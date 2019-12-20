TC Quiz: How well did you follow African Tech in 2019?

2019 has been an eventful year in African tech! For our final TC Quiz this year, we are testing your knowledge of the fundraising, drama and innovations for the year. This is the only quiz that matters, so let’s go!
Another Friday, another edition of the TechCabal Quiz. For today’s edition, we want to find out how well you read our articles this week. As always, let us know how you get on and share this among your friends.
As a Nigerian born in the early 90s, I grew up with live-in domestic helps whom my mother hired to help her handle domestic chores while she worked and raised five children. Usually very distant relatives, they did everything from cleaning to washing and sometimes cooking. But it didn’t take long to realize that they […]
Nigerian fintech startup, Carbon has launched in Kenya as it continues its move to become a Pan-African digital bank.
Renewable energy startup, Rensource, has completed a $20m funding round to boost its capacity to provide technology-enabled power solutions in Nigeria. Rensource builds and operates off-grid solar technologies for marketplaces, serving over thirty-thousand SMEs. Since launching commercially in 2016, it has deployed operations in seven clusters across six states in Nigeria – Lagos, Kano, Ogun, […]
Those who intend to work as developers in Nigerian technology should be ready for office work and consider relocating to Lagos if they reside elsewhere, according to findings from a new report. These observations are gleaned from data provided by Devcenter’s ‘State of Code Jobs’ reported released today and which TechCabal got an advance copy […]