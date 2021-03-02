How to register for Covid vaccination in Nigeria

The wait to be vaccinated against the coronavirus is finally over for Nigerians. Nigeria has just received a total of 3.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine today, March 2nd.

Following this development, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) launched an online portal and announced the guidelines for registrations.

How to register

Registration requires a device with a working internet connection. Nigerians who want to register can visit the NPHCDA’s registration portal.

What do you need to fill the form?

To fill the vaccination form, you need your basic information: full name, phone number, email address, date of birth, sex, a form of ID, a residential address including states, LGA of residence, and ward of residence.

You are also meant to select your preferred vaccination date and time slot and upload a photograph. The form asks if you work in the health sector and if you have any medical conditions or allergies.

Finally, you are required to type in a code and this completes your registration process.

You should receive a message that your registration has been completed. You will also be issued a vaccination ID. The message goes thus:

“Registration Completed! Your Vaccination ID is:

Your data is successfully received.

Thank you for taking time to fill the form, you will receive an SMS and email shortly containing your Vaccination No. and other instructions.”

Who is eligible to receive the vaccination?

Healthcare workers top the list of people who will receive the vaccine first. Away from them, the NPHCDA said it will prioritise “frontline workers – the military, police, oil and gas workers, customs workers, and strategic leaders.”

Nigeria will be the third African country to receive a vaccine under the COVAX scheme, after Ghana and Ivory Coast. It should be noted that the vaccine will be administered without charges and the country is expected to receive a total of 16million free doses from COVAX in the coming months.