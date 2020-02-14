Daystar Power joins Flutterwave, Paga as Endeavor Nigeria companies
Alexander O. Onukwue
14th February 2020
solar_power_africa

Image Credit: Quartz

Christian Wessels and Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, the co-founders of Nigerian renewable energy startup Daystar Power, have joined Endeavor Nigeria’s network of entrepreneurs.

This comes after Daystar secured $4 million in debt financing from SunFunder, a solar energy-focused investor, to scale its energy provision services. 

Founded in 2017 and based in Lagos, Daystar Power provides solar power and energy efficiency solutions for businesses in the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors. They combine pure solar and hybrid solar-fossil fuel power generation systems and are currently targeting the West African market.

After scaling through Endeavor’s international selection panel held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between February 10 and 12, Wessels and von Hardenberg become the 12th and 13th entrepreneurs to join Endeavor Nigeria

wessels__von_hardenberg_daystar_power
Wessels and von Hardenberg founded Daystar Power in 2017. Image Credit: Daystar Power

Based on rigorous multiple screening processes, Endeavor Nigeria searches for “high-impact” entrepreneurs whose startups have the potential to be $100 million companies. Part of the criteria is that the entrepreneurs should be willing to extend their companies to other shores and aspire to “pay-it-forward” by investing in their local entrepreneurship ecosystems.

How Endeavor Nigeria is trying to help high-impact entrepreneurs scale

Eloho Gihan-Mbelu, Endeavor Nigeria’s managing director, said she is pleased to welcome Daystar into Endeavor Nigeria’s “growing portfolio” of companies. Daystar, according to her, “makes reliable, clean energy more accessible for businesses, offering  99.9% uptime, transparent payment plans and scheduled maintenance, with no upfront costs.” 

Daystar Power becomes the 8th company in Endeavor Nigeria’s portfolio, joining Paga, Carbon, AZA, HealthPlus, FilmHouse, Cars45 and Flutterwave.

Endeavor Catalyst, the venture investment arm of the global Endeavor network, invested $2 million in Flutterwave’s Series B round in January. That could only happen because Flutterwave’s CEO Olugbenga Agboola and Ife Orioke, the Chief Commercial Officer, are both Endeavor entrepreneurs.

Now that Daystar Power has joined, it affords them the wealth of access to global credit and customers that comes with belonging to Endeavor.

Being an Endeavor entrepreneur guarantees that when your company aims to raise at least $5 million, Endeavor Catalyst will participate in the round if you want them to.

Tags:
Read this next
renewable_energy_rensource
Rensource, renewable energy startup, raises $20m to power more Nigerian SMEs
Renewable Energy
18th December 2019

Renewable energy startup, Rensource, has completed a $20m funding round to boost its capacity to provide technology-enabled power solutions in Nigeria. Rensource builds and operates off-grid solar technologies for marketplaces, serving over thirty-thousand SMEs. Since launching commercially in 2016, it has deployed operations in seven clusters across six states in Nigeria – Lagos, Kano, Ogun, […]

More From TC
endeavor_nigeria_peterside_oviosu_alabraba
How Endeavor Nigeria is trying to help high-impact entrepreneurs scale
Venture Capital
13th February 2020

At the Endeavor Nigeria annual gathering in January, Halima Aliko Dangote walks in with her father who is introduced to a group of Flutterwave volunteers from MIT Sloan. Doing the honours is Bolaji Balogun, a 90’s veteran of First City Monument Bank, and CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, a Lagos-based investment consultancy. The Dangotes’ arrival […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms