Crypto ban: Nigerian senate asks industry players to summon CBN governor
Bright Azuh
12th February 2021

Nigerian-Senate

Nigerian senators have reacted to the current ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On one hand, a cross-session of the lawmakers are of the opinion that cryptocurrencies have made the Nigerian currency useless, but on the other hand, some think there are huge economic opportunities there, hence it should be regulated.  

According to a statement released via the Senate’s official Twitter handle after Thursday’s plenary session, some Senators argued against the ban. 

Sen. Biodun Olujimi of the Ekiti South Constituency insisted that Nigeria cannot be resistant to crypto trading, because it has facilitated great businesses in the country and is helping to grow the economy. 

“We didn’t create Cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting results and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business.”

Meanwhile, others who stood for the ban include Senator Sani Musa of the Niger East Senatorial District, who doesn’t see any regulatory measures that can check the activities of crypto traders in the country, he says the technology behind it is too strong.

The Next Wave: The crypto of Africa

“Cryptocurrency has become a worldwide transaction of which you cannot even identify who owns what. The technology is so strong that I don’t see the kind of regulation that we can do. Bitcoin has made our currency almost useless or valueless,” the senator says. 

On his end, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial district, says it is good to ban the trade of cryptocurrencies, however, that wouldn’t make it go away.

“The last five years, we have had people changing cryptocurrencies to over 500 million dollars. It is good to ban because of the challenges it has presented; in reality, banning it doesn’t take it away.

Abiru also suggested regulatory measures, involving key stakeholders in the financial sector.  

“Even our Security Exchange Commission (SEC) also recognized cryptocurrency as a financial asset they need to regulate. What we should do is to invite the major stakeholders to a public hearing.” 

Access Bank, GTBank begin closing customer accounts that have traded cryptocurrency

On the way forward, the lawmakers have therefore mandated industry players in the financial sector and ICT to summon the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for a session on the opportunities and risks of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria’s economy.

You can recall that on February 5th, the CBN directed banks and other financial institutions to close accounts transacting in cryptocurrencies. The order reminded financial institutions that “dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited” in the country. 

Tags:
Read this next
Nigerian Telcos, others are now licensed to issue NINs nationwide
Government, News, Policy
27th January 2021

If you are one of the 21 million subscribers who are yet to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN), you are in for a treat.  The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that telecommunication companies and some private companies in Nigeria are now licensed to register and issue NIN to subscribers who are yet […]

More From TC
Facebook rolls out security feature to protect journalists in Nigeria, Kenya, SA, and other countries
News
12th February 2021

Facebook has begun rolling out new features that protect journalists in Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and other countries from online attacks.  Journalists who are Facebook users can voluntarily register with Facebook in order to receive safety and security features that help further protect their Facebook profiles.  Facebook is also offering registered journalists the option […]

TechCabal’s guide to long-distance love
Features, Opinion
12th February 2021

I spoke to a few African couples who are in long-distance relationships to find out how they have used tech to nurture their love lives/relationships. So without much ado, with the help of these amazing couples, here’s TechCabal’s guide to loving your lover from afar.


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X