Ethiopian edtech talent company, Gebeya closes $2m seed round

Ethiopian edtech and online software outsourcing marketplace company, Gebeya has closed a $2m seed round led by Partech and Orange Digital Ventures. Nigerian based investors, Consonance Investment Managers also participated in the round.



Gebeya is a tech talent outsourcing company which allows startups and SMEs hire IT talents remotely or in-house.



Founded by Amadou Daffe and Hiruy Amanuel in 2016, the company says you can “hire specialized developers from Gebeya’s talent pool for a price ranging between $15 and $25 per hour”.



It also says it has trained 600 talents since 2016 and has matched more than a third of them with startups across Africa and the world.



According to the company’s CEO, Amadou Daffe: “This investment will enable us to further strengthen the community of top-notch tech talents and position Gebeya as the go-to for other companies as well as startups”, said Amadou Daffe.



“Through this investment, Gebeya will be at the forefront of the digitization and utilization of Africa’s potential”, he added.



The seed fund will help Gebeya scale up its training and accelerate plans to launch an African online marketplace.