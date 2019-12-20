TC Quiz: How well did you follow African Tech in 2019?

2019 has been an eventful year in African tech! For our final TC Quiz this year, we are testing your knowledge of the fundraising, drama and innovations for the year. This is the only quiz that matters, so let’s go!



How much has OPay raised this year? $150 M $170 M $100 M $120 M Correct! Wrong! What price did e-commerce giant, Jumia close at in its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut? $14.50 $25.46 $20.10 $24.56 Correct! Wrong! How much did CcHub pay to acquire Kenya's iHub? $200 M $20 M Undisclosed $5 M Correct! Wrong! In its new deal with Alibaba, how much will Flutterwave earn on each transaction? 3% 3.5% 3.8% 3.6% Correct! Wrong! How many developers did Andela lay off this year? 250 developers in Nigeria & Uganda 400 developers 170 developers in Kenya A & C Correct! Wrong! Which of the women featured in the TechWomenLagos series is a Co-founder at a cryptocurrency exchange for Africa? Koromone Koroye Ized Uanikhehi Ire Aderinokun Teju Ajani Correct! Wrong! What was the first article by TechCabal in 2019? Ride or Die – The Economic Case For Online Cab-hailing Services In Enugu If We All End Up Sounding Like Americans, You Can Probably Blame Voice Assistants Uber Will Now Consider Regulatory Issues Before Expanding to Any More African Countries Can Nigeria's tech community contribute to solving the country's energy crisis? Correct! Wrong!