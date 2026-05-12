OmniRetail, M-KOPA, Thndr, Termii and 26 other African startups made the Financial Times’ 2026 ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies, an annual list that features 130 high-growth businesses across the continent.

The FT list, produced in partnership with research company Statista, identified African companies with a minimal compound annual growth in revenues (CAGR) of 9.27% between 2021 and 2024. Selected companies must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2021 and at least $1.5 million in 2024, and be headquartered in an African country.

In 2025, six Nigerian startups, Moniepoint, OmniRetail, PalmPay, Termii, Remedial Health, and Paga, and nine other African startups made the ranking, compared to this year’s 30 startups.

The list featured companies across fintech, healthtech, logistics, e-commerce, clean energy, hospitality, and enterprise software, although the fintech, IT, and software sectors continued to dominate the ranking, accounting for nearly 40% of the companies featured.

Egypt produced the top-ranked company for the first time with investment platform Thndr, while Kenya edged ahead of Nigeria in total company representation, with 17 companies compared to Nigeria’s 16. South Africa remained the most represented country overall with 52 companies on the list, continuing its long-standing dominance in the ranking.

Below are the 30 startups that made this year’s ranking.

Nigeria

Sabi

Launched in 2021 by Anu Adedoyin Adasolum and Ademola Adesina, Sabi is a B2B digital commerce company that helps informal retail merchants to digitise their operations, streamline inventory management, access logistics services, and connect with suppliers.

The company started as an offshoot of Rensource, a power distribution venture for informal markets, repurposing its internal logistics and payment tools to help merchants stay afloat, and then evolved into an operating system for African merchants. In 2025, Sabi said it will double down on its Technology Rails for African Commodities Exchange (TRACE) product, which enables it to manage mineral and agricultural commodities businesses. The company saw its revenue grow from $1.52 million in 2021 to $46.50 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Haul247

Founded in 2020 by Sehinde Afolayan, Haul247 is a logistics and trucking marketplace digitising freight movement across Nigeria. The startup connects manufacturers and large cargo owners with truck operators through a digital platform to fulfil their logistics needs across Nigeria. In 2023, the startup raised $3 million in seed funding to expand its presence in Nigeria and develop its technology. The company saw its revenue grow from $0.10 million in 2021 to $1.93 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

OmniRetail

Launched in June 2019, OmniRetail is a B2B e-commerce platform that operates in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire. The company, which led the FT rankings in 2025, enables retailers to order fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) from manufacturers and distributors using mobile apps, with logistics and embedded financing.

In April 2025, OmniRetail closed a $20 million Series A round and said it has visibility into over 500,000 FMCG orders worth ₦250 billion ($182 million) monthly, across 10,000 distributors and 100,000 retailers. The company saw its revenue grow from $40.26 million in 2021 to $54.24 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Remedial Health

Founded in 2021 by Samuel Okwuada and Victor Benjamin, Remedial Health is a healthtech startup that digitises how medicines move across Nigeria’s pharmaceutical retail market. Its platform allows pharmacies to order verified drugs directly from manufacturers and also helps in managing inventory and procurement.

In 2023, the healthtech startup raised $12 million in Series A funding, a mix of debt and equity, to deepen its services across Nigeria. The company saw its revenue grow from $0.84 million in 2021 to $12.53 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Africhange

Africhange, founded in 2020, is a remittance and cross-border payments startup focused on helping Africans in the diaspora send money home at lower costs. The company operates across Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and Australia remittance corridor and has expanded into other international payment routes, including cryptocurrency services. The company saw its revenue grow from $0.22 million in 2021 to $2.30 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Rank Capital

Formerly known as Moni, YC-backed Rank Capital is a Nigerian fintech offering community banking services. In 2025, the startup acquired AjoMoney, a group savings platform, and Zazzau Microfinance Bank (MFB), to offer more financial services beyond savings. The company disclosed that it had disbursed nearly $46.62 million in loans to over 20,000 businesses and achieved a 96% repayment rate in 2023. The company saw its revenue grow from $0.40 million in 2021 to $4.65 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Termii

Returning to the ranking for a second consecutive year, Termii enables African businesses to engage with customers using SMS, voice, email, and other digital channels through its communication infrastructure. Launched in 2017 by Emmanuel Gbolade, Ayomide Awe, and Atinuke Idowu, the startup revealed in 2024 that it had processed over 1 billion customer transactions across SMS, voice, and WhatsApp, and facilitated wallet transactions totalling 11 billion. The company saw its revenue grow from $1.29 million in 2021 to $2.53 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Redtech

Redtech is a fintech company, backed by another ranked company, Heirs Holdings, that provides payment solutions that allow businesses to collect, manage, and track all their financial transactions. The company noted that it processed over ₦12 trillion ($10 billion) in payment transactions in 2024 and launched its flagship payment platform, RedPay, in 2025. The company saw its revenue grow from $3.48 million in 2021 to $4.47 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Fairmoney Microfinance Bank

Founded in 2017, FairMoney is a Nigerian consumer-focused lending fintech that grew its gross revenue by 62% in 2024 and offers transfers, savings, bill payments, debit cards, and loans to users. The company saw its revenue grow from $73.54 million in 2021 to $75.73 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

South Africa

Future Forex

Founded in 2020 by Harry Scherzer and Josh Kotlowitz, Future Forex is a South African fintech company providing cross-border payment and foreign exchange services for individuals and businesses. It also provides forex processing systems, crypto asset arbitrage, and trading services, with the aim of making the trading landscape more transparent. According to figures from the company’s website, it has conducted 245,540 successful transfers and processed up to R73 billion (4.4 billion). The company saw its revenue grow from $0.66 million in 2021 to $7.77 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Paymenow

PayMeNow, founded in 2019, is a South African startup that gives low-income workers access to a portion of their earned wages before payday. It partners with employers to offer workers short-term financial flexibility and reduce reliance on expensive credit products. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $1.23 million in 2021 to $7.28 million in 2024.

TymeBank

TymeBank, the South African digital retail bank that rebranded to GoTyme Bank in February 2026, ranked 23rd this year, up from 29th in 2025. In 2021, it announced a $109 million fundraising from investors and launched a new digital banking app in February 2026. In 2024, it announced plans to launch in Indonesia, making it its third Southeast Asian market, after launching in the Philippines in October 2022 and Vietnam in January 2024. The company saw its revenue grow from $15.76 million in 2021 to $32.38 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

GoBid

Launched in 2020, GoBid is an online auction and e-commerce platform that enables businesses and consumers to buy and sell vehicles, industrial equipment, and other assets digitally. In 2025, WeBuyCars, a South African non-manufacturing automotive company, acquired a 49% stake in GoBid for R376.8 million ($22.7 million). The company saw its revenue grow from $7.84 million in 2021 to $32.38 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Omnisient

Omnisient is a financial services and insurance startup founded in 2019. It allows companies to share and analyse consumer data by using privacy-enhancing technologies to help businesses generate insights. In November 2022, Omnisient raised an undisclosed expansion round from investors including retail chain group Shoprite and Buffet Investments. The company saw its revenue grow from $0.77 million in 2021 to $2.34 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Sourcefin

Founded in 2020 by Joshua Kadish, Avi Mishan, and Marom Mishan, Sourcefin offers tailored financing solutions and specialist supply chain support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The company helps businesses access short-term financing tied to receivables and supply chain operations. In 2024, the company raised $8.2 million to strengthen its solutions for SME support. The company saw its revenue grow from $3.81 million in 2021 to $10.61 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Fasta

Fasta is a South African fintech founded in 2017 that offers instant credit solutions for consumers making online and in-store purchases, and is repayable over up to 3 monthly instalments. The company enables shoppers to access short-term financing at checkout, positioning itself within the growing buy-now-pay-later market. In 2020, it partnered with Mastercard to launch FASTACard, a virtual card that gives South Africans access to instant credit. The company saw its revenue grow from $4.22 million in 2021 to $10.50 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

WiSolar

Launched in 2016 by Tonye Irims, WiSolar is a greentech startup that allows customers to purchase solar equipment and power on demand using a mobile app. In 2022, it launched WiGo, a prepaid solar electricity app that enables users to buy prepaid solar electricity tokens, recharge remotely, view electricity top-up history and view solar performance for Nigeria and South Africa. The company saw its revenue grow from $1.32 million in 2021 to $5.77 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

AURA

AURA, founded in 2017, enables people in emergencies to connect to emergency response through mobile apps and panic buttons with the nearest vetted medical responders and security experts. AURA, which operates in South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States, partners with Uber, First National Bank (FNB), Samsung, and traditional security and ambulance companies to integrate its technology with them. In 2025, it raised $14.6 million in Series B funding to drive its US expansion. The company saw its revenue grow from $2.48 million in 2021 to $6.66 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Drive.co.za

Drive.co.za is an automotive marketplace that helps consumers compare, buy, rent, and finance vehicles online. The company combines car listings, financing tools, and digital purchasing services into a single platform. Drive.co.za offers long-term car rental, a car subscription with one monthly payment that includes insurance, maintenance, services, and tyres. The company saw its revenue grow from $2.47 million in 2021 to $6.22 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.

Kenya

Turaco

Turaco is a Kenyan insurtech company founded in 2018 that provides affordable health and life insurance to low-income individuals. In 2022, it secured a $10 million Series A equity round to provide users with less than $2 premiums. In 2025, Turaco partnered with M-KOPA to embed microinsurance into the asset financing platform’s smartphone offerings. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $1.47 million in 2021 to $7.46 million in 2024.

M-KOPA

M-KOPA is a digital asset financing platform that allows customers to acquire smartphones and solar kits through pay-as-you-go models. The company, operational in Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, and Ghana, turned its first profit, recording a profit of KES 1.2 billion ($9.2 million) in 2024, up from a loss of KES 3.2 billion ($24.7 million) the previous year.

Founded in 2011 by former Vodafone executives Nick Hughes and Jesse Moore, the company focuses on smartphone financing and partners with manufacturers like Samsung and Nokia to offer pay-as-you-go devices. In 2025, it crossed $1.6 billion (KES 207 billion) in credit given to its Kenyan customers. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $142.90 million in 2021 to $417.79 million in 2024.

Sun King

Founded in 2008, Sun King is an off-grid solar company that designs and distributes solar kits and appliances to off-grid households and small businesses. In 2025, the company opened its first large-scale manufacturing plant in Nairobi and said it had delivered over 330,000 solar kits across Africa monthly. In Nigeria, it launched a pay-as-you-go (PayGo) instalment payment model for smartphones, an extension of the model it applied to solar home systems. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $183.97 million in 2021 to $370.44 million in 2024.

Egypt

Thndr

Topping the FT rankings in 2026, making it Egypt’s first time, Thndr is a digital investment platform founded in 2020. The company offers financial products, including stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings, along with educational tools and flexible funding options for individuals. In 2025, the company noted that it accounted for 82% of new investors on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and had 11% of Egypt’s total retail market share by trading volume. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $0.12 million in 2021 to $8.02 million in 2024.

Mylerz

Mylerz is a last-mile delivery and fulfilment innovation company founded in 2019 by Samer Gharaibeh. The company currently operates in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria, and plans to expand into East and West Africa. In 2022, Mylerz closed a $9.6 million funding round led by Lorax Capital Partners to scale its operations in Egypt and North Africa. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $2.59 million in 2021 to $10.94 million in 2024.

Ghana

Regulus

Regulus is a fintech platform that enables cross-border payment, investment access, and foreign exchange brokerage across emerging markets. Founded in November 2019, Regulus operates across Ghana, Nigeria, and Mauritius through a combination of regulated entities and partnerships. Regulus is also developing a crowdfunding platform aimed at supporting capital formation. Its revenue grew from $0.23 million in 2021to $2.34 in 2024, according to the FT rankings.

Uganda

Numida

Founded by Mina Shahid, Catherine Denis, and Ben Best in 2017, Numida is a YC-backed digital lender based in Uganda. The company offers unsecured business loans through a mobile app, enabling micro-businesses to access working capital. It said it has provided more than $20 million in working capital to 27,000 micro and small businesses, and in 2022, raised $12.3 million in an equity and debt funding round to consolidate its presence in Uganda. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $0.65 million in 2021 to $6.37 million in 2024.

Agro Supply

Founded in 2017 by Joseph Ogwal, Agro Supply operates a mobile savings platform that enables farmers to save and invest in seeds and equipment, using a USSD code. This platform enables farmers to purchase agricultural inputs in small quantities when they are ready to plant them. In 2023, it secured $100,000 of equity and an additional $100,000 venture-building support from Catalyst Fund. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $1.50 million in 2021 to $4.08 million in 2024.

Côte d’Ivoire

Lapaire

Founded in 2018 by Jérôme Lapaire, Lapaire provides stylish eyeglasses for users and uses technology to optimise its customer acquisition, inventory and supply chain management operations. The company saw its revenue grow from $1.85 million in 2021 to $5.47 million in 2024, per the FT rankings. In 2024, the eyewear startup raised $3 million to drive its expansion across the continent.

Mauritius

Breedj

Founded in 2021, Breedj is an AI-powered global talent marketplace that helps companies hire, manage, and pay remote talent, while enabling African professionals to access international opportunities. Breedj sits between freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr and enterprise employer of records (EOR) platforms such as Deel, Papaya and Rippling to provide talent sourcing, compliance, and payroll. According to the FT rankings, the company’s revenue surged from $4.63 million in 2021 to $9.07 million in 2024.

Tunisia

MS Solutions

Founded in 2013, MS Solutions provides end-to-end payment solutions for secure, seamless processing, including initiation, settlement, enhancing transaction efficiency, and security, and serves multiple stakeholders, including banks, fintechs, digital banks, and retailers. The company saw its revenue grow from $18.4 million in 2021 to $23.4 million in 2024, according to the FT ranking.