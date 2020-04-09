Seriously, will 5G kill us?

The future of connectivity is getting a lot of undeserved hate

People have genuine reasons to be concerned about 5G. But the cynicism has risen recently. Last weekend, 5G was at the centre of one of the worst waves of misinformation ever; it created a madhouse social media.

But let’s get one thing straight. Did governments lockdown their economies because of 5G? Hell no!

Next, what the hell is 5G? We’ll get to the “why it’ll kill us” part later.

What is 5G?

Short for fifth generation, 5G is the next generation of mobile network. It is a wireless communications system that promises superfast internet access and lower latency. Latency is the time it takes for a device to communicate with wireless networks.

Experts say 5G is the future of the internet connectivity and will usher in a new kind of technological revolution like we’ve never seen before.

With the new technology websites load in seconds. Video calls become seamless and bandwidth heavy games play without lags. With speed of over 10 gigabits per second, 5G is able to supercharge your internet and connectivity experience and make way for more innovation to follow.

How does 5G work?

Like other broadband networks, 5G uses a system of cell sites located in different locations to send encoded through radio waves or radio signals. Radio signals are measured in wavelengths. 5G will use higher frequency wavelengths up to 300 gigahertz (read very fast) but will be measured in millimetres.

This makes sense because the shorter the millimetre wavelength, the higher the frequency and the faster the broadband you get.

But millimetre distance is really short. This means a 5G cell site cannot beam signals over long distances. It’s worth mentioning that for other cellular networks, telecom companies typically build big towers which they use to send signals over a wide area. 5G doesn’t need more towers; it needs more cells and base stations.

Telcos could install small equipment (or cells) on existing infrastructure like telephone lines and buildings. Companies will also have to construct more cell sites that will be closer to where connections are needed; i.e where people live. And that’s where the concern lies.

Why is 5G “dangerous”?

So 5G uses waves as part of an electromagnetic spectrum. Like other cellular networks like 3G and 4G, this gives out radiation.

People have been concerned with that radiation from mobile technologies for decades. The worry is that they may have health hazards and could cause cancer. A 2018 research by the US Department of Health showed that male rats developed a type of cancer after high exposure to radiofrequency radiation.

Scientists in that handled that study said the exposure levels used cannot be “directly compared” with what humans get from using their phones. Yet some groups are not convinced.

The World Health Organisation said that “no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.”

And 5G has increased their worries. The new broadband will beam higher frequencies of radiation; it will be located closer to people and there will be a lot of them.

It’s easy to see why people are very concerned.

Will 5G kill us?

Research has shown that radiation from mobile networks is non-ionising. It is not strong enough to cause molecular damage. On the other hand, the sun and x-ray machines give harmful levels of radiation that could cause cancer or other health problems for people.

Regardless, each 5G cell site emits higher frequency waves, shouldn’t that increase the radiation risk?

According to experts, because there will be more 5G cell sites around, it reduces the power levels on each of them. That, in turn, reduces the radiation exposure from each 5G antennae.

So Pastor Chris was wrong?

Obviously there are a number of popular people who think 5G is bad and they’ve spread misinformation to support their claims. Popular musician, Keri Hilson is one of them, and unfortunately, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is another.

The revered pastor is the founder of Loveworld Inc. aka Christ Embassy, one of the most popular churches in Nigeria. He is famed for his preachings and miracle services which were popular on TV more than a decade ago. With his large followings, Oyakhilome has supported a number of tech ideas one of which is KingsChat, a social media app that has more than one million installs.

So it’s newsworthy to see that a man with his tech exposure has very negative views about 5G and conjectures about the coronavirus pandemic.

He does not even believe the coronavirus exists. In a video, he claimed “viruses do not exist in nature”.

Oyaks isn't backing off from his tinfoil hat conspiracy.

When is the NCDC going to pay him a visit? pic.twitter.com/YDNcEytsdy — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) April 6, 2020

“What is killing people in Wuhan China is not coronavirus, it is 5G,” he said, ignoring the fact that the pandemic has infected 1.5 million people and killed over 90,000 since December. “Where those 5G signals have been tested have been turned on, a lot of people died.”

He situated 5G and the pandemic in a grand apocalyptic conspiracy that talked about everything from vaccinations being a ploy to the new world order.

Dismissing the existence of the “You’re not in your houses because of a virus, this so-called pandemic,” he said, “you cannot hide from a virus by staying in your house.”

“What is the reason for social distancing? It is not because of infection. That is the easiest way to prevent protests,” the revered pastor told his congregation in the broadcast.

“This is part of their agenda,” he explains.

“This is what social distancing is about, so that we don’t communicate,” said Chris who was beaming his views to thousands of people via the internet, the same the average person has communicated for the last decade. Isn’t that a contradiction?

However, he doesn’t believe his views are a conspiracy theory. “A theory is something that is not yet proven,” he said completely missing the fact that a theory is a set of statements that explains a phenomenon.

It’s not clear what his sources helped him arrive at these conclusions, but what everybody needs to know is that 5G is not unsafe and it is the future of connectivity. Don’t hate it just yet.