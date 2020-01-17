Quiz: How Much Will You Raise In Your Seed Round?

That connected guy from my MBA class

My best friend

Who needs a co-founder?

Who is your co-founder?

I'm way too nervous to drink

You're at business meeting with a high value investor, what are you drinking?

Do that Twitter thread ASAP

Order small chops for the team

Send TechCabal the good news through a Press release

What's the first thing you're doing when you close your seed round?

Do they need weekends?

Live in the office, duh!

They can work remotely

It's time to hire staff. What are their work hours?

It's the end of a profitable year and you have to invest in another company. Who are you with?

Your investors say you can't earn a salary in your first year. Your move?

Move on. I can find funding elsewhere

Fold your sleeves and get into it

Think about it while you talk to other investors

Try to negotiate for six months instead

Do a Twitter thread on how wicked investors are