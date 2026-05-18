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  • Africa Bitcoin Corporation upgrades listing to Johannesburg Stock Exchange Main Board

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Africa Bitcoin Corporation upgrades listing to Johannesburg Stock Exchange Main Board
    L–R: Cleola Kunene, former Head of SME Development at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE); Vuyo Lee, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, JSE; and Warren Wheatley, chief executive officer (CEO), Africa Bitcoin Corporation at the JSE SME Rise Launch event in 2025. Image Source: Africa Bitcoin Corporation

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    Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC), the South Africa-based Bitcoin treasury and SME financing firm, has applied to transfer its listing from South Africa’s Alternative Exchange (AltX), a board for smaller companies, to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Main Board.

    The transfer will move all of the company’s share classes, including its ordinary shares and preferred A, B, and C shares, to the JSE Main Board under the exchange’s General Segment classification, the company said in a statement on Monday. The JSE has approved the move set to take effect on Friday, May 22.

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