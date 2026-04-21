👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Terra’s drones fly to Ghana

Immaculate Kassait, Data Commissioner of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) in Kenya. Image Source: CIO Africa.

After watching data breaches unfold across various sectors in Africa—and facing a few (okay, maybe billions) threats itself—Kenya is trying to prevent the situation from going from bad to ugly.

The country wants to tighten customer data storage guidelines for operators in its transport sector, including public buses (matatus), railway companies, airlines, and ride-hailing apps like Uber and Bolt.

New rules: The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), the country’s data protection watchdog, is now requiring all transport companies that collect and process customer data to store those assets locally or ensure they keep a copy that can be accessed within the country.

What companies are being asked to do: They now have to fully account for how data moves through their systems from the moment it is collected to when it is stored, used, shared, or deleted. They must clearly define why they are collecting personal data and ensure it is only used for that purpose.

The regulator is also mandating affected companies to formally register their status as either data controllers or processors, in an attempt to hold operators responsible when they suffer breaches.

Companies must also appoint a data protection officer to oversee compliance and track cross-border data transfers to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place. Failure to comply with these new rules could result in a fine of up to KES 5 million ($38,700) or 1% of annual turnover, or two years in jail.

Why this matters: Transport companies process passenger identities. Every trip generates data about where you went, when, how often, and how you paid. Over time, that builds a detailed picture of people’s movements and behaviour. In the hands of the wrong hacker, that is a powerful surveillance tool that encroaches on people’s lives, risking their safety.

Kenya is getting ahead of that risk by forcing structure and accountability into how this data is handled.