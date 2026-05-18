👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – GoTyme employees to receive stocks

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Don’t let the ‘capitalism is all sorts of things’ gimmick fool you; the reward for good work is more shares.

If you are a GoTyme Bank employee, the South African digital bank that earned $84.42 million in revenue in 2024, then you must have been grinning from ear to ear all weekend.

The company, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, said it will offer ownership shares to over 2,000 employees, directly setting them up to benefit from any growth it records in the near future.

The shares, called Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), give employees the right to own equity in the company and are becoming a common way for startups to attract talent and improve performance. In global tech, ESOPs have minted millionaires; at Google, many early employees became wealthy after the company’s 2004 IPO turned stock options into life-changing payouts.

In Africa, former employees at Moniepoint, the Nigerian fintech unicorn, became millionaires after the startup raised a Series C round, creating a liquidity event. Employees at Arnergy, a Nigerian solar-tech startup, also made millions of naira after selling back shares to the company in 2025. ESOPs were also reportedly at the centre of a 2022 controversy at Flutterwave after several former employees alleged that the company withheld payments and reneged on agreements after their resignations.

While GoTyme, Africa’s most recent unicorn, has not disclosed how many stocks it will issue, the company said it will apply to employees across all levels.

These stock options typically vest upon a liquidity or exit event, such as a company raising funds, being acquired, or getting listed on an exchange. In GoTyme’s case, CEO Cheslyn Jacobs has hinted that the company plans to go public and is targeting a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

The company, valued at $1.5 billion in its last funding round in December 2024, would be a welcome addition to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), where it would join tech-focused companies such as Optasia, Lesaka Technologies, and Karooooo. And there seems to be some urgency to it: the mood around a potential listing has shifted from a distant, next-decade prospect to a much shorter three-to-four-year horizon, said Jacobs.