👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – It takes ten to Yango

Image Source: Yango.

What do you do when you’ve built a super app that spans ride-hailing, food delivery, streaming, and financial services, and conquered the hearts and pockets of Africa’s francophone economy?

You ask for more.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Yango, the super app, is committing $150 million to expand across ten more African countries, including Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique. Yango is targeting an aggressive 60% growth rate in 2026.

State of play: According to Yango, the “Big 4” African markets—Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya—are not on its radar yet. According to Bloomberg, it acknowledged the intense competition in those markets, chasing the same set of customers. The company said its target markets, with smaller urban centres and fewer major players in the verticals it plays in, offer a better chance for opportunity cost.

How it aims to build from scratch again: Yango prioritises working with local transport operators who manage their own fleets, rather than onboarding drivers directly. Unlike traditional ride-hailing models that rely heavily on passenger subsidies, this lowers operational costs; it helps Yango compete without burning cash trying to undercut rivals by offering driver incentives.

Between the lines: Yango currently operates in over 30 countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Zambia, and Angola, and plays the role of ecosystem enabler, deploying capital to startups like BuuPass. It is seeking to expand its dominance in Africa, building from sub-scale economies to a future that might actually include the Big 4 it is denying today.