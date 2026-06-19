Why Africa’s workforce, not just its startups, must be AI-ready

In the past few years, I have watched an extraordinary amount of energy, capital, and conversation pour into Africa’s AI ecosystem. Almost all of it has been directed at the people building the technology. Very little of it has been directed at the people who will have to use it. Governments from Nigeria to Rwanda are publishing national AI strategies, while investors are accelerating capital into technology ecosystems across the continent.

In Lagos, a generation of founders is building AI tools for markets that global technology companies have consistently underserved. In Nairobi, a decade of mobile money infrastructure has given workers a digital foundation that most emerging economies are still working towards. In Johannesburg, the conversation is increasingly urgent, given an unemployment rate that makes the question of who actually benefits from AI a deeply political one

That momentum matters. Africa needs stronger innovation ecosystems, more technical talent, and more globally competitive startups. AI could inject $2.9 trillion into the African economy, about a 3% annual increase in GDP. But there is a growing risk that the AI conversation is becoming too narrowly focused on the people building the technology, rather than the workforce whose ability to use it will ultimately determine how AI delivers meaningful economic growth.

Africa may already be approaching a critical transition point where AI stops being primarily an innovation conversation and becomes a workforce one. The continent does not simply need more AI-enabled startups. It needs millions of AI-capable workers.

Across the continent, businesses are adopting automation tools, AI assistants, and workflow platforms to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Yet many organisations are discovering that the biggest barrier to adoption is not access to technology, but workforce capability. The tools are arriving faster than many workers are being prepared to use them.

That matters because AI is no longer confined to software engineering teams or venture-backed startups. Retailers are using AI to manage inventory and communication. Small businesses are using AI tools for bookkeeping, operations, and customer service, while freelancers are learning how to deliver higher-quality work at a faster pace.

The impact is becoming especially visible among young professionals entering competitive labour markets. AI is increasingly becoming a gateway to economic opportunity. Google’s Our Life with AI (2025) report found that among Nigerian AI users, 93% use AI to learn or understand complex topics, while 91% use it to support their work. Even more telling, 80% are using AI to explore a new business venture or career change, nearly twice the global average.

This suggests that, for many Africans, AI is not simply making existing workers more productive; it is helping create new pathways into employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning. The defining economic advantage of AI may not belong only to the countries producing the most startups. It may belong to the countries whose workers adapt fastest.

While AI will automate many routine tasks, it cannot easily replicate judgment, creativity, contextual understanding, and strategic thinking. The workers who thrive over the next decade are unlikely to be those competing directly against AI, but those learning how to combine human capability with AI-enabled productivity.

If Africa fails to broaden access to those capabilities, the continent risks creating a divide between workers who can participate in the AI economy and those excluded from it. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which drive the majority of employment, could struggle to remain competitive as productivity expectations evolve.

The greatest AI risk facing Africa may therefore not be automation itself, but uneven capability distribution.

At scale, workforce capability stops being a training issue and starts becoming economic infrastructure. Yet while awareness of AI is growing rapidly, practical capability is not growing at the same pace. Most people now understand what AI can theoretically do, but far fewer have had the chance to apply it meaningfully within their own work.

That gap persists because many AI learning programmes remain either overly technical or too abstract to create behavioural change. Practical capability develops when people can connect these tools directly to the realities of how they earn, sell, and operate businesses. This is why short, practical training models matter. Once people begin to see how AI improves their daily work, the technology stops feeling abstract and starts becoming economically useful.

But workforce readiness cannot be separated from broader structural barriers. Reliable internet access, affordable data, and device availability remain major challenges across many parts of Africa. That does not happen by accident. It requires governments to treat AI literacy as workforce infrastructure rather than a digital add-on. It requires large technology companies to invest in free, practical, human-led training at a genuine scale, not just content libraries. And it requires employers, from the largest corporations to the smallest market traders, to start expecting AI capability as a baseline and investing in building it in the people they already have. The window to get ahead of this is narrowing faster than most people realise.

Because the continent’s long-term position within the AI economy will ultimately depend less on who builds the technology and far more on how widely the capability to use it spreads.

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Gori Yahaya is the CEO and Founder of UpSkill Universe, an AI and business skills training organisation working with entrepreneurs and SMEs across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.