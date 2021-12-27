Quiz: How well do you know Africa’s tech ecosystem?

It’s the end of the year and a lot has happened that you might have missed. As usual, we’re here to help you catch the important things you may have missed.

Take this quiz and find out how much you know about Africa’s tech ecosystem.

How many unicorns does Africa have? 7 8 1 9 Correct! Wrong! Which of these is the odd one out? South Africa Uganda Egypt Nigeria Kenya Correct! Wrong! What's the first African country to test digital currencies? Mali Madagascar Nigeria Tunisia Ghana Correct! Wrong! Which North African country is known for having the cheapest electricity tariffs in the world? Morocco Egypt Algeria Libya Sudan Correct! Wrong! How much did African startups raise in the first half of 2021? $701.5 million $1.19 billion $2.24 billion $10 billion $500 million Correct! Wrong! How many African countries had internet shutdown in 2021? 8 21 10 19 7 Correct! Wrong! What's the name of the first unicorn from francophone Africa? Interswitch Flutterwave Wave Andela Opay Correct! Wrong! How many African startups have been selected for Y Combinator's accelerator programme? 46 50 43 64 34 Correct! Wrong! Pick the odd one out. TechCabal Techpoint Africa TechCrunch Disrupt Africa Technext Correct! Wrong! What's the name of TechCabal's online forum? TechCabal Live Scope Radar Insights The Back End Correct! Wrong!

