ITSAA also declines your appeal, you can take the matter further to the Independent Tribunal for a formal review. This is also free. If the ITSAA rules in your favour, SASSA is required to repay the grant for all affected months. For free help with the process, you can contact Black Sash at 072 663 3739 or Legal Aid South Africa.

ITSAA contact number: 012 312 7727

Common reasons for payment delays and how to fix them

Your status can show Approved, but your payment may still not arrive. These are the four most common reasons this happens:

Incorrect or outdated banking details. This is the most frequent cause of missed payments. Your account must be a savings or cheque account in your own name. Third-party accounts are automatically rejected. Application still under verification. Cross-checks against SARS, UIF, Home Affairs, and your bank can take a few extra days, especially in the first two weeks of the month. ID or phone number mismatch. A single typo or a SIM card you no longer use will block the OTP delivery and stall the verification process. Changing your phone number now requires biometric re-verification, which SASSA introduced in June 2024 to reduce fraud. Bank account closed, dormant, or frozen. If a payment fails, SASSA reverses it, and you will need to submit fresh banking details before the next attempt.

How to update your banking details on srd.sassa.gov.za

Go to srd.sassa.gov.za and click “Update banking details” or “How do I change my banking details.” Enter your 13-digit SA ID number. SASSA will SMS a secure one-time link to your registered cellphone. Open the link and enter your new bank name and account number. The account must be in your own name. Submit and wait for the confirmation SMS.

Allow 7 to 14 business days for the update to reflect on your dashboard. If you are updating your details now, it may not take effect until the June 2026 payments. Plan if possible.

Before the payment window opens on May 24

A few things to sort out now so your payment arrives without problems:

Check your status on srd.sassa.gov.za. If May shows as Approved with a pay date, you are set. If it shows Pending, recheck twice a week. If it shows Declined, lodge your reconsideration immediately, as the 90-day clock starts from the date of decline.

Confirm your banking details are correct and that the account is still active and in your name. If you have changed banks since your last successful payment, update your details today, and allow up to 14 business days for the change to take effect.

Your money stays in your account once it lands. There is no need to rush to an ATM or retailer the moment the window opens. SASSA’s own guidance confirms that funds remain available until you withdraw them.

Watch out for scams. SASSA will never ask for your PIN, your OTP, or your banking password. Stick to the official channels: srd.sassa.gov.za, WhatsApp at 082 046 8553, USSD at *120*3210#, and the toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11. Anyone charging a fee to speed up or unlock your grant is a fraudster.

If your status shows Paid but the money has not appeared after three business days, call your bank first. If the bank confirms nothing is pending, call SASSA on 0800 60 10 11. And, if your status is still Pending after May 30, call SASSA and then visit your nearest SASSA office in person if the call does not resolve it.