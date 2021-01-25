The Next Wave: Get on the Edtech Express!

It’s hard to sustain motivation during an online course. I’ve tried MIT’s microeconomics on edX twice but Professor Gruber’s delivery is too fast for a beginner. I can’t slow him down in real-time because, duh, the lectures were recorded in the summer of 2016. Are his modules even still relevant in a post-Trump world?

If online learning is a chore for adults, imagine how much harder it must be for K12 learners.

In 2020, we saw that consuming education through technology was a burden for parents and inconvenience for their children. The pandemic revealed just how complex edtech is and why it’s not for everyone.

But instead of being subdued by this complexity, edtech’s potential grew globally and African startups are relishing the challenge.

Before we dive in, let’s do some housekeeping: subscribe so you don’t miss out on future editions of this must-read newsletter on African innovation. Also, can catch up on our previous editions here.