The Next Wave: Nigeria’s crypto hurdle

While the average world ownership of crypto is 7%, South Africa and Nigeria have an ownership rate of 13% and 7% respectively. This high ownership rate and the large volume traded annually presents Africa as a large market for crypto exchange startups. Prominent among them are Luno, Quidax, BuyCoins, Huobi, and Coindirect.

But nothing says belief in Africa more than having one of the world’s largest coin exchange companies shine its light on Africa.

Binance, a Malta-based crypto exchange with a 24-hr trading volume of over $26m, entered the African market in 2020. According to the CEO and founder, Changpeng Zhao, Africa’s population numbers make it a very important market for the global cryptocurrency industry. The company believes that it has the opportunity to provide alternative financial services to a large number of people simultaneously.

For this reason, it established peer-to-peer trading in Africa, and from March 2020 till February 2021, it has recorded $320m in transactions in Africa. Binance allows customers from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Uganda to purchase cryptocurrencies using their local currencies with zero transaction fees.

Regardless of these achievements, it has faced major challenges. Most notable is the instability of cryptocurrency regulations. Most governments believe that they could be used to fund terrorism therefore they consider them a security threat.



Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao thinks that these obstacles are surmountable. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic made Africans explore new uses for cryptocurrencies and he strongly believes that the desire to seek for more cashless alternatives will be a contributing factor to Binance’s successful expansion into other African countries.

Overcoming the obstacles to the growth of cryptocurrencies on the continent will not happen overnight. But even though it’s a long road, Africa plays such a key role that Zhao believes it will be a highly rewarding one. “If you want business results in the next 6 months, then maybe Africa is not the best place to spend money on. We are looking at this at a 5, 10, 15 year horizon, and I think Africa is going to be huge.”, he says.



Written by Michelle Adesina