Picture this: You find a pair of trainers on Google Search, bookmark them, forget about them, rediscover them on YouTube three days later, and by the time you check out, the discount you spotted earlier is gone. This is the problem with shopping online; it is usually fragmented. To solve this problem, Google is introducing the Universal Cart, a new intelligent cart which does all your shopping for you.

Announced at Google I/O 2026 in May, Universal Cart is the company’s boldest move yet to position itself at the centre of the entire e-commerce journey. The announcement signals another major step in Google’s broader push towards agentic commerce, where AI systems actively help users manage shopping decisions, monitor pricing, surface deals, and eventually complete purchases on their behalf.

This article is a thorough breakdown of what Google’s Universal Cart is, how it works, and what it means for users.

What is Google Universal Cart?

Universal Cart is an intelligent shopping cart and a new hub for shopping on Google. It works across different merchants and services, so users can add items to their cart while browsing Search, chatting with Gemini, watching YouTube, or using Gmail.

In plain terms, imagine an e-basket that travels with you everywhere across Google’s ecosystem. You spot a blender on Google Search, and you can add it. Your Gemini chat recommends a book, and you can add it. You see a pair of headphones in a YouTube review, and you can add those too. All three items from three completely different retailers sit together in one cart.

How does Google Universal Cart work?

The AI engine behind it

Beyond being a storage locker for wish-list items, Universal Cart is a reasoning tool. The moment a product is added to the cart, it gets to work in the background, finding deals and price drops, giving insights on price history, and alerting users when an item is back in stock. It all runs on Google’s Gemini models, so the cart gets even smarter as the models improve.

Intelligent compatibility checks

One of the most striking features is the cart’s ability to reason across products from different retailers. As shoppers search for products, Universal Cart will notify them of possible product incompatibilities and recommend suitable alternatives. Say you are building a custom PC and add components from several retailers, Universal Cart will proactively flag whether any of those parts are incompatible and suggest alternatives that can work well with your computer.

Built on Google Wallet

Universal Cart is built on Google Wallet’s existing infrastructure for rewards and loyalty points. It integrates with Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard that acts as a common language for different AI agents, which unifies digital commerce. UCP enables checkout directly through Google or a seamless handoff to a merchant’s own site.

This means the cart already understands your payment methods, loyalty card perks, and merchant offers. It can help you choose your preferred payment method at checkout.

How checkout works

When shoppers are ready to buy, UCP makes checkout from their cart smooth. They can check out with Google Pay in just a few taps with many of their favourite brands, or transfer items to the merchant’s site to complete their purchase.

Crucially, this does not cut merchants out of the picture. Regardless of how a shopper chooses to buy, the retailer always remains the merchant of record. Google facilitates the transaction; the brand retains ownership of the sale, the fulfilment, and the returns process.

Launch partners include Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair, and Shopify merchants like Fenty and Steve Madden.

The bigger picture: Agentic commerce

Universal Cart does not stand alone. It is one piece of an architecture which Google is assembling to control the future of online commerce. The other pieces include:

Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP)

Google co-developed UCP to establish a common language for agents and systems to operate across consumer surfaces, payment providers, and retailers. It allows Google’s AI, a merchant’s catalogue, and a payment processor to all speak to each other fluently. Other features include cart management, real-time catalogue queries, and identity linking so shoppers can retain loyalty benefits when buying through Google’s surfaces.

Agent Payments Protocol (AP2)

Alongside Universal Cart, Google updated its Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open framework which allows AI agents to make payments on a user’s behalf within pre-set limits. It uses “mandates”, cryptographically signed digital contracts that create a tamper-proof audit trail for every transaction.

When is Google Universal Cart coming?

United States: This summer

Universal Cart is rolling out in the US today and coming to the Gemini app this summer, with YouTube and Gmail to follow.

United Kingdom, Canada and Australia: Coming Soon

Google is expanding UCP-powered experiences to Canada and Australia in the coming months. The exact month has not been specified by Google.

Africa: Unannounced

There is currently no announced timeline for Universal Cart to come to African markets. Google’s rollout sequence. That said, Google has shown growing interest in African e-commerce. The company’s Shopping Graph and Merchant Centre tools have expanded their reach globally, and if African platforms and merchants begin adopting UCP early, that could lay the groundwork for a faster rollout when Google does eventually expand to the continent.

Bottom line

As a consumer who wants a less fragmented shopping experience, or a retailer trying to figure out where your customers will be shopping next, Universal Cart is something worth paying close attention to.

For African consumers and businesses, the feature is not here yet, but the foundations are being laid.

True scale demands moving beyond surface-level integrations to robust execution. We’ve filtered the noise out of Moonshot 2026, optimising the conference strictly for high-calibre connections between startup founders, global financial operators, enterprise leaders and individuals rewiring Africa’s technical frameworks.

Get 20% off Early Bird tickets for a limited time.