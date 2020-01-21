Flutterwave raises $35 million for business expansion across Africa
Alexander O. Onukwue
21st January 2020
flutterwave_series_b

Business-to-business payments platform Flutterwave has completed a $35 million Series B round.

With operations across eight African countries and the UK, Flutterwave is positioning itself as a strategic partner for companies looking to break into Africa. The company says it will invest its latest funding in improving its technology and expanding its business development team.

MAX, Uber, Booking.com  and other companies use Flutterwave’s API integrations to facilitate payments.

A primary motivation jumps out from Flutterwave’s new raise: to grow market share in the countries it operates. The company now sees its mission stretching beyond facilitating payments.

“We don’t just want to be a payment technology company,” says Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave’s CEO.

Tech companies in diverse sectors from education to e-commerce depend on Flutterwave’s payments infrastructure. It appears the company will now take the initiative to offer consumer-facing solutions to its varied customer base.

As they plot market share growth, they are racking up more international partnerships. FIS, a US financial services provider, joins Alipay and Visa as Flutterwave’s partners for payments in Africa.

With FIS’s Worldpay platform, merchants in Europe and the U.S. can accept any African payment, Agboola says.

This Serie B brings Flutterwave’s total raise to $55 million since it was founded in 2016, according to Crunchbase. The round was led by Greycroft and eVentures. Visa, Green Visor, CRE Venture Capital and FIS also participated.

Valued by YCombinator at $150 million in 2019, Flutterwave is one of a number of startups keeping fintech atop funding receipts in Africa. The company emerged out of a period when e-commerce seemed to be the buzz.

But playing a leading role toward solving payment difficulties has put it in good stead with global platforms seeking inroads to Africa. GetBarter, a personal finance product for consumers, came out of a partnership with Visa in January 2019.

Flutterwave is currently most active in Nigeria, South Africa and East Africa. It hopes to invest its new fund towards breaking ground in North and Francophone Africa.

Tags:
Read this next
More From TC
iyin_aboyeji_future_africa
Insight: Iyin Aboyeji’s Future Africa Fund is offering more than money
TC Insights
22nd January 2020

Billion-dollar companies are not built by rich founders with shiny pitch decks. Bullish big-ticket announcements do not guarantee great leaps. And while capital remains a primary need globally, a stable startup in Africa must tame aggressive human and structural challenges. There is no flawless template for success. But with his work at Andela and Flutterwave, […]

Muster is Becoming Nigeria’s Airbnb
Muster is becoming Nigeria’s Airbnb
Features, startups
20th January 2020

Founded in 2017, Muster is a shared housing marketplace. It wants to fix this rental problem by using technology to match people with flexible rental and affordable options.

bus_driver_africa
Kenyan bus-travel platform QuickBus raises seed funding from Abu Dhabi
Logistics & Transport, TC Insights
18th January 2020

A Kenyan online platform for reviewing and buying bus tickets in Africa has completed a seed round. Beyond ticketing, QuickBus lets users review and rate experiences on bus travel platforms, Wamda reports. They are currently in operations in Kenya, Uganda, and Angola, and have secured partnerships in seven countries. Routes available on the platform include […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms