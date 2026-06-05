👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Yadea joins Kenya’s e-bike race

Image: Somtochi Onyekwere, senior software engineer, Fly.io

Somtochi Onyekwere is an open-source maintainer and a Senior Software Engineer with over five years of experience building reliable, scalable systems that help developers deploy applications at global technology companies. At Fly.io, she works on Corrosion, the open-source distributed system behind the networking layer. Before Fly, she was a Developer Experience Engineer and maintainer of FluxCD, an open-source project for GitOps on Kubernetes that powers enterprise developer platforms at companies like Microsoft and ControlPlane.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I work on the tools that let other people run their websites and apps, the ones you use on your phone every day. It’s a bit like building houses for people. Normally, if you wanted a house, you’d have to buy the land, gather the materials, and put it all together yourself. The companies I work with handle all of that for you. You just show up with your stuff and move in.

What do you love about your job, and what frustrates you?

What I love about my job is the kind of problems I get to solve and the people I get to solve them with. Fly.io has some of the most outstanding engineers I’ve had the opportunity to work with. On the problem side, I enjoy working on distributed systems and figuring out how to scale them while keeping them reliable.

What both frustrates and excites me is Murphy’s Law: anything that can break will break. We work on systems that can fail but still need to be reliable enough to meet user needs.

I remember sitting through my first incident and watching everyone move with urgency, fixing what was broken, and making sure things returned to normal. Now that I’ve had my own share of incidents, I’ve become better at debugging under pressure and learned to think about different failure modes from the start.

Did your 16-year-old self ever imagine she’d end up in software engineering?

Sixteen-year-old me had a lot of interests: maths, physics, engineering, writing, and teaching. A lot of paths seemed exciting and viable back then. I’d just finished secondary school and was watching movies to pass the time. I always found myself drawn to the ones with a hacker at a computer, typing furiously, solving impossible problems, and helping the rest of the crew pull off the mission.